Camarillo Mayor Shawn Mulchay won't seek second term on council

Camarillo Mayor Shawn Mulchay announced Monday he will not seek reelection in the fall to focus on his family’s custom cabinet shop.

“I genuinely enjoyed my time on the council,” he said. “By no means am I stepping down because I don’t like it or I’m unsatisfied."

Mulchay, 36, was elected in 2018 as an at-large representative of the city. He later served as vice mayor for a year prior to being selected mayor at the council’s yearly reorganization meeting in December.

His four-year term will end Dec. 7 though he said he may run again later in life if the opportunity arises.

Mulchay said he and his wife, Kaytie, who have been married since 2014, came to the decision in recent weeks when the filing period to run for office opened. The mayor said they discussed what their lives would be like in four years and determined he shouldn’t run for a second term. The couple does not currently have children.

Mulchay also said his role and responsibilities have expanded at his family’s business, California Designers Choice Custom Cabinetry, which have taken up more of his time and attention.

He has worked for the company since March 2014 but grew up around the shop and spent summers there as a kid.

Additionally, he and his wife are house hunting. Mulchay currently lives in District 5, and he is unsure what part of the city he’ll move to.

“I think I have an obligation to call that out and not run for reelection,” he said.

Councilwoman Charlotte Craven has also stated she won't run for reelection.

Mulchay credits Craven, who has served on the council since 1984, for sparking his interest in local government. He attended a City Council meeting during his sophomore year at Camarillo High School to receive a certificate honoring the Key Club. Craven, who was serving as mayor, awarded him the certificate.

Looking back at his time on the council, Mulchay said there are multiple achievements he and his colleagues accomplished that he takes pride in, including the unveiling of the North Pleasant Valley Groundwater Desalter, hiring City Manager Greg Ramirez and improving communication between the city and public.

