Sheriff: Driver shoots at bikers in Ham Lake before leading police on wrong-way chase
ANDOVER, Minn. – Two people suspected of shooting at motorcyclists, before leading police on a wrong-way chase, are now in custody.The Anoka County Sheriff's Office says deputies were called to Lexington Avenue and Constance Boulevard in Ham Lake just before 2 p.m. Wednesday after reports came in that someone in a BMW sedan had fired shots at three bikers. Deputies and officers from other agencies soon tracked down the BMW, which sped off, then drove against traffic on Highways 65 and 10. The chase came to an end when the BMW "struck an Anoka County Sheriff's Office squad and crashed into a tree" in Blaine near Jefferson Street and 91st Avenue.A man and woman who were inside the BMW were both arrested. The woman suffered minor injuries and was taken to an area hospital. No one else was hurt in the shooting and crash.
Aunt of 21-year old man shot in Wright County says law enforcement needs to better understand mental health
21-year old Jordan Hansen was shot to death by Wright County Sheriff’s Deputies Sunday in Otsego, MN while having a mental health crisis. The Wright County Sheriff’s Office says Hansen refused to cooperate while threatening them with a knife.
Cause of Hopkins house explosion that killed couple revealed
An investigation into the Hopkins house explosion that killed an elderly couple in July has been completed. Hopkins Police, along with the Minnesota State Fire Marshal, said an unattached gas line is to blame for the explosion. The incident killed Herb, 85, and Sharon Vassar, 83. According to police, the...
Charges: Minnesota camp counselor fired arrows at kids, injuring boy
A Minnesota camp counselor had children stand in front of a target while she launched arrows at them, injuring one boy in the process, according to charges. McKenzie Kim Stolt, 19, of Minneapolis, has been charged with one count of child endangerment, which carries a maximum sentence of one year in prison if she's convicted.
None injured in 2 overnight gunfire incidents in Brooklyn Park
BROOKLYN PARK, Minn. -- Police in Brooklyn Park responded to two instances of gunfire overnight, but no one appears to have been injured.Officers first responded to 5800 block of 73rd Avenue North around 11:55 p.m. Monday. A 911 caller reported several shots were fired in the hallway of her apartment building.Responding officers found spent shell casings and property damage, but no one was hit by the gunfire. Police said two people who were involved in the shooting left the apartment complex and have not been found.Around 1:30 a.m. Tuesday, officers heard three gunshots near Regent and 84th avenues. A 911 caller also said they witnessed someone firing a gun near 84th and Yates avenues. The suspect then reportedly left the area in a vehicle.Police are investigating both incidents.
Sauk Rapids Police Warn of String of Unlocked Vehicle Theft
The Sauk Rapids Police Department took to Facebook to warn residents of an uptick in theft from unlocked vehicles. We are seeing another spike in thefts from unlocked vehicles. Please make sure you have removed your valuables and locked your vehicle. I've been a resident of Sauk Rapids for almost...
3rd South St. Cloud Shooting Suspect Arrested
ST. CLOUD -- Authorities have arrested the third and final suspect in a July 6th shooting in south St. Cloud. Twenty-eight-year-old Daquan Ledbetter was booked into the Stearns County Jail on Monday. Ledbetter and two other suspects, 26-year-old Bryant Garth II and 20-year-old Jamarcus Morris are accused of firing multiple...
St. Cloud Man Sentenced for Raping, Impregnating Teenage Girl
ST. CLOUD -- A St. Cloud man has been sentenced to prison for raping a teenage girl and impregnating her. A Stearns County judge has sentenced 43-year-old Carlos Calachij Gutierrez to 14 years and four months in prison after he pleaded guilty to 1st-degree criminal sexual conduct in June. St....
Stolen Go Cart in St. Cloud and Damage to the Train Museum in Waite Park
Waite Park Police is reporting that someone damaged the Train Museum in Waite Park on 3rd Street North. Alicia Mages from Tri-County Crimestoppers joined me on WJON. She says the backdoor was kicked in and two windows were broken out on the train engines. St. Cloud Police is reporting a...
Family identifies man killed by police in Otsego
The man shot dead by police in Otsego early Sunday morning has been identified by family members as 21-year-old Jordyn Hansen. Wright County deputies shot Hansen following a 911 call just before 1 a.m., saying he was "having mental health challenges and had threatened physical harm to his family and himself" at a home in the 12000 block of 72nd Court NE.
Edina school officials: Student admits to hanging noose, police sent charges to county attorney
EDINA, Minn. – Officials with Edina Public Schools say a student has admitted to hanging a noose last month at the city's community center -- and police have submitted charging documents to the Hennepin County Attorney's Office.The noose was discovered on the morning of July 26, dangling from the roof of one of the community center's courtyards. The incident sparked the condemnation of Edina Public Schools Superintendent Dr. Stacie Stanley, and led to an anti-hate rally in the city."We stand against racism and condemn hate. These events are painful, not only for those targeted, but also for everyone in our community who values diversity and inclusion and is working towards change," Stanley wrote in a letter to parents.District officials announced Tuesday that the three students involved -- all minors -- were questioned by police, and one of the students admitted to making and hanging the noose. Officials will not identify the students due to their ages. "The district will always take appropriate disciplinary and other actions when there are threats to staff or student psychological or physical safety," wrote district officials. Officials also said the district has approved new student conduct and discipline standards for the student handbook.
South Haven Man Charged After Police Chase Friday
ST. CLOUD -- A South Haven man faces felony charges after an incident Friday night that included threats and a police chase. Thirty-two-year-old Kurtis Grossinger is charged with two counts of threats of violence and one count each of fleeing police and DWI. The Stearns County Sheriff's Office was called...
Morrison County Investigating Burglary Near Hillman
HILLMAN -- Authorities in Morrison County are asking for your help in a recent burglary. Sheriff Shawn Larsen says sometime between Wednesday and Saturday the suspect(s) broke into a garage on Skyview Road, about five miles north of Hillman. Larsen says several items were stolen including a 1980's Mustang OMC...
14-Year-Old Girl Fatally Injured While Riding Her Bike Is Identified
(Minneapolis, MN) -- The Hennepin County Medical Examiner’s Office is identifying a 14-year-old girl who died in the hospital after being hit by a car while riding her bicycle last week. Melanie Valencia was riding her bike Tuesday at the intersection of Jefferson Parkway and Afton Street in Northfield when she was struck by a car. Valencia died at Hennepin Healthcare Thursday night from multiple blunt force injuries. The car's driver is cooperating with investigators.
Northfield bicyclist killed in crash identified as 14-year-old
The bicyclist killed in a collision with a driver in Northfield last week has been identified as a 14-year-old girl who was on her was to soccer practice at the time. The Hennepin County Medical Examiner's Office said Melanie Valencia, 14, died from multiple blunt force injuries when she was struck while riding her bike at the intersection of Jefferson Parkway and Afton Street on Tuesday, Aug. 2.
Deputies fatally shoot man in Wright County
A man was shot dead by deputies in Otsego during an incident in the early hours of Sunday. The Wright County Sheriff's Office confirmed in a press release that a man had died after two of its deputies opened fire in the 12000 block of 72nd Court NE. According to...
3 charged with aiding an offender in MOA shooting; suspects still at large
BLOOMINGTON, Minn. -- Three people have been charged with aiding an offender for their alleged roles in helping the suspects in a shooting at the Mall of America last week evade arrest. Delyanie Arnold, 23, Selena Raghubir, 23, and Denesh Raghubir, 21, each face one count of aiding an offender to avoid arrest, according to Hennepin County court documents. Criminal complaints allege the three helped two men escape the Mall of America after one of the men fired multiple shots inside a Nike store last Thursday around 4:15 p.m. Those complaints also identify the two men -- Shamar Lark, 21, and...
After new video emerges, charges dropped against Willmar rape suspects
(Willmar MN-) The Kandiyohi County Attorney's office has dropped charges against two Wisconsin men accused of raping, robbing and disfiguring a Willmar woman last year. County attorney Shane Baker says new evidence was recently gathered, including a partial video of the incident, which he says showed the charges could not be proven beyond a reasonable doubt.
Car Crash Reported Near Winsted Monday 8-9-22
A two vehicle crash in Winsted Township sent three local individuals to the hospital on Monday. Twenty-four year old Hannah Christine Anderson of Buffalo was eastbound on Highway 7 when her Nissan Maxima collided with a westbound Dodge pickup. That vehicle was being driven by 22 year old Dylan John Gale of Maple Lake. His passenger was identified as a 16 year old male, also from Maple Lake. All three were sent to the Ridgeview Hospital in Waconia with non-life threatening injuries. No alcohol was involved in the 7:24am crash. State Patrol was assisted by the McLeod County Sherriff’s Office, Lester Prairie Fire Department, Winsted Police Department, and Ridgeview Ambulance.
Stearns County Sheriff’s Office Says Goodbye to Two Long Time Officials
After a combined 61 years of service at the Stearns County Sheriff’s Office, two long-time service men are hanging up their uniforms. Lieutenant Kellan Hemmesch and Sergeant Ken Friday both retired in July. Lt. Hemmesch started with the Sheriff’s office in 1998 and Sgt. Friday started in 1990.
