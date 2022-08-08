Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Five charming small towns in Tennessee that are considered a must-visitJoe Mertens
Her husband had just sent her a simple text message. It led her to discover that he had been cheating for years.Bella SmithKnoxville, TN
Tennessee restaurant giving out "blessing bags" to community despite being forced to closeKristen WaltersTennessee State
Related
Parent says son was left a mile away from home by Knox County school bus
A Knox County student and his mother say his first day of school turned from exciting to terrifying in the span of just a few hours after. They say he was dropped off by his school bus over a mile away from his house. WATE's Paige Weeks investigates.
Some East Tennessee school districts navigate staff shortages as new school year gets underway
TENNESSEE, USA — As the new school year gets underway, some districts are finding it harder to recruit and keep employees. School leaders say this is a nationwide trend and East Tennessee is not immune. "We're having trouble having applicants for what we call our classified positions, which are...
Knoxville police issue dozens of school zone traffic citations on first day back to class
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The Knoxville Police Department is warning drivers to follow school zone traffic laws after issuing several citations on the first day back to school. As the new school year begins, drivers should remember that school zone speed limits are back in effect. KPD said it issued...
Shortage of special education teachers causing ripple effects for students, advocates say
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Linkedin, ZipRecruiter and Indeed all show nearly 400 open special education positions in Tennessee. That means all of those teaching spots are empty as this school year starts. But, Tennessee isn't the only state with this issue. In fact, 48 other states report shortages as well....
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Knoxville Police Dept. reports citations in back-to-school traffic
As students and staff headed back to school across Knox County on Monday, law enforcement issued citations related to traffic.
First day of school for Knox County students
Monday marks Knox County students' first day of the 2022-23 school year.
Rising prices could reduce value of teacher pay raises from new state education funding formula
NASHVILLE, Tenn. — In April, Tennessee lawmakers passed the Tennessee Investment in Student Achievement (TISA) plan. It replaced a 30-year funding formula that was used to allocate funds for school districts across the state. Part of the new plan called for raises to teacher salaries. With every increase in...
Neighborhood Advisory Council meets to discuss police approach to overdose epidemic
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Every month, neighborhood leaders from around Knoxville meet to discuss issues within their neighborhoods and bring them to the attention of Mayor Indya Kincannon and other members of the city's administration. The Neighborhood Advisory Council held its monthly meeting on Wednesday, and Chief of Police Paul...
IN THIS ARTICLE
No children on board & no injuries reported after school bus catches fire on I-40 East
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Rural Metro Fire said that around 1:18 p.m. Thursday they responded to calls about a school bus on fire. They said it was on I-40 East, near the I-40 and I-75 split towards Watt Road. They also emphasized that no children were on board and the...
wvlt.tv
Man hospitalized after Pellissippi Parkway hit-and-run, report says
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A man was hospitalized Monday evening after a hit-and-run on Pellissippi Parkway near Northshore Drive, an incident report obtained by WVLT News said. Officers reportedly responded to the scene to find a black SUV with severe back-end damage. The victim told officers that he was exiting...
wvlt.tv
Hundreds of John Sevier Elementary students learn a life-saving skill
MARYVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - First, second and third grade students at John Sevier Elementary School in Maryville spend the first full week of school going to John Sevier Pool during their PE class. That’s because they are learning how to swim. It’s a tradition that’s been happening for nearly...
Morgan County school bus catches fire near Knoxville
A bus from Morgan County with no children was driving through Knoxville on Monday when it caught fire and had to be extinguished by firefighters.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
newstalk987.com
Knox County Schools Announcing New Security Measure for this Upcoming School Year
Knox County Schools on Friday announced new security measures that are being implemented to enhance student safety in the 2022-23 academic year. At a news conference, Superintendent Dr. Jon Rysewyk and Security Division Chief Jason Periard said KCS has launched the “Safe Schools, Safe Students” initiative, a series of actions designed to provide a safe learning environment for students and staff.
WBIR
Knoxville mayor hosts meeting to get feedback from the community
The Neighborhood Advisory Council meets every month. On Wednesday, members mostly asked about how KPD plans to address overdoses in the community.
wvlt.tv
Knoxville teen steals mother’s car before running away, police say
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Officials with East Tennessee Valley Crime Stoppers are looking for a runaway teen who they said stole his mother’s car before leaving. Gavin Jones, 14, stole his mother’s green Chevy Equinox with tag 876BDBB on Aug. 8 near Bradshaw Road in Knoxville, according to officials. They said he may be headed to Wayne County, West Virginia to see his runaway girlfriend. They also asked people not to approach him.
Residents want answers as rumors spread about changes to Knoxville High Senior Living
Knoxville High Senior Living could be changing and some people living there have concerns. Residents say they're worried their independent senior living facility could be turning into one of those residential apartment or condo complexes--leaving them without some of the services they depend on.
Mask mandate at Great Smoky Mountains National Park drawing mixed reaction
SEVIER COUNTY, Tenn. (WATE) — The Great Smoky Mountains National Park is now requiring masks in their buildings but not everyone is following the rules. The rule was reinstated Tuesday after both Sevier and Blount counties, which make up part of the Smoky Mountains, were rated at high risk of COVID-19 by the CDC. This is the first time […]
WECT
Married deputies hit by car driven by another off-duty deputy
ANDERSON COUNTY, Tenn. (WVLT) - A married couple, both Tennessee deputies, were off-duty when they were struck and injured by a pickup truck driven by an off-duty deputy from another county. David Lucas Shoffner and Constance Nicole Shoffner, both deputies with the Anderson County Sheriff’s Office, were involved in a...
'You don't find much better than Lucas' | ACSO asking for prayers after two deputies hit by truck
ANDERSON COUNTY, Tenn. — The Anderson County Sheriff's Office is asking for prayers after two reserve deputies were struck by a vehicle while off-duty, according to a Facebook post. Raymond Surber, a 31-year-old deputy with the Campbell County Sheriff's Office, was driving a 2017 Chevrolet Silverado on August 1...
hardknoxwire.com
Students get shoes, supplies for new school year
Nearly 1,700 pairs of shoes were given to Knox County Schools students on Saturday at a back-to-school event at Caswell Park. Another 3,000-plus students picked up school supplies at the Knoxville’s Area Urban League’s 20th annual “Shoes for School” bash, which drew an estimated 6,000 people, officials said.
Comments / 0