A new search is being conducted Wednesday in connection with the killings of a mother and her two young children in Northfield. The search in the area of Interstate 93 between Exits 17 and 20 in Concord, Canterbury and Tilton is for physical evidence in connection with the investigation into the shooting deaths of Kassandra Sweeney, 25, and her two sons, Benjamin Sweeney, 4, and Mason Sweeney, 1.

NORTHFIELD, NH ・ 2 DAYS AGO