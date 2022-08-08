Read full article on original website
Downtown Macon thrift store selling discounted school uniforms, raising funds for those in need
MACON, Ga. — Wear is a thrift store that donates its proceeds to Daybreak, a day resource homeless shelter in Macon. The store manager, Alyssa Jones, is proud her workplace gives back to the community while offering affordable options for shoppers. "Most of our price points are $10 or...
'This job has given me confidence': Macon Reentry Coalition looks for volunteers to help former offenders
MACON, Ga. — The Macon Reentry Coalition needs your help with their mission to give offenders a second chance. The pandemic changed the way people could volunteer impacting the programs resources. The program started back in 2008. Each year, they help about 150 people. Ronald Carter is one of...
Longstanding Warner Robins emergency shelter says they could use more help with funding
WARNER ROBINS, Ga. — Many of Houston County's homeless rely on local shelters to bridge the gap when they're in need. For 23 years, the Thomases have strived to help serve those in Warner Robins experiencing homeless. "I just had a desire to try and help people if I...
Bibb planning board: New Otis Redding arts center may be 'Hard to Handle'
MACON, Ga. — A Bibb County board will take the first official look Monday at plans for Macon's proposed Otis Redding Center for the Arts, but a staff report by the county planning and zoning board says part of the project may clash with its historic downtown Macon setting.
'A great way to advocate for fitness': Central Georgia moms workout together, watch each other's kids
MACON, Ga. — Mamie Simmons saw the need for more ways to stay active, but for parents. She says she saw some parents were not comfortable taking their kids to the day care in the gym or they needed to be around likeminded parents to stay active, so she decided to become an iStroll instructor.
Houston County homeowner claims City of Warner Robins is not enforcing code properly
WARNER ROBINS, Ga. — A Warner Robins woman claims the city is not enforcing its building code properly, an issue that literally hits close to home. In December of 2019, a fire damaged a home on Westcliff Circle in Warner Robins. And yet, two-and-a-half years later, the neighbors are...
'The demand is definitely there': Military families struggle to find and secure affordable housing in Warner Robins
ROBINS AIR FORCE BASE, Ga. — The housing market nationwide is still competitive and that is creating a shortage of affordable homes for military families who want to live off base. And that's a problem in Warner Robins and many other military towns. Some might say housing is a...
'It's growing and we need to catch up': Monroe County looking to develop housing with 5-year plan
MONROE COUNTY, Ga. — Some people in Monroe County say the community needs housing as it continues to grow. Now, the county is working on their five-year development plan to keep up with growth. The plan covers several areas including land use, transportation, and broadband with five additional initiatives...
Hawkinsville's St. Thomas AME Church boasts a legacy over 150 years old
HAWKINSVILLE, Ga. — Through the Great Depression, integration, and most recently, the COVID-19 pandemic, a historically Black church in Hawkinsville has survived. St. Thomas African Methodist Episcopal Church celebrates its 156th anniversary in December, and the work of a few women created a snapshot in time. Pastor Lusora Brown...
Here's events and activities happening in Macon with #Scene13
MACON, Ga. — It is almost time for the weekend and #scene13 has all you need to know about what is fun, fresh and lively in your community. And remember, if you are on the scene this weekend use #scene13 in your photos and you may just see yourself on our 13WMAZ Instagram story.
'It's desperately needed': Hancock County members finding comfort in railroad project
SPARTA, Ga. — People in Hancock County met Thursday evening to find out about a railroad project that had some homeowners steaming. Sandersville Railroad Company wants to build new tracks in the county near the quarry, but they need to buy some private property or get a court's permission to take the property.
'Help them to regain their future': Dublin teen court helps more than 700 teens in 25 years
DUBLIN, Ga. — It's a court run by teens, for teens. The city of Dublin started the first teen court in Georgia 25 years ago, and since then, they've helped more than 700 teens get back on the right track. Johniah Boston started in the program five years ago....
The 'Cat Crew' helps Georgia College students move in
MILLEDGEVILLE, Ga. — Students at Georgia College are getting settled into their dorms, ready to start a new school year. As campus move in happened Thursday morning, students got a helping hand. Georgia College's group of volunteers, the Cat Crew, pitched in a paw or two. 13WMAZ's Conner Hendricks...
Bibb superintendent, businesses partner to help prepare students for workforce
MACON, Ga. — Superintendent Dan Sims is eager to work with the Greater Chamber of Commerce and community partners to help students succeed in the future. "I think bringing us all together and exposing students to opportunities now is going to help our students to get better focused in school. School is the gatekeeper, education," Sims said.
VERIFY: Yes, shots were fired near Harrison Road Walmart Tuesday
MACON, Ga. — The Bibb County Sheriff's Office confirmed new details Wednesday about a chase that ended with a car wrecking in a west Macon Walmart parking lot. Tuesday, we reported about heavy police presence at the Walmart on Harrison Road in Macon. This is after 41-year-old Ronnie Albea was shot and killed in the parking lot of the store during an attempted armed robbery Friday.
Children find 6-foot snake sneaking under nightstand in Georgia home, police say
BIBB COUNTY, Ga. — Not all heroes wear capes. A Georgia animal enforcement officer was able to rescue a massive snake from the bedroom of a Macon home. The nonvenomous rat snake snake was found slithering its way into a Bibb County home on Wednesday. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News...
Macon student author hopes to help youth overcome adversity with new novel
MACON, Ga. — Fatima Tiozang Sappi started jotting down a story in her notebook when she was 13 years old. She's a sophomore at Howard High School, and she already has her first book published. When she first started writing, she didn't have plans to write a novel. She...
Man charged with trying to shoot ex-girlfriend and their baby at Henry County park
HENRY COUNTY, Ga. — A man is behind bars after Henry County police say he stalked his ex-girlfriend before trying to shoot her. Marcus Issaih Calhoun, 25, violated a temporary protective order that went into effect in March earlier this week when he showed up to his ex-girlfriend’s house.
Water line break causes Dooly County schools to close temporarily
DOOLY COUNTY, Ga. — Dooly County High School and Dooly K-8 Academy will be closed on Friday, because of a water main break that happened on Wednesday in the city of Pinehurst. Because of the break, the water could not be tested until Thursday, to confirm whether it's safe...
Portion of Macon’s Anthony Road named for educator
MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – A portion of Anthony Road will be renamed Robert Louis Scott Boulevard following a vote this week by Macon-Bibb Commissioners. Commissioners approved the renaming of road during their committee of the whole meeting. Scott was a music teacher at Ballard Hudson High School from 1956...
