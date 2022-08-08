ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Knoxville, TN

wvlt.tv

Man hospitalized after Pellissippi Parkway hit-and-run, report says

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A man was hospitalized Monday evening after a hit-and-run on Pellissippi Parkway near Northshore Drive, an incident report obtained by WVLT News said. Officers reportedly responded to the scene to find a black SUV with severe back-end damage. The victim told officers that he was exiting...
KNOXVILLE, TN
wvlt.tv

Hundreds of John Sevier Elementary students learn a life-saving skill

MARYVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - First, second and third grade students at John Sevier Elementary School in Maryville spend the first full week of school going to John Sevier Pool during their PE class. That's because they are learning how to swim. It's a tradition that's been happening for nearly...
MARYVILLE, TN
newstalk987.com

Knox County Schools Announcing New Security Measure for this Upcoming School Year

Knox County Schools on Friday announced new security measures that are being implemented to enhance student safety in the 2022-23 academic year. At a news conference, Superintendent Dr. Jon Rysewyk and Security Division Chief Jason Periard said KCS has launched the "Safe Schools, Safe Students" initiative, a series of actions designed to provide a safe learning environment for students and staff.
KNOX COUNTY, TN
wvlt.tv

Knoxville teen steals mother’s car before running away, police say

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Officials with East Tennessee Valley Crime Stoppers are looking for a runaway teen who they said stole his mother's car before leaving. Gavin Jones, 14, stole his mother's green Chevy Equinox with tag 876BDBB on Aug. 8 near Bradshaw Road in Knoxville, according to officials. They said he may be headed to Wayne County, West Virginia to see his runaway girlfriend. They also asked people not to approach him.
KNOXVILLE, TN
WECT

Married deputies hit by car driven by another off-duty deputy

ANDERSON COUNTY, Tenn. (WVLT) - A married couple, both Tennessee deputies, were off-duty when they were struck and injured by a pickup truck driven by an off-duty deputy from another county. David Lucas Shoffner and Constance Nicole Shoffner, both deputies with the Anderson County Sheriff's Office, were involved in a...
CAMPBELL COUNTY, TN
hardknoxwire.com

Students get shoes, supplies for new school year

Nearly 1,700 pairs of shoes were given to Knox County Schools students on Saturday at a back-to-school event at Caswell Park. Another 3,000-plus students picked up school supplies at the Knoxville's Area Urban League's 20th annual "Shoes for School" bash, which drew an estimated 6,000 people, officials said.
KNOXVILLE, TN

