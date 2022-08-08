ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Provo, UT

vanquishthefoe.com

Utah High School Preview For 2023 BYU Football Recruiting

Utah high school football kicks off the 2023 season this weekend. BYU coaches try to land top talent from their home state every year. As the games kickoff tonight, BYU will have a number of recruits playing who have committed to BYU, as well as recruits BYU is still trying to land for the 2023 class.
PROVO, UT
kmvt

CSI’s Edwards follows Whiting to BYU

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Longtime College of Southern Idaho (CSI) assistant women’s basketball coach Joshua Edwards is moving on to a future Big 12 school. Edwards, who spent eight years at CSI, will join former Burley head coach Amber Whiting’s staff at BYU in a digital analytics/player development role.
TWIN FALLS, ID
kslsports.com

Jake Lindsey Joins Grand Canyon University After Leaving Jazz

SALT LAKE CITY – Former Utah Jazz scout Jake Lindsey is taking a job with Grand Canyon University’s basketball staff. The program announced the hiring on Tuesday via Twitter. “Jake Lindsey joins GCU’s staff as Director of Player Personnel after three seasons with the Utah Jazz,” the tweet...
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
saltlakemagazine.com

Avalanche of Suds: Beerfests Take Over the Utah Mountains

There’s something about autumn’s approach that triggers a thirst. Specifically, the thirst for a frosty beverage in the hills. Parched from a summer under the hot sun, people suddenly unleash their inner lederhosen like we’re on holiday in Bavaria. Fortunately, Utah mountains abide such behavior, playing host to numerous beer-laden festivities at resorts throughout the Beehive State.
UTAH STATE
eastidahonews.com

Idaho Falls girl walks to Grantsville, Utah

With thoughts of family, some audiobooks, and her father to keep her company, 11-year-old Laneah Knickerbocker started a journey on foot from Arimo on Monday. The first steps officially kicked off what has become known as “Laneah’s Walk,” a 251-mile trek to Grantsville, Utah, to visit a cousin.
IDAHO FALLS, ID
ABC4

New mixed-use urban community, FrontRunner station to open in Utah County

UTAH COUNTY, Utah (ABC4) – A brand new mixed-use community with a FrontRunner Station is coming soon for residents in Utah County. The grand opening of the Vineyard FrontRunner Station debuted on Friday morning, with attendance and remarks by Governor Spencer Cox, Vineyard City Mayor Julie Fullmer and other local officials. The Vineyard stop is […]
UTAH COUNTY, UT
Alina Andras

3 Great Steakhouses in Utah

If you love to go out with friends and family and enjoy a good steak, then keep on reading because today we are talking about three great steakhouses in Utah that you should definitely visit if you want to see what a good steak should taste like. All of these places are highly recommended by both travelers and local people and have excellent online reviews. Also, they are known for using fresh and high-quality ingredients. Last but not least, the service and the atmosphere are absolutely amazing so there is truly no reason to not visit these steakhouses in Utah if you get the chance. Are you curious to see if your favorite steakhouse is on the list, too? Continue to read to find out what the three great steakhouses in Utah are.
UTAH STATE
kpcw.org

Leader of Utah's largest hospital system is stepping down

Intermountain Healthcare's CEO is leaving this fall. According to a statement from the company Thursday, Dr. Marc Harrison will leave to run a healthcare platform business for General Catalyst. Harrison has been CEO since 2016. Intermountain Healthcare is based in Utah. It is a nonprofit system of 33 hospitals, including...
UTAH STATE
ABC4

Utah chicken + waffle business reveals comeback brick-and-mortar location

MIDVALE, Utah (ABC4) – Utah’s “official place for chicken and waffles and your southern comfort food eats” has announced its expansion to Midvale.  Row Ohh’s Chicken and Waffles, the business that boasts, “It tastes so good, even chickens recommend us,” has revealed its grand opening for its comeback brick-and-mortar location in Midvale inside Level Two […]
MIDVALE, UT
dishingpc.com

Introducing Park City Social Aid and Pleasure Club

Alpine Distilling is excited to present their newest venture, Park City Social Aid and Pleasure Club. The innovative tasting room/event space is housed in their Main Street bar at 364 Main Street (at the corner of Swede Alley and 4th Street) and has replaced the Alpine Pie Bar. The name Social Aid and Pleasure Club comes from owners Rob and Sara Sergent’s background in New Orleans, where the groups titled as such are the organizers, and sponsors of the second line parades for which the city is famous. Social Aid and Pleasure Clubs were once groups that performed charitable works, hosted social events, and more. Even though they no longer serve all the functions they once did, they do continue to unify communities, which is what the team at Alpine is looking to do at the new space.
PARK CITY, UT
ksl.com

Breeze Airways announces 2 new flight destinations out of Provo airport

PROVO — Utah-based Breeze Airways is already looking to expand operations at Provo Airport after taking off for the first time last week. David Neeleman, the company's founder, announced Wednesday that the low-cost airline will begin nonstop to Phoenix and one-stop service to Charleston, South Carolina, beginning on Nov. 2. That is the same day as the previously announced daily nonstop service to Los Angeles will also begin.
PROVO, UT
ABC4

Popular fast-food chain debuts first food truck in SLC

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Fast food fans can now satisfy their cravings for cheese curds and milkshakes on-the-go as Culver’s debuts its first-ever food truck. Popular fast food chain Culver’s is celebrating its first food truck by offering free snacks to locals at Pioneer Park on Aug. 18. from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. […]
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
kjzz.com

CEO, President of Intermountain Healthcare plans to step down

SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — The CEO and President of Intermountain Healthcare said he will be resigning later this fall. Dr. Marc Harrison has held the role since 2016. He announced he accepted a new position to run a healthcare platform business for General Catalyst. “Marc has helped spur...
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
SALT LAKE CITY, UT

