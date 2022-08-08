VALLEY, Neb. (WOWT) - Along a little slice of Platte Riverfront heaven, one man has a dream. “It’s a dream of mine but also I want to share this dream, it’s a property that’s been owned by one man for 40 some years, and it looks like a state park, it’s well manicured, well cared for, and it’s behind gates, and when I saw it I thought this was the perfect opportunity to kind of share it with the community,” said Brad Brown, Platte River Resort, LLC Developer.

VALLEY, NE ・ 2 DAYS AGO