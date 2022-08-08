Read full article on original website
Grain ship from Ukraine docks in Turkey, nuke plant shelled
DERINCE, Turkey — (AP) — A Turkish-flagged ship that was among several vessels to leave Ukraine under a deal to unblock grain supplies and stave off a potential global food crisis was the first to arrive at its destination in Turkey on Monday, as Russia again accused Ukraine of shelling Europe's largest nuclear power station.
Two More Grain Ships Sail From Ukraine as Third Port Opens
ISTANBUL (Reuters) -Two more ships, carrying corn and soybeans, departed from Ukrainian Black Sea ports on Monday, Turkey and Ukraine said, taking the total to ten since the first ship sailed last week under a deal with Russia to unblock Ukrainian grain exports. The United Nations and Turkey brokered the...
Ukraine's Zelenskiy Says First Grain Ship 'Nothing', Economy In Coma
Ukrainian President Volodymr Zelenskiy dismissed the importance of the first grain export shipment from his country since Russia invaded, saying it was carrying a fraction of the crop Kyiv must sell to help salvage its shattered economy. His downbeat comments, via video to students in Australia on Wednesday, came as...
Russia-Ukraine war: Turkey announces deal with Ukraine, Russia and UN aimed at resuming grain exports– live
Turkey to monitor grain exports and establish coordination centre; Zelenskiy says ‘several hundred thousand children’ taken to Russia against their will
Estonia, Finland want Europe to end Russian tourist visas
COPENHAGEN, Denmark (AP) — The leaders of Estonia and Finland want fellow European countries to stop issuing tourist visas to Russian citizens, saying they should not be able to take vacations in Europe while the government of Russia carries out a war in Ukraine. Estonian Prime Minister Kaja Kallas wrote Tuesday on Twitter that “visiting Europe is a privilege, not a human right” and that it is “time to end tourism from Russia now.” A day earlier, her counterpart in Finland, Sanna Marin, told Finnish broadcaster YLE that “it is not right that while Russia is waging an aggressive, brutal war of aggression in Europe, Russians can live a normal life, travel in Europe, be tourists.” Estonia and Finland both border Russia and are members of the European Union, which banned air travel from Russia after it invaded Ukraine. But Russians can still travel by land to both countries and apparently are then taking flights to other European destinations.
Ukraine calls on EU, G7 states to stop issuing visas to Russians
KYIV, Aug 10 (Reuters) - Ukraine on Wednesday called on the European Union and G7 countries to stop issuing visas to Russian citizens, citing what he said was their support for the invasion of Ukraine.
Zelenskyy warns that harvest from Ukraine— one of the world's largest suppliers of wheat — will be cut in half this year
Zelenskyy warned that Ukraine's harvest could be cut in half this year. Ukraine and Russia account for almost a third of global wheat supplies. Countries in the Middle East and North Africa heavily depend on Ukraine for grain. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy warned that Ukraines harvet would be cut in...
U.N. expects 'big uptick' in ships wanting to export Ukraine grain
UNITED NATIONS, Aug 10 (Reuters) - The United Nations expects a "big uptick" in ships wanting to export Ukraine grain through the Black Sea after transit procedures were agreed and a goal of 2-5 million tonnes a month is "achievable," a senior U.N. official said on Wednesday.
Ships filled with grain continue to depart from Ukraine
Two more cargo ships departed Odesa on Monday morning carrying grain. This is happening as the United Nations warns of nuclear disaster amid shelling near Ukraine's nuclear facilities. Charlie D'Agata reports.
China calls U.S. 'main instigator' of Ukraine crisis
LONDON, Aug 10 (Reuters) - China, which Russia has sought as an ally since being cold-shouldered by the West over its invasion of Ukraine, has called the United States the "main instigator" of the crisis.
Blinken says allowing Russia to bully Ukraine would mean 'open season' worldwide
JOHANNESBURG, Aug 8 (Reuters) - U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken said on Monday that if Russia were allowed to bully Ukraine, to invade and take territory without being opposed, then it would be "open season" around the world.
Ukraine grain ship that was supposed to head to Lebanon is delayed in Mediterranean Sea
Many countries depend on Ukraine, the world's "breadbasket," for cheap wheat. Transport recently resumed as part of a wartime deal.
Fear and suspicion haunt Putin’s Black Sea grain deal with Ukraine
BRUSSELS - A U.N.-backed plan to allow Ukrainian food exports to navigate Russia’s Black Sea blockade has raised hopes that the worst ravages of a global food crisis can be avoided. But Ukrainian and Western officials are skeptical that Moscow will stick to the final deal. They believe it’s...
Turkey offers 'a warehouse and bridge' for metals trade to Russia
ISTANBUL, Aug 8 (Reuters) - Western sanctions have given the Turkish metals sector a chance to serve as "warehouse and bridge", the head of an industry group said, citing increased interest from Russian companies and also from EU companies seeking to sell to Russia via Turkey.
Ukraine war: Four more grain ships leave Ukraine as hopes grow for export stability
Four more ships carrying grain and sunflower oil have left Ukraine ports via a safe maritime corridor. Millions of tonnes of grain have been stuck in Ukraine due to Russian blockades, leading to shortages and higher food prices in other countries. But last week the first ship left Ukraine's ports...
Shift in war's front seen as grain leaves Ukraine; plant hit
KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Six more ships carrying agricultural cargo held up by the war in Ukraine received authorization Sunday to leave the country’s Black Sea coast as analysts warned that Russia was moving troops and equipment in the direction of the southern port cities to stave off a Ukrainian counteroffensive. Ukraine and Russia also accused each other of shelling Europe’s largest nuclear power plant. The loaded vessels were cleared to depart from Chornomorsk and Odesa, according to the Joint Coordination Center, which oversees an international deal intended to get some 20 million tons of grain out of Ukraine to feed millions going hungry in Africa, the Middle East and parts of Asia. Ukraine, Russia, Turkey and the United Nations signed the agreements last month to create a 111-nautical-mile sea corridor that would allow cargo ships to travel safely out of ports that Russia’s military had blockaded and through waters that Ukraine’s military had mined. Implementation of the deal, which is in effect for four months, has proceeded slowly since the first ship embarked on Aug. 1.
Russia adds 5 more countries to join U.S., other nations on 'unfriendly' list
July 22 (UPI) -- The Russian government on Friday added several countries to its "unfriendly" list for supposedly committing "acts against" Moscow's diplomatic and consular missions and being hostile to Russian companies and citizens. The "unfriendly" list was created in March after Russia began its war with Ukraine, and the...
Zelensky demands West ban Russian citizens
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky dismissed sanctions against Moscow as not going far enough, demanding that Western countries ban all Russian citizens from entering their territory.
Russia 'running out of steam' in Ukraine, UK spy chief says
LONDON, July 30 (Reuters) - Russia is "running out of steam" in its assault on Ukraine, the chief of Britain's MI6 foreign intelligence agency, Richard Moore, said in a brief comment on social media on Saturday.
Turkey's Erdogan meets Putin in Sochi; three ships carrying grain leave Ukrainian ports
This has been CNBC's live blog covering updates on the war in Ukraine on August 4, 2022. See here for the latest updates. Russian President Vladimir Putin and Turkish counterpart Recep Tayyip Erdogan met for talks in the Black Sea resort of Sochi. Meantime, Moscow said it was ready to...
