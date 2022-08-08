Read full article on original website
Moscow schools halting two bus routes
The Moscow School District is cutting two in-town bus routes for the start of the school year because of a shortage of drivers. The district is asking parents and guardians to make other arrangements to get their students to and from school. The district will reactivate routes 112 and 115 if it hires more drivers. Greg Harris, MSD transportation director, said the district only has enough staff for eight bus routes a day, including routes for special needs students. He said the district decided to prioritize the longer distance bus routes.
Construction on new Pullman-Moscow airport terminal gets underway with ground breaking ceremony
Several dignitaries and the public gathered yesterday (Wed) at the Pullman-Moscow Regional Airport for a ground breaking ceremony for a new terminal. The new 42,000-square-foot terminal is expected to be completed by the end of 2023. It will be nearly five times larger than the current 8,700-square-foot terminal and have a parking lot three times bigger than the existing one.
Pullman receives $1M for Airport Road
The U.S. Department of Transportation announced Pullman will receive $1 million to add a bike path, pedestrian sidewalk and a roundabout to Airport Road. The money comes from the Rebuilding American Infrastructure with Sustainability and Equity program intended to make transportation systems safer. As part of the project, 2.1 miles of Airport Road will be reconstructed and a bus stop will be added to connect the Pullman-Moscow Regional Airport to the local bus system.
Moscow intersection to be closed for construction
The City of Moscow will close the intersection of D Street and Mountain View Road Aug. 18-19 to install asphalt and repaint the lines. The roads will be closed to all traffic while the work is being completed. The Paradise Pathway lighting project will start Aug. 22 along the pathway...
Lewiston Police administration phone lines temporarily down
The Lewiston Police Department administration phone lines are currently not working. Efforts are being made to restore service as soon as possible. The public is advised that for non-emergency business, call (208) 746-3068. The issue is not affecting the department’s emergency 911 system.
Clarkston man arrested for stealing dump truck
A Clarkston man was arrested for stealing a large dump truck from Lewiston. Authorities say 52-year-old Raymond Wetmore-Tinney allegedly took the dump truck Tuesday afternoon from the parking lot of A&B Foods on the 1200 block of Eighth Street. A short time later an Asotin County Sheriff’s deputy observed the...
Clarkston woman sentenced for drug and firearm charges
A Clarkston woman has been sentenced to 108 months in prison for possessing more than two pounds of methamphetamine and a stolen firearm at her home, and later getting caught with meth while in custody at the Asotin County Jail. 51-year-old Vickie Phillips was arrested in December at her home...
Lewiston man faces charges for allegedly exposing children to fentanyl
A Lewiston man charged with fentanyl drug possession has also been charged with two counts of injury to a child for allegedly exposing two children to the drug. 38-year-old Tyler Rodgers was charged with the three felonies and also faces a felony persistent violator charge, which could add a life sentence to the charges. He appeared in court yesterday (Tue) and was given a $25,000 bond. A preliminary hearing will be held next Wednesday.
Man pleads guilty to felony arson charge related to Clarkston motel fires
A Clarkston man has pleaded guilty to trying to burn down the Hacienda Lodge in Clarkston twice in a week’s time last fall. 62-year-old Thomas Austin has been ordered to undergo a mental health screening before his sentencing which is scheduled Aug. 22nd in Asotin County Superior Court. Austin...
Lewiston All-Stars take on Bend, Oregon in Little League NW Regional Tourney
The Lewiston All-Stars will look to keep their hopes alive for a trip to Williamsport, Pennsylvania today (Wed) when they meet Bend, Oregon in an elimination game at the Little League Northwest Regional Tournament in San Bernardino, California. Lewiston is 1-1 in tournament play, with a win over Alaska and...
LC Men’s Basketball Program to hold annual Dollar Auction Friday
The Lewis-Clark State Men’s Basketball team will hold its annual Dollar Auction fundraiser on Friday, Aug. 12 at the Lewiston Roundup Grounds Ketch Pen. During the dollar auction, a person with his or her back to the audience will set a pre-determined amount of time that an auction item is up for bid. The time, which will be accompanied by music, will vary. Each table will have a runner who will have a table number sign in his or her hands. When an item goes up for bid, anyone at the table wanting to bid on the item will hold up a dollar bill. A runner will then hold up the table number, which the auctioneer will call out. When the number is called, the runner will take a dollar bill from a bidder and then quickly move to the next bidder at the table.
