news9.com
UCO Speech-Pathology Open House Set For Next Week
The University of Central Oklahoma's Speech-Language Pathology Therapeutic Preschool is hosting an open house next Tuesday. The open house is free and runs from 6:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. The preschool teaches kids new social and cognitive skills to prepare them for school.
KOCO
Teacher shortage poses big challenge as Oklahoma students return to class
OKLAHOMA CITY — Thousands of students in some of the Oklahoma City metro's largest districts are back in class Thursday. One of the challenges is a massive teacher shortage. To help fill the void, the Oklahoma State Department of Education issued a record number of emergency teacher certifications last month – nearly 1,500.
KOCO
Mid-Del students can’t go to school due to enrollment application issues, parents say
DEL CITY, Okla. — Parents of Mid-Del students claimed their children can’t go to school due to a backlog of enrollment applications. On Wednesday, parents reached out to KOCO 5 saying some students are not enrolled in classes. They showed up for school and were sent back home.
KOCO
Oklahoma school districts put heavy emphasis on safety as students return to class
OKLAHOMA CITY — Students are officially heading back to class in the Oklahoma City metro. Most districts are heavily focused on student safety. KOCO 5 spoke with district leaders from across the Oklahoma City metro about what they're doing to keep students safe. Open the video player above to...
KOCO
Editorial: We must do more to protect women in Oklahoma
Domestic violence is an issue in Oklahoma. According to the YWCA, Oklahoma is ranked eighth in the country for the number of women killed by men during domestic violence episodes. We must do more to protect the women in our state. Thankfully, the YWCA of Oklahoma City is here to...
Volunteers prepare for another Ebenezer Helping Hand Giveaway
"We can't continue to just have church inside our four walls,” Byrd said. “We have to come outside and minister to the community."
Oklahoma City churches team up for Household Goods Giveaway
An Oklahoma City church is once again working to help families in need across the city.
news9.com
Oklahoma State University To Build One Of The Biggest Super-Computers In The Country
Oklahoma State University is set to build one of the biggest super-computers in the country. The university says it will use a grant from the National Science Foundation to build the computer in about a year. The supercomputer will have the processing power of hundreds of thousands of computers. "You...
news9.com
City Of Edmond Hosting Neighbors Night Out Next Month
Each neighborhood in Edmond will be holding a block party on September 13. The event will run from 6 to 8 p.m. The Edmond fire and police departments are offering to come by the different block parties. Each neighborhood is in charge of planning and promoting their own event. For...
news9.com
Local Church Celebrates ‘Praise Beyond The Walls’ Festival
Since 2014, Bethlehem Star Church has been serving the community with an event they call Praise Beyond the Walls. “It’s an epic outreach event where we minister to the whole entire community,” said Danielle Payne-Adams, Executive leader for special events for the church. The concept of the four-day...
Purcell Register
New faculty at Purcell
New faculty at Purcell Schools this fall include Haley Aloway, Kaitlyn Austin, Brandy Black, Kelton Clary, Jamie Culwell, Carla Davis, Theda Engert, Joseph Franco, Julie Franco, Cristian Haynes, Brian McCalip, Camden Patterson, Betty Ratliff, Sam Resendiz, Ashleigh Schaffer, Kayla Sweeney and Katrina Wilkins. Aloway, who has a three-year-old daughter, Callie,...
Oklahoma’s Frontier City & Their Checkered Safety History
OKC's Frontier City and Oklahomans have a love/hate relationship. It's the only theme park in the state, but a majority of residents opt instead to travel to larger cities when looking for roller coaster fun. Why? Because it's a been there/done that type of place... at least that's the general...
Pottawatomie, Lincoln County District Attorney submits letter of resignation
Allan Grubb, the District Attorney for District 23, serving Pottawatomie and Lincoln counties, submitted his letter of resignation Friday afternoon.
Bed bugs interfering with Warr Acres woman’s cancer treatment
A Warr Acres woman says her home's bed bug infestation is interfering with her cancer treatment. Not only has her family had to deal with constant bug bites, but she says now they're inconveniencing the hospital.
News On 6
Rush Springs Holds Its Annual Watermelon Festival Saturday
OKLAHOMA CITY - It'll be a seed-spittin' good time with tons of things for the whole family to do. The festival will be in Jeff Davis Park.
yukonprogressnews.com
‘Cornado’ coming to Canadian County Free Fair
There’s a ‘cornado’ coming to El Reno, and there’s nothing anyone can do about it – at least, not if the Canadian County Free Fair has anything to do with it. The fair is jazzing things up a bit this year with the addition of a Cornhole Tournament, Canadian County Fair Board Secretary Brad Tipton said.
kosu.org
Hot air balloons take flight over Oklahoma for FireLake Fireflight Balloon Festival's fifth year
“The Vice-Chairwoman, Mrs. Capps, always had a vision to bring a big family-friendly event here to Citizen Potawatomi Nation,” said Kelley Francen, who has served on the committee for this festival since it began. “She's always been fascinated with hot air balloons. And so the idea was kind of: hey, let's have a hot air balloon festival here.”
Photos: Adorable animals in need of homes in Oklahoma City
Officials at Oklahoma City Animal Welfare say they have a variety of animals in need of loving homes.
KOCO
Fire destroys iconic Midwest City restaurant
MIDWEST CITY, Okla. — A restaurant fire in Midwest City left a local staple destroyed. The owner is reeling and the community is reacting to the loss. Chequers has been around since 1987. The current owner has owned the building since 2000. With such a longstanding reputation, the community feels for Chequers.
WATCH: Update On 2 Grady County Shooting Victims
OKLAHOMA CITY - Two people, a Grady County deputy and a civilian, were shot near Bridge Creek and transported to OU Medical Center. News 9's Tevis Hillis has the latest from OU Medical Center.
