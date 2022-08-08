Read full article on original website
21 years ago, a 10-year-old with a "secret older boyfriend" left school with a strange man. She was never seen again.Fatim HemrajBridgeport, CT
McDonald's Worker Shot Over Cold Fries, Dies In HospitalJeffery MacNew York City, NY
Opinion: Alex Jones Has Now Been Ordered to Pay $49.3 Million for His False ClaimsDaniella CressmanTexas State
Inside Stony Brook's Southampton Hospital Summer Party Kick Off Hosted By Jean & Martin ShafiroffThe New York ExclusiveStony Brook, NY
Texas Jury Orders Alex Jones To Pay Sandy Hook Parents $4 MillionLarry LeaseNewtown, CT
Man in wheelchair escapes Brewster fire
Fire officials say they were called to Shore Drive and found the man outside -- a safe distance away from his home.
Enjoy a fun summer spot filled with things to do at Tobay Beach in Massapequa
Four miles east of historic Jones Beach is where you'll find a smaller, but just as fun summer spot filled with things to do.
Massapequa fans rejoice as team advances to Little League World Series
A crowd at John J Burns Field celebrated as Joey Leonetti threw a no hitter in route to a 4-0 victory.
‘He spoke to our hearts’ – Dr. Al Vann’s life celebrated at Boys and Girls High School in Bed-Stuy
Vann grew up in Brooklyn and had a teaching background before getting involved in politics. His supporters say he made it his life’s mission to give back to his community.
Alert Center: Fire destroys Blooming Grove home
The Woodbury Fire Department posted photos of the flames engulfing the home on Craigville Road.
Fairfield schools discuss warning signs of suicide to parents as another suicide impacts district
Following another suicide at Warde High School, Fairfield schools are reaching out to parents to show them the warning signs.
‘I'm still in shock’: Woman relives frightening moments when vehicle sank following water main break
The owner of the car that sits submerged in Branch Brook Park following Tuesday's major water main break in Belleville says she feels grateful to be alive.
City kicks off outreach campaign to boost participation in MTA’s Fair Fares program
The city has launched an outreach program to bring attention to the MTA’s Fair Fares, a program that offers low-income New Yorkers a 50% discount on bus and subway fares along with Access-a-Ride paratransit.
ALERT CENTER: Man reported missing from Island Park
According to detectives, Samuel Harrison, 47, was last seen where he was visiting a friend around 10 a.m.
Newburgh residents, business owners complain about new cashless parking meters
The city replaced its old coin-only parking meters with cashless ones as of Monday.
Alert Center: School bus involved in crash with BMW in Dutchess County
The accident happened Friday in the town of Wappinger on Route 9 between Old Hopewell Road and Myders Corners Road.
West Point graduate killed during training by falling tree in thunderstorm
Second Lt. Evan Fitzgibbon, assigned to Fort Benning, was struck by a falling tree during a thunderstorm.
Police say a missing Yorktown teen has been found in Connecticut
Police interviewed residents and checked public places during the extensive investigation.
Police: Missing hiker from White Plains found dead
ALERT CENTER: Fire officials battle fire at Shelton bar, apartment building
A fire broke out at a Shelton bar that shares a space with several apartment units, fire officials say.
Spotted lanternflies spread to Rockland County
Officials say the invasive species has infestation sites in Nyack, Orangeburg, and Sloatsburg.
Pedestrian fatally struck by NJ Transit train
A pedestrian was struck and killed Thursday night by a New Jersey Transit train.
Police: 14-year-old fatally shot overnight in Fordham
A 14-year-old was shot and killed this morning in the Fordham section of the Bronx, according to the NYPD.
Crews start repairs on massive water main break in Essex County; boil water advisory remains
Water distribution continues in Belleville, Bloomfield and Newark following a major water main break in Branch Brook Park Tuesday morning.
Police: Man drowns in Byram River
Police say a man drowned in the Byram River in Port Chester.
