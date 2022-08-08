Iowa State's top-five 2023 recruiting class now has its fourth member.

Kayden Fish, a 6-foot-6 forward from Kansas City, has committed to T.J. Otzelberger's men's basketball program, Fish announced Monday.

He joins Omaha Biliew, Milan Momocilivic and Jelani Hamilton as members of the Cyclones' 2023 class, which is ranked fourth nationally by 247Sports. Biliew is a top-15 prospect, Momocilivic top-40 and Hamilton top-150.

More: Hines: T.J. Otzelberger building future Iowa State roster in mold of Fred Hoiberg's teams

Fish was a late addition to the high-major recruiting scene and is unranked by major recruiting services.

He previously had offers from Northern Iowa, Southern Illinois and a number of mid-major schools. After a strong showing last month on the grassroots circuit with the powerhouse Kansas City-based MoKan club, Fish received high-major offers from Xavier, Boston College and the Cyclones.

Biliew and Fish were teammates this summer for MoKan, which won the prestigious Peach Jam on Nike's EYBL circuit last month. Fish scored a team-high 13 points in MoKan's championship game victory.

More: Examining Iowa State basketball's big recruiting win with top-40 prospect Milan Momcilovic

Travis Hines covers Iowa State University sports for the Des Moines Register and Ames Tribune. Contact him at thines@amestrib.com or (515) 284-8000 . F ollow him at @TravisHines21.

This article originally appeared on Des Moines Register: Iowa State basketball adds to blockbuster 2023 recruiting class with Kansas City forward