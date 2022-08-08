ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston, TX

Stunning West University House Redo Shows Off the Power of Wallpaper and a Young Houston Couple’s Daring — Jewelry For the Home

By Shelby Hodge
papercitymag.com
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article
papercitymag.com

Houston’s New Late Night Restaurant Makes Ambitious Food an All-Day Thing — Your First Look at Rosland’s

The exterior the new Houston restaurant and bar Rosland's near Washington Avenue is colorful and fun. (Photo by Raydon Creative) Rosland’s Grill & Bar is now open, just a stone’s throw from Houston’s bustling Washington Avenue corridor at 903 Durham Drive. It is named for a fictional character dubbed Rosland, whom restaurant owners Kim and Don Cristopher of DKC Companies conjured. This mysterious Rosland was born and raised in Houston just like the many generations of women in her family before her. With a love of the arts and a whole heart for rescuing animals in need, she is a kind yet strong soul with a passion for giving back.
HOUSTON, TX
Mix 97.9 FM

Gorgeous! Ever Seen A Waterwall? Check Out The Popular Attraction In This Texas City

I am quite familiar with the band Oasis' song Wonderwall, but yesterday while scrolling through TikTok, I knew nothing of a 'waterwall.' Even better? It is here in Texas, and it is magnificent. That is the only word that I can think of to describe it. It is similar to a waterfall, one could say, but it does not flow into a river or stream. It is simply, as it is called, waterwall.
HOUSTON, TX
houstoniamag.com

Property Dreams: Midcentury-Modern Houston Home for Sale

Got a home you think would work for this column? Get in touch at [email protected]. Frank Lloyd Wright's designs have resulted in some of the most celebrated homes in all of architecture, having paved the way for many staples of modern and contemporary construction. Midcentury-modern homes embody Wright’s principles by spotlighting organic materials, wide angles, and a mixed use of windows, both tall and clerestory—which is the case for this week’s dream home in Houston, packed with top-tier design history.
HOUSTON, TX
chainstoreage.com

2022's Top 10 Retail Center Experiences: La Centerra At Cinco Ranch is No. 7

One unique feature of Poag Shopping Centers’ La Centerra (besides the clock tower that’s visible for miles) is that it’s a dog-friendly property. Most of its stores and restaurants allow dog access. That draws both dog owners and lovers, of course, something that led to the creation of its annual Paws Fest.
KATY, TX
papercitymag.com

America’s Best Burger is Popping Up in Houston — Trill Burgers Returns Home For Two Special Events

Hip Hop star Bun B is serving up his first place winning Trill Burgers at two Houston pop-ups. (Photo by Rebecca Wright) Longing to try the Houston burger that Good Morning America recently deemed the best in the U.S.A. in its nationwide United States of Burger competition? Bun B’s Trill Burgers still does not have a permanent Houston restaurant space. But it’s popping up at two different venues in town this month.
HOUSTON, TX
cw39.com

SHEIN Houston Pop Up Store is coming soon!

HOUSTON (CW39) If you buy SHEIN online, you’ve want to check this out – in person! SHEIN, considered one of the largest global fashion and lifestyle e-retailer, is coming to Houston for a three-day pop-up store from Friday, August 12 – Sunday, August 14!. SHEIN has a...
HOUSTON, TX
houstonianonline.com

Houston’s Best Pool Contractors for 2022 Rated

A swimming pool is a kind of addition to your house that not only makes your home give off luxury vibes but is also fun in the summer. Many people think it’s way too challenging to add a swimming pool to a house, whether old or new, because of the hustle behind it. However, you can ignore all the hard work and hire a company to do the job for you. There are so many pools related companies in Houston that are proficient at doing the job. Here are some companies that will design and build the perfect pool for you.
HOUSTON, TX
Community Impact Houston

Foo Foo Fido opens in League City

Pet boutique Foo Foo Fido opened in June at 240 Park Ave., Ste. 4, League City. The location is the same spot as Dirt Poor Couture, a women’s boutique owned by the same person, essentially making the address a one-stop shop for both businesses. Foo Foo Fido sells leashes,...
LEAGUE CITY, TX
Eater

Dallas’s Sleek Italian Restaurant Il Bracco Brings Fresh Pasta to Houston’s Post Oak Boulevard

Il Bracco, a sleek Italian restaurant that originated in Dallas, is bringing its freshly made pasta to Houston’s Post Oak area. Occupying the space that previously housed California Pizza Kitchen at 1705-A Post Oak Boulevard, the 6,000-square-foot restaurant will open on Monday, August 15, and staying true to its Italian repertoire will serve up an assortment of homemade pasta, steaks butchered in-house, fileted whole-roasted fish, delicate desserts, and a selection of Italian wines.
HOUSTON, TX
KHOU

The advantages of car wrapping

HOUSTON — Game On Lock was founded by Rich Czajka, Ken Phu and Kerry Erikewe. They specialize in custom design and wraps. Car wrapping gives the owner of the vehicle full customization of color, finish, and design without altering factory paint finish or diminishing vehicle's value. It also helps to protect the paint from normal wear and tear.
HOUSTON, TX
365thingsinhouston.com

The 15 Best Things to Do in Houston This Weekend: August 12 to 14, 2022

Take a tour of H-Town’s weekend highlights with our 365 Houston guide to the best things to do in Houston this weekend, from Friday, August 12 to Sunday, August 14, 2022. Every weekend, Houston has plenty of happenings to be found around town—but which ones are the highlights that can help you plan an enjoyable weekend of outings?
HOUSTON, TX
houstoncitybook.com

With These New Restaurants, Houston’s Dining Scene Is as Hot as the August Temps

SUMMER HEAT NEVER stopped pioneering restaurateurs from forging ahead to make Houston’s culinary landscape even more delicious. Read up on five new restaurants to try — and a (not-so-) little something sweet. Gatlin's Fins & Feathers. In the Independence Heights neighborhood, Gatlin’s barbecue pitmaster Greg Gatlin dishes out...
HOUSTON, TX
Click2Houston.com

Copper thieves target shopping center in east Houston, owners say

An east Houston business owner is warning others to be on the lookout for copper thieves after a recent theft has forced her to shut down her photography studio. Lauren Eureste told KPRC 2 that her studio, Imagine Lauren Photography located in the 800 block of Normandy Street, has been unusable for about four weeks.
HOUSTON, TX

