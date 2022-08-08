ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Palm Beach, FL

Comments / 1268

Phillip Ben
4d ago

Wasn’t it said that he had taken Classified Material with him after he moved from the White House? Trump Needs to Go Straight! He’s FAILING BIGLY as a criminal!

Reply(163)
203
Steven Castillo
4d ago

Good! Remember when #crookedTrump illegally took 15 classified boxes from the White House? I'm glad #crookedTrump is being investigated for multiple crimes. #LockHimUp!

Reply(45)
189
Make America Decent Again
4d ago

Yes, Trumpenstien. You were raided because you stole documents that didn’t belong to you. They belong to the government. Likely some were classified as well. Believe it or not, laws and regulations do apply to you as well.

Reply(45)
106
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Miami, FL
Palm Beach, FL
Government
State
Florida State
State
Washington State
State
Georgia State
City
Palm Beach, FL
Local
Florida Government
MSNBC

Another Trump lawyer publicly turns against his former client

Among the amazing things about Donald Trump’s presidency is the number of prominent officials from his team who've ended up denouncing him. These were key members of the administration who worked closely with Trump, saw how he made decisions, learned how he processed information, and ultimately concluded they didn’t want to have anything to do with the former president.
POTUS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
James Comey
Person
Hillary Clinton
Person
Kristen Welker
Person
Merrick Garland
Person
Donald Trump
Newsweek

Melania Trump Not Telling the Truth About Jan. 6, Stephanie Grisham Says

Stephanie Grisham, the ex-chief of staff for Melania Trump, has disputed her former boss's account of what happened on the day of the U.S. Capitol riot. Grisham's comments were in response to an interview the former first lady gave Fox News Digital in which she said she been "unaware" of what had been going on as the riot took place on January 6, 2021 because she was busy in the White House.
POTUS
CNN

Here's what's next for Trump after the FBI searched Mar-a-Lago

The FBI search of former President Donald Trump's residence in Florida on Monday signaled an extraordinary escalation of an investigation into the handling of certain documents from his presidency and raises questions about whether his legal exposure extends beyond whether he improperly took government records when he left the White House.
POTUS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fbi Agents#Mar A Lago#Fbi#The White House#American#Save America#Doj#The National Archives
MSNBC

See Trump's living nightmare on air: Fox News turns on 'Horrible' Trump over Jan. 6

The Rupert Murdoch-owned Wall Street Journal and New York Post are condemning Donald Trump's role on Jan. 6 after new evidence in the final, climactic House hearing, while some voices on Fox News say on air Trump looked "horrible" for his conduct. The developments show evidence moving some people, and a shift within Murdoch's influential empire, while new polling shows Fox viewers ditching Trump for Ron DeSantis. MSNBC anchor Ari Melber reports on the developments and split within the company.
POTUS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Investigation
NewsBreak
POTUS
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
The Guardian

Why are the younger Trumps so awful? Did you hear the speeches at Ivana’s funeral?

They fuck you up, your mum and dad. They may not mean to, but they do. They beat you with a wooden spoon and snidely emasculate you, too. If you read the New York Times’s coverage of Ivana Trump’s funeral last week, you will know exactly to whom that snippet of revised Philip Larkin refers. It is hard to feel sorry for extremely awful, obscenely rich people – particularly in the middle of a cost of living crisis – but I found myself feeling weirdly sad for the Trumps this weekend, after reading about Ivana’s opulent but miserable send-off. Donald Trump’s first wife, who was found dead at the bottom of her stairs this month, had a gold-hued coffin (of course), but the speeches were the real centrepiece. Her kids and a former nanny all gave eulogies that were bizarre and tragic in equal measure.
POTUS
NBC News

NBC News

433K+
Followers
52K+
Post
277M+
Views
ABOUT

The leading source of global news and info for more than 75 years.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy