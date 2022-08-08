Read full article on original website
Shannon Heaviland
4d ago
it's about time, I'm leagally able to buy and my back pain is under control... no pills. for people who don't like prescription pills or even aspirin... this is the way... it's not about getting high... it's has many options on your may consume. the past year has physically been way more tolerable... that all. thumbs up.
kttn.com
Attorney sees victories in Missouri Sunshine Law cases over access to meetings, records
(Missouri Independent) – In the tiny town of Edgar Springs, Rebecca Varney recently won a small victory in her fight to access city records, though a final resolution of the long-running dispute isn’t in sight. In another Sunshine Law dispute, the Southern District Missouri Court of Appeals recently...
kttn.com
Missouri company pays $1 million related to federal embezzlement and bribery investigation
A Missouri company will pay more than $1 million in forfeiture to the federal government under the terms of a non-prosecution agreement, which acknowledges the criminal conduct of two former executives who are involved in a related criminal investigation. “Company owners and executives abused their leadership positions in an unrelated...
plattecountylandmark.com
Local Republicans say Biden’s election not valid
The Platte County Republican Central Committee met on Aug. 1, 2022 and approved this resolution which had been previously presented by the committee. To be clear, the committee in no way wishes to convey that the Platte County Board of Elections has conducted elections in anything other than a commendable fashion. This is not about them.
kwos.com
Why are Missourians leaving STL and KC?
Call ‘White Flight’ or whatever you want. Missouri State Senate candidate Travis Fitzwater says there’s a reason why people are leaving the state’s big cities …. Fitzwater, who’s term limited in the Missouri House, won the GOP nomination in the 10th senate District. He meets Libertarian Catherine Dreher in November’s general election.
Missouri’s Government has a staggering amount of Job Openings
The state of Missouri is hiring, and they have a staggering amount of jobs they are trying to fill. The vacancies are high, and the state is increasing wages in some cases to try and get people hired, read more about it here. According to the website governing.com, the Government...
kttn.com
Audio: Governor Mike Parson calling for the largest state income tax cut in Missouri’s history
Governor Mike Parson is calling for the largest state income tax cut in Missouri’s history during the state’s upcoming special legislative session. The Governor is traveling across the state discussing the tax cut need – meeting with Representatives Kent Haden, Chad Perkins, and Tim Taylor on Tuesday.
Missouri voters to decide on recreational marijuana in November
Voters in Missouri will be asked on the November ballot whether to legalize marijuana in the state.
KC dispensaries cheer for marijuana legalization being placed on ballot
Missouri's medical marijuana industry cheered news of the November vote. Other states have seen recreational sales double business.
Questions arise how Kansas will handle possible Missouri marijuana legalization
With recreational marijuana now on the ballot in Missouri come November, there is a growing question of how Kansas will respond.
Recreational marijuana amendment will be on Missouri’s November ballot
In November, Missourians will be faced with the question of whether to legalize recreational marijuana under the initiative submitted by Legal Missouri 2022.
FBI moves to seize bank deposits in alleged $10 million fraud of Kansas foster care provider
U.S. prosecutors seized $700,000 from bank accounts of an IT executive who allegedly defrauded a Kansas foster care provider of more than $10 million. The post FBI moves to seize bank deposits in alleged $10 million fraud of Kansas foster care provider appeared first on Kansas Reflector.
KCTV 5
Missouri will vote on personal use, decriminalization of marijuana in November
‘Splash of Life’ building to removed from city’s dangerous buildings list. The Splash of Life building on Troost Avenue is known for its bright colors and free food and clothing put outside for those in need. Updated: 1 hour ago. |. City officials hope a new project along...
KCMO City Manager fined after commission finds website violated Missouri law
Brian Platt, the city manager of Kansas City, Missouri, was fined $1,000 by the Missouri Ethics Commission on Monday.
KXII.com
Oklahoma governor signs new bill
OKLAHOMA (KXII) - Oklahoma Highway Patrol joined Governor Kevin Stitt as he signed Senate Bill (SB) 338 Tuesday. The bill sets forth new educational requirements to become a trooper. State statute says applicants must have 64 college credit hours. This new bill supposedly allows them to get the majority of those credit hours during the academy through a partnership with OSU-OKC. Applicants now only have to have 24 college credit hours to apply to become a trooper and if they have at least 3 years of law enforcement experience, they can apply with no college hours.
mycouriertribune.com
Feds intervene as wait times for Missouri Medicaid surpass 100 days
JEFFERSON CITY — Waiting times for low-income Missourians seeking government-funded health insurance have gotten so long the federal government has had to step in to help. The Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services approved a plan July 11 to assist the state in reducing application processing times for the state’s expanded Medicaid program. Those wait times have stretched to more than 100 days.
Do You Have To Yield For A Funeral Procession in Missouri?
We all know that Illinois and Missouri are very different from each other, and having to yield during a funeral procession is one of those differences. In Illinois isn't a state law that you have to yield/pull over as a funeral procession is taking place, in Missouri however you do. The law states:
Missouri has most Black homicide victims in nation
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Black Americans make up almost 14% of the country’s population but accounted for over half of all homicide victims. Missouri is the state with the worst Black homicide rate. According to a Violence Policy Center study released in July 2022, Missouri had the highest rate of Black homicide victims in 2019. The […]
WGME
Maine man expected to admit he stole $300,000 in pandemic relief money
BANGOR (BDN) -- The second Maine man accused of defrauding a pandemic business loan program is set to plead guilty to federal charges on Tuesday in U.S. District Court in Bangor. Craig Franck, 40, is expected to admit that he used more than $300,000 from two loan programs Congress authorized...
The Best Breakfast in Missouri is not in St. Louis or Kansas City
Every single town in Missouri has a go-to breakfast place, so trying to figure out which is the best breakfast in the state seems impossible, but when it comes to the 2022 Missouri's Best awards one breakfast place stood a stack of pancakes above the rest!. The Missouri's Best 2022...
49 Kansas counties at high risk of coronavirus
WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — On the same day the nation’s top public health agency relaxed its COVID-19 guidelines, it also updated its community-level risk map. The updated map shows that 49 Kansas counties are at high risk of coronavirus transmission. That is eight more counties than last week. Saline County joined Sedgwick County in the […]
