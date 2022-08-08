OU Fans React To The Resignation Of Long-Time Assistant Coach, Call For More Info To Be Released

Shockwaves ripple across Sooner Nation after the abrupt resignation of long-time coach Cale Gundy.

In Norman, many students and fans are asking questions about what led to the departure - now wanting more details.

The coach, who joined the Sooners as a player in 1990, said he decided to resign following an incident in last week’s film session.

Gundy says a player was distracted by something on his iPad. He says he picked it up and read aloud what was on the screen.

He went on to claim that before he knew it he used a “shameful and hurtful word.”

Late Monday afternoon, Head Coach Brent Venables released a statement saying the word was racially charged and Gundy used it multiple times.

Prior to the statement from Venables, some fans in Norman said they wanted more details and context prior to making a comment on the coach resigning. Most wanted to know what exactly was said.

Some believed if Gundy’s version was correct, resignation may have been drastic. Others thought the response made sense if the words were offensive.

Still, some fans simply expressed exhaustion saying it’s yet another headline in a turbulent offseason.