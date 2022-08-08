ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oklahoma City, OK

news9.com

UCO Speech-Pathology Open House Set For Next Week

The University of Central Oklahoma's Speech-Language Pathology Therapeutic Preschool is hosting an open house next Tuesday. The open house is free and runs from 6:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. The preschool teaches kids new social and cognitive skills to prepare them for school.
EDMOND, OK
Oklahoma City, OK
Oklahoma Education
Oklahoma City, OK
Oklahoma State
KOCO

Editorial: We must do more to protect women in Oklahoma

Domestic violence is an issue in Oklahoma. According to the YWCA, Oklahoma is ranked eighth in the country for the number of women killed by men during domestic violence episodes. We must do more to protect the women in our state. Thankfully, the YWCA of Oklahoma City is here to...
OKLAHOMA STATE
#Early Education#Early Childhood#K12#Preschoolers#Parenting Tips
news9.com

City Of Edmond Hosting Neighbors Night Out Next Month

Each neighborhood in Edmond will be holding a block party on September 13. The event will run from 6 to 8 p.m. The Edmond fire and police departments are offering to come by the different block parties. Each neighborhood is in charge of planning and promoting their own event. For...
EDMOND, OK
news9.com

Local Church Celebrates 'Praise Beyond The Walls' Festival

Since 2014, Bethlehem Star Church has been serving the community with an event they call Praise Beyond the Walls. “It’s an epic outreach event where we minister to the whole entire community,” said Danielle Payne-Adams, Executive leader for special events for the church. The concept of the four-day...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
Purcell Register

New faculty at Purcell

New faculty at Purcell Schools this fall include Haley Aloway, Kaitlyn Austin, Brandy Black, Kelton Clary, Jamie Culwell, Carla Davis, Theda Engert, Joseph Franco, Julie Franco, Cristian Haynes, Brian McCalip, Camden Patterson, Betty Ratliff, Sam Resendiz, Ashleigh Schaffer, Kayla Sweeney and Katrina Wilkins. Aloway, who has a three-year-old daughter, Callie,...
PURCELL, OK
Z94

Oklahoma's Frontier City & Their Checkered Safety History

OKC's Frontier City and Oklahomans have a love/hate relationship. It's the only theme park in the state, but a majority of residents opt instead to travel to larger cities when looking for roller coaster fun. Why? Because it's a been there/done that type of place... at least that's the general...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
yukonprogressnews.com

'Cornado' coming to Canadian County Free Fair

There’s a ‘cornado’ coming to El Reno, and there’s nothing anyone can do about it – at least, not if the Canadian County Free Fair has anything to do with it. The fair is jazzing things up a bit this year with the addition of a Cornhole Tournament, Canadian County Fair Board Secretary Brad Tipton said.
KOCO

Fire destroys iconic Midwest City restaurant

MIDWEST CITY, Okla. — A restaurant fire in Midwest City left a local staple destroyed. The owner is reeling and the community is reacting to the loss. Chequers has been around since 1987. The current owner has owned the building since 2000. With such a longstanding reputation, the community feels for Chequers.
