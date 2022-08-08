ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
13WMAZ

Here's events and activities happening in Macon with #Scene13

MACON, Ga. — It is almost time for the weekend and #scene13 has all you need to know about what is fun, fresh and lively in your community. And remember, if you are on the scene this weekend use #scene13 in your photos and you may just see yourself on our 13WMAZ Instagram story.
MACON, GA
13WMAZ

The 'Cat Crew' helps Georgia College students move in

MILLEDGEVILLE, Ga. — Students at Georgia College are getting settled into their dorms, ready to start a new school year. As campus move in happened Thursday morning, students got a helping hand. Georgia College's group of volunteers, the Cat Crew, pitched in a paw or two. 13WMAZ's Conner Hendricks...
MILLEDGEVILLE, GA
13WMAZ

VERIFY: Yes, shots were fired near Harrison Road Walmart Tuesday

MACON, Ga. — The Bibb County Sheriff's Office confirmed new details Wednesday about a chase that ended with a car wrecking in a west Macon Walmart parking lot. Tuesday, we reported about heavy police presence at the Walmart on Harrison Road in Macon. This is after 41-year-old Ronnie Albea was shot and killed in the parking lot of the store during an attempted armed robbery Friday.
MACON, GA
41nbc.com

Portion of Macon’s Anthony Road named for educator

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – A portion of Anthony Road will be renamed Robert Louis Scott Boulevard following a vote this week by Macon-Bibb Commissioners. Commissioners approved the renaming of road during their committee of the whole meeting. Scott was a music teacher at Ballard Hudson High School from 1956...
MACON, GA
13WMAZ

13WMAZ

