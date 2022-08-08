ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sedalia, MO

KIX 105.7

Local Food Truck In Missouri Is A Hidden Gem. You Should Try Them!

I have always been a food truck person. I am always amazed at the quality of food that can come out of a truck that is only about 20 feet long. So imagine my excitement when one parked themselves in the parking lot behind Tiger Coffee on Limit Ave. Talk about a short walk! Do any of you know about Local Eats & Sweets LLC? Lets learn a bit about them.
MISSOURI STATE
Alina Andras

3 Great Burger Places in Missouri

If you love to have a good burger from time to time then you have to come to the right place because that's what this article is all about - three amazing burger places in Missouri that you should definitely visit if you haven't already. All of these burger spots are known to serve incredibly tasty burgers made out of fresh and high-quality ingredients. On top of that, they truly have something for everybody so no matter how you prefer your burger, you will surely find something for your liking here. Here is the complete list of burger spots in Missouri you should visit next time you are in the area:
MISSOURI STATE
KIX 105.7

Sedalia Farmers’ Market Heads Downtown During State Fair

Some people have been wondering where the Sedalia Area Farmers' Market will be held during the Missouri State Fair. This morning, a Facebook post from the Downtown Sedalia Alliance told us the market will be back downtown for two weeks during the fair. The Downtown Sedalia Alliance says the Sedalia...
SEDALIA, MO
tncontentexchange.com

Talking cars and tragedies: A look back at the Missouri State Fair in photos

“Buckets of Fun” is the theme for this year’s Missouri State Fair, which runs Thursday through Aug. 21 in Sedalia. Headliners at the grandstand include ZZ Top, Casting Crowns, KC and the Sunshine Band, Tesla, Trace Adkins and Sam Hunt. Originally published on stltoday.com, part of the TownNews...
SEDALIA, MO
KIX 105.7

Get the Red Out 2022 Planned for September 8

A free family-fun event that annually brings thousands of people to the University of Central Missouri campus, UCM and the Warrensburg Chamber of Commerce will sponsor the 2022 Get the Red Out street fair from 4 to 6:30 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 8. Situated on Holden Street, between South and Clark...
WARRENSBURG, MO
KIX 105.7

How You Can Help Feed Pets of the Homeless In Sedalia

The Pettis County Community Partnership is helping Feeding Pets of the Homeless celebrate their 13th Annual Give a Dog a Bone week by collecting donations at their office between 8:00 AM - 5:00 PM CDT all this week. Today is the first day I've heard of Feeding Pets of the...
SEDALIA, MO
KIX 105.7

Adventure Park In The Middle Of Missouri? Now This You Want To See!

I have always been someone who enjoys going to a adventure park. In Illinois we have Six Flags Great America. There is Six Flags St Louis in Missouri and they have some amazing rides there too. If you are a person who likes an adrenaline rush, feel the need for speed, and want to get your blood pumping, I think I have the place for you. It is called Branson Mountain Adventure Park and let share more about it.
MISSOURI STATE
kansascitymag.com

The King of Cass County’s bold vision for Harrisonville imploded. Can anyone revive it?

It’s 5 pm on a Monday night in downtown Harrisonville. Only one other car is parked in the square. The clock tower that sits atop City Hall strikes five times, and tiny American flags are planted six inches apart on the ground below, hanging limp in the humid air. An unseen motorcycle’s revving engine is the only noise puncturing the eerily quiet town square.
HARRISONVILLE, MO
Sedalia, MO
105.7 KIX plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Sedalia, Missouri.

