Record-setting warm spell ending in Maine

PORTLAND, Maine — Much cooler air has arrived across Maine, ending a historic stretch of warm and hot weather. Portland reached 91 degrees on Tuesday, making it an official heat wave with three consecutive days of at least 90 degrees. That includes a record high temperature of 96 degrees on Sunday, breaking the old record for the date of 93 set back in 2001 and matched in 2018.
Small earthquakes shake part of Maine

A pair of small earthquakes shook part of Downeast Maine Thursday evening. The magnitude 2.8 quake was centered just east of the town of Centerville, not far from Machias, just after 7 p.m. People several towns away reported feeling shaking, but there are no reports of any injuries. A few...
Dozens of Maine bottle redemption centers close amid pandemic, inflation

PORTLAND, Maine — Piles of green bags filled to the brim with bottles and cans have become a common sight for CLYNK customers around Maine. The recycling company hosts drop-off sites around the state for customers to leave recyclable glass, plastic and metal containers in designated bags, which are then hauled away. Their value is redeemed back to customers.
Volunteers pack back-to-school kits for Maine kids in need

SANFORD, Maine — Families are paying much more for back-to-school supplies ahead of the first day of class this year. According to a survey from Savings.com, households are spending around $700 on school materials this year compared to just $360 in 2021. That increase falls hardest on families already...
Woman impaled by beach umbrella in South Carolina dies, coroner says

GARDEN CITY, S.C. — A South Carolina woman died after she was impaled by a beach umbrella near Myrtle Beach, according to the coroner. Chief Deputy Coroner Tamara Willard said the beach umbrella was carried by wind just after 12:30 p.m. Wednesday on Garden City beach. Garden City is more 10 miles south of Myrtle Beach.
Investigators conducting new search for physical evidence in NH triple-homicide case

A new search is being conducted Wednesday in connection with the killings of a mother and her two young children in Northfield. The search in the area of Interstate 93 between Exits 17 and 20 in Concord, Canterbury and Tilton is for physical evidence in connection with the investigation into the shooting deaths of Kassandra Sweeney, 25, and her two sons, Benjamin Sweeney, 4, and Mason Sweeney, 1.
