The Lewis-Clark State Men’s Basketball team will hold its annual Dollar Auction fundraiser on Friday, Aug. 12 at the Lewiston Roundup Grounds Ketch Pen. During the dollar auction, a person with his or her back to the audience will set a pre-determined amount of time that an auction item is up for bid. The time, which will be accompanied by music, will vary. Each table will have a runner who will have a table number sign in his or her hands. When an item goes up for bid, anyone at the table wanting to bid on the item will hold up a dollar bill. A runner will then hold up the table number, which the auctioneer will call out. When the number is called, the runner will take a dollar bill from a bidder and then quickly move to the next bidder at the table.

LEWISTON, ID ・ 2 DAYS AGO