ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Palm Beach, FL

FBI Raids Donald Trump’s Florida Resort

By Stacy M. Brown
The Washington Informer
The Washington Informer
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=236kOc_0h9fg2K800
Donald Trump (Courtesy photo)

The FBI on Monday executed a search warrant on former President Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago resort in Palm Beach, Florida.

It wasn’t immediately clear what the FBI was looking for or what spurred the raid.

However, the Department of Justice recently acknowledged it had launched an investigation into Trump’s actions leading up to Jan. 6.

“My beautiful home, Mar-A-Lago in Palm Beach, Florida, is currently under siege, raided, and occupied by a large group of FBI agents,” Trump said Monday in a statement first sent to CNN. “After working and cooperating with the relevant government agencies, this unannounced raid at my home was not necessary or appropriate.”

In a statement released through the Save America PAC, Trump’s displeasure was palpable.

Multiple outlets, citing several individuals familiar with the investigation, noted that prosecutors had asked witnesses before a grand jury about conversations with Trump.

“Some of the questions focused on substituting Trump allies for electors in states President Joe Biden won and on a pressure campaign on then-Vice President Mike Pence to overturn the election,” The Washington Post reported earlier this month.

The Post reported that the Justice Department obtained aides’ telephone records, including former Trump chief of staff Mark Meadows.

The department, a Trump spokesperson and a lawyer for Meadows did not respond to requests for comment.

In an NBC Nightly News interview last week, U.S. Attorney General Merrick Garland said “anyone” would be held accountable.

“We will hold accountable anyone who was criminally responsible for attempting to interfere with the transfer, legitimate, lawful transfer of power from one administration to the next,” Garland said.

The former president declared the election as fraudulent “right out of the box on election night before there was any potential of looking at the evidence,” former U.S. Attorney William Barr said in a taped deposition played in June by the House committee investigating the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the U.S. Capitol.

Matt Morgan, the Trump campaign’s general counsel, provided a videotaped deposition in which he noted that “the law firms were not comfortable making arguments that [Trump lawyer and adviser] Rudy Giuliani was making publicly” about election fraud.

One lawmaker described Giuliani as “apparently inebriated.”

At the same time, Trump’s daughter Ivanka Trump and her husband, Jared Kushner, testified that the former president waited in the White House in a room with advisers while awaiting election results.

Meanwhile, Trump’s former campaign manager Bill Stepien, said his boss disagreed with those who suggested it was too early to call the election.

“They were going to go in a different direction,” said Kushner, who admitted telling Trump that “it was not the approach I would take if I were you.”

Following Joe Biden’s election win, Trump publicly declared himself the victor, and the Big Lie began. He told supporters at the White House, including Barr, that a big vote dump had occurred in Detroit.

“I said, ‘Did anyone point out to you – did all the people complaining about it point out to you, you actually did better in Detroit than you did last time?” Barr said.

The former attorney general declared, “There’s no indication of fraud in Detroit.”

Comments / 7

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Fox News

Michael Cohen declares 'the end is near' for Trump after FBI raid

Michael Cohen, a former attorney for former President Trump, declared on Tuesday that "the end is near" for his former boss after the FBI executed a search warrant at his Mar-a-Lago residence. "Here’s what Trump’s attorneys should be telling him: ‘when the fbi raids, all you can do is prepare...
POTUS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Florida State
Local
Florida Crime & Safety
Palm Beach, FL
Crime & Safety
City
Palm Beach, FL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ivanka Trump
Person
Mike Pence
Person
Rudy Giuliani
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Jared Kushner
Person
William Barr
Person
Merrick Garland
Person
Donald Trump
Law & Crime

All Four Female Justices Vote Against Supreme Court Decision to Block Biden Admin from Setting Its Own Deportation Priorities

In her first official action, Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson and every other woman on the Supreme Court bench sided against the court’s ruling on Thursday denying a stay of an order preventing the Biden administration from implementing its new immigration enforcement guidelines. The justices voted 5-4 in the court’s first-ever split along gender lines to allow a conservative district judge’s order to remain in place, pending full litigation of the matter.
CONGRESS & COURTS
abovethelaw.com

Georgia Fake Electors Say Plot To Overturn Vote Was Legal. Or Rudy Giuliani's Fault. Or The Prosecutor Is Mean. Or ... SQUIRREL!

It’s not clear whether Attorney General Merrick Garland has the stomach to prosecute Donald Trump’s for a blatant attempt to mount an electoral coup by dint of substituting fake electors for the real ones in swing states won by President Biden. But Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis suffers from no such infirmity, and her effort to hold the former president’s cronies accountable keeps chugging along.
GEORGIA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Politics#Fbi Agents#Lago#Fbi#Florida Resort#The Department Of Justice#Cnn#The Save America Pac#The Washington Post#The Post#The Justice Department
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
MSNBC

The problem with Trump’s response to the FBI ‘raid’ at Mar-a-Lago

There are so many scandals surrounding Donald Trump that when news broke about federal law enforcement executing a search warrant at the former president’s home, the political world had to collectively pause to ask an uncomfortable question: Which of the many ongoing investigations surrounding the Republican generated these developments?
POTUS
The Washington Informer

The Washington Informer

Washington, DC
1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
173K+
Views
ABOUT

The mission of The Washington Informer was established by its Publiser Dr. Calvin W. Rolark in 1964. We will inform, inspire, educate and empower the Black community by providing news and information about issues that matter to them most and broaden the perspective of others about the positive contributions of Black Americans to society as a whole.

 https://www.washingtoninformer.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy