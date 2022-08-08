ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Parrish, FL

Man robs Parrish bank with bomb threat, sheriff’s office says. Have you seen him?

By Ryan Ballogg
Bradenton Herald
Bradenton Herald
 4 days ago

Law enforcement is searching for a man who robbed a bank in southwest Florida with the threat of an explosion on Monday, as well as a second unknown suspect who detectives say drove a getaway vehicle.

The robbery happened just before 2:40 p.m. at a Fifth Third Bank branch located at 11215 U.S. 301 in Parrish, an unincorporated community northwest of Bradenton, Manatee County Sheriff’s Office said in a news release.

The unknown man walked in and dropped a package on the bank counter along with a note demanding money and a verbal threat to blow up the building, detectives say.

A bank teller then gave the man an unknown amount of cash. The man exited the bank with the money and left a supposed explosive devise behind, the sheriff’s office said. Detective believe he got away in a blue Ford Fusion operated by a second suspect.

The alleged robber was caught on surveillance cameras inside the bank. He was wearing a dark blue shirt, gray shorts, white tennis shoes and a straw hat, and sported a mustache and goatee. He is identified as 5 feet 9 inches tall and around 170 pounds.

No description of the second suspect believed to be driving the Ford was available.

Deputies are searching for the suspects and have requested the public’s help in locating them.

The sheriff’s office bomb squad was at the bank on Monday afternoon examining the device left behind by the suspect to determine if it was a real explosive.

Anyone with information can call the Manatee Sheriff’s Office at 941-747-3011, or report anonymously through Manatee Crime Stoppers at 866-634-TIPS . or visit manateecrimestoppers.com .

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Manatee County, FL
Crime & Safety
City
Parrish, FL
State
Florida State
County
Manatee County, FL
City
Bradenton, FL
Local
Florida Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bank Robbery#Fifth Third Bank#Fraud#Ford#The Manatee Sheriff
Mysuncoast.com

Missing Manatee County man found deceased

PARRISH, Fla. (WWSB) - A missing Manatee County man has been found deceased after deputies issued an alert. Donald Arendt, 76, was found deceased Monday morning near Emerson Point after a boater spotted him just off shore. Arendt was last seen leaving his Parrish home Sunday around 11 a.m. on his electric bicycle. Arendt had Alzheimer’s and deputies issued a missing endangered adult alert.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
nypressnews.com

Florida firefighter in ICU after alligator bites face

A Florida firefighter is recovering in a hospital a week after he was bitten on the face by an alligator while swimming in a lake, officials and loved ones said. Juan Carlos La Verde, 34, a US Air Force veteran currently serving as a firefighter and paramedic with Oldsmar Fire Rescue, had been preparing for an athletic competition when he was attacked in Lake Thonotosassa on Aug. 3, People Magazine reported.
OLDSMAR, FL
Bradenton Herald

Bradenton Herald

Bradenton, FL
1K+
Followers
89
Post
346K+
Views
ABOUT

Bradenton is the largest city and county seat of Manatee County, on the south side of Tampa Bay on Florida's West Coast. The Bradenton Herald, throughout the years, has mirrored its community's growth–from the tiny agricultural-and-fishing town of Bradentown to today's bustling, high-growth metropolitan area and sought-after tourist destination, with some of the most beautiful beaches in the world on Anna Maria Island. With over 330,000 people calling the area home, Bradenton is among the fastest-growing areas in the United States. In keeping up with this vibrant growth, the Bradenton Herald and Bradenton.com have committed to expansive, comprehensive 24-7 news coverage of everything impacting the community, its residents, businesses, environment and leaders. The company’s employees pride themselves on being immersed in the community, sponsoring hundreds of civic events every year.

 https://www.bradenton.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy