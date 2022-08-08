Tithing Tuesday to benefit the Historical Society of Wells and Ogunquit

WELLS - On Tuesday, Aug. 23 from 4 to 9 p.m., Tithing Tuesday will take place at Congdon’s After Dark, where 10% of the evening’s proceeds will benefit the Historical Society of Wells and Ogunquit.

Folks will enjoy food trucks, beverage trucks, and a very popular and fun evening, while supporting a local cause. Established in 1954, the HSWO maintains an extensive archive, research library, and the Meetinghouse Museum, all dedicated to sharing our towns’ diverse cultural story.

The funds raised for the Society will go directly into its capital campaign, which is being generously matched this year by Howard and Joanne Hall, and every dollar raised will be doubled by year’s end. This campaign will help the society complete critical projects like a new ADA access ramp, exterior painting, new signage, and digitizing our collections. Visit the historical society's information booth during the event to learn more.

Congdon's After Dark is located at 1100 Post Road, Wells, Maine.