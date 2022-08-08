Read full article on original website
vanquishthefoe.com
Utah High School Preview For 2023 BYU Football Recruiting
Utah high school football kicks off the 2023 season this weekend. BYU coaches try to land top talent from their home state every year. As the games kickoff tonight, BYU will have a number of recruits playing who have committed to BYU, as well as recruits BYU is still trying to land for the 2023 class.
deseret.com
BYU, Utah both make top 6 in basketball recruiting battle for 4-star prospect Keanu Dawes
BYU and Utah are both still in the running for an elite four-star basketball prospect in the 2023 recruiting class. Keanu Dawes named both schools — along with Oklahoma State, Texas, Texas A&M and Rice — as programs still in contention for his services in a social media post Wednesday.
Utah drum corps makes history at major competition
A Utah drum corps has every reason to toot their own horns after making history at one of the world's biggest competitions.
kmvt
CSI’s Edwards follows Whiting to BYU
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Longtime College of Southern Idaho (CSI) assistant women’s basketball coach Joshua Edwards is moving on to a future Big 12 school. Edwards, who spent eight years at CSI, will join former Burley head coach Amber Whiting’s staff at BYU in a digital analytics/player development role.
kslsports.com
Jake Lindsey Joins Grand Canyon University After Leaving Jazz
SALT LAKE CITY – Former Utah Jazz scout Jake Lindsey is taking a job with Grand Canyon University’s basketball staff. The program announced the hiring on Tuesday via Twitter. “Jake Lindsey joins GCU’s staff as Director of Player Personnel after three seasons with the Utah Jazz,” the tweet...
saltlakemagazine.com
Avalanche of Suds: Beerfests Take Over the Utah Mountains
There’s something about autumn’s approach that triggers a thirst. Specifically, the thirst for a frosty beverage in the hills. Parched from a summer under the hot sun, people suddenly unleash their inner lederhosen like we’re on holiday in Bavaria. Fortunately, Utah mountains abide such behavior, playing host to numerous beer-laden festivities at resorts throughout the Beehive State.
Church introduces Elder Kyle S. McKay as the 16th church historian and recorder
Elder Kyle S. McKay has begun his service as the 16th church historian and recorder of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, effective Aug. 1. Elder McKay was introduced Friday as the church’s new historian and recorder via a news release. “There have been some marvelous things...
eastidahonews.com
Idaho Falls girl walks to Grantsville, Utah
With thoughts of family, some audiobooks, and her father to keep her company, 11-year-old Laneah Knickerbocker started a journey on foot from Arimo on Monday. The first steps officially kicked off what has become known as “Laneah’s Walk,” a 251-mile trek to Grantsville, Utah, to visit a cousin.
New mixed-use urban community, FrontRunner station to open in Utah County
UTAH COUNTY, Utah (ABC4) – A brand new mixed-use community with a FrontRunner Station is coming soon for residents in Utah County. The grand opening of the Vineyard FrontRunner Station debuted on Friday morning, with attendance and remarks by Governor Spencer Cox, Vineyard City Mayor Julie Fullmer and other local officials. The Vineyard stop is […]
3 Great Steakhouses in Utah
If you love to go out with friends and family and enjoy a good steak, then keep on reading because today we are talking about three great steakhouses in Utah that you should definitely visit if you want to see what a good steak should taste like. All of these places are highly recommended by both travelers and local people and have excellent online reviews. Also, they are known for using fresh and high-quality ingredients. Last but not least, the service and the atmosphere are absolutely amazing so there is truly no reason to not visit these steakhouses in Utah if you get the chance. Are you curious to see if your favorite steakhouse is on the list, too? Continue to read to find out what the three great steakhouses in Utah are.
kuer.org
BYU study finds youth, minorities and Democrats among Americans least likely to vote
A new study out of Brigham Young University sheds light on who does – and doesn’t – vote. According to a study of 400 million voting records by BYU and the University of Virginia, young people, minorities, and Democrats are the least likely Americans to vote. The...
ksl.com
A streetcar that's desired: What's causing the S-Line's ridership surge?
SALT LAKE CITY — Public transit has struggled to rebound from the COVID-19 pandemic in Utah and across the country; however, one surprising mode of transportation within Utah Transit Authority's portfolio is suddenly bucking all the trends. The S-Line, a short streetcar service that travels to and from Central...
kpcw.org
Leader of Utah's largest hospital system is stepping down
Intermountain Healthcare's CEO is leaving this fall. According to a statement from the company Thursday, Dr. Marc Harrison will leave to run a healthcare platform business for General Catalyst. Harrison has been CEO since 2016. Intermountain Healthcare is based in Utah. It is a nonprofit system of 33 hospitals, including...
Utah chicken + waffle business reveals comeback brick-and-mortar location
MIDVALE, Utah (ABC4) – Utah’s “official place for chicken and waffles and your southern comfort food eats” has announced its expansion to Midvale. Row Ohh’s Chicken and Waffles, the business that boasts, “It tastes so good, even chickens recommend us,” has revealed its grand opening for its comeback brick-and-mortar location in Midvale inside Level Two […]
dishingpc.com
Introducing Park City Social Aid and Pleasure Club
Alpine Distilling is excited to present their newest venture, Park City Social Aid and Pleasure Club. The innovative tasting room/event space is housed in their Main Street bar at 364 Main Street (at the corner of Swede Alley and 4th Street) and has replaced the Alpine Pie Bar. The name Social Aid and Pleasure Club comes from owners Rob and Sara Sergent’s background in New Orleans, where the groups titled as such are the organizers, and sponsors of the second line parades for which the city is famous. Social Aid and Pleasure Clubs were once groups that performed charitable works, hosted social events, and more. Even though they no longer serve all the functions they once did, they do continue to unify communities, which is what the team at Alpine is looking to do at the new space.
VIDEO: Tornado ripped through Salt Lake City on this day in 1999
Just after noon on a mid-August day in northern Utah, a rare tornado swept through Salt Lake City leaving one person dead and millions of dollars in damage in its wake.
ksl.com
Breeze Airways announces 2 new flight destinations out of Provo airport
PROVO — Utah-based Breeze Airways is already looking to expand operations at Provo Airport after taking off for the first time last week. David Neeleman, the company's founder, announced Wednesday that the low-cost airline will begin nonstop to Phoenix and one-stop service to Charleston, South Carolina, beginning on Nov. 2. That is the same day as the previously announced daily nonstop service to Los Angeles will also begin.
Popular fast-food chain debuts first food truck in SLC
SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Fast food fans can now satisfy their cravings for cheese curds and milkshakes on-the-go as Culver’s debuts its first-ever food truck. Popular fast food chain Culver’s is celebrating its first food truck by offering free snacks to locals at Pioneer Park on Aug. 18. from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. […]
kjzz.com
CEO, President of Intermountain Healthcare plans to step down
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — The CEO and President of Intermountain Healthcare said he will be resigning later this fall. Dr. Marc Harrison has held the role since 2016. He announced he accepted a new position to run a healthcare platform business for General Catalyst. “Marc has helped spur...
Get in, we’re going sinning.
