Fort Worth, TX

Kelly Johns Named First President of Ideal Partners

Kelly Johns has been named president of Ideal Partners, CEO Kortney Paul announced on Friday in a press release. Johns is Ideal Partners’ first president and brings to the company a wide range of knowledge and an array of experience in business growth and operational excellence, according to the company.
Preemployment Drug Testing — High Time for a Change?

Perhaps it is time for Texas employers to reconsider their preemployment drug testing protocols. Specifically, there are reasons to skip screening for a common substance: marijuana (cannabis). A few years ago, I would have dismissed that idea out of hand. But two major factors have changed: the overall labor market...
Texas A&M and Fort Worth: The Impact of Anchor Institutions

With Texas A&M’s announced plans to expand its presence in Fort Worth, it seems all but inevitable that the city will turn a little more maroon. Of greater significance for the city, Tarrant County, and North Texas overall, however, are the contributions A&M’s new campus will make to the region’s economic and business development landscape.
Over $2 Billion Announced for Roads, Bridges, Bike Lanes Across U.S.

PHOENIX (AP) — U.S. transportation officials announced $2.2 billion for local infrastructure projects on Thursday, paving the way for new bridges, roads, bike lanes, railways and ports in scores of communities across the country. The competitive grants are more than double the amount awarded the previous year under the...
Fort Worth’s Texas Motor Speedway Announces Leadership Change

Speedway Motorsports, the parent company of Texas Motor Speedway, announced changes to its leadership paradigm that will impact the track in Fort Worth. Texas Motor Speedway General Manager Rob Ramage has been promoted to senior vice president of government relations and deputy counsel at Speedway Motorsports. Mark Faber has been named as Ramage’s replacement at TMS, becoming the track’s executive vice president and general manager, says Marcus Smith, Speedway Motorsports president and CEO.

