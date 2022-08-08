ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Whatcom County, WA

Comments / 0

Related
KGMI

Upgrades on the way for Whatcom County border crossings

WHATCOM COUNTY, Wash. – Border crossings in Whatcom County will get some big upgrades thanks to the bipartisan infrastructure bill passed last year. The General Services Administration says the truck crossing in Blaine will be increased from six to ten lanes and will see other upgrades. The Lynden crossing...
WHATCOM COUNTY, WA
cascadiadaily.com

What's the Deal With: Abandoned railroad trestles around Bellingham?

Hiking through Whatcom Falls Park, it’s easy to feel dwarfed by the rushing waters of the namesake waterfall or the outstretching fir trees. However, the most intriguing behemoths of the park are not courtesy of Mother Nature but from early 1900s railroad speculation. These derelict wooden railroad trestles, like...
BELLINGHAM, WA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Lynden, WA
Whatcom County, WA
Traffic
City
Ferndale, WA
Bellingham, WA
Traffic
City
Pacific, WA
Local
Washington Traffic
County
Whatcom County, WA
City
Bellingham, WA
KGMI

Carl’s Mower and Saw moving into new expanded location

FERNDALE, Wash. – If you live anywhere near Ferndale and have done any kind of yard work, you’ve probably found your way into Carl’s Mower and Saw. Now the business is moving to a larger space next Monday, August 15th. Carl’s new location will be 6195 Portal...
FERNDALE, WA
birchrestaurant.com

20 Best Restaurants in Bellingham, WA [2022 Updated]

Bellingham, Washington is a fantastic spot to live and visit, with its sweeping scenery and abundant nature. Because of its location in the pacific northwest, Bellingham has access to amazingly fresh seafood. Restaurants in Bellingham take advantage of this and provide diners with the freshest seafood menu options along with...
BELLINGHAM, WA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bus Service#Wta#Free Rides#Bus Stop#Park And Ride#The Bank Of The Pacific#Fairside Drive#The Wta Cordata Station#Bellingham Station#Wta Route 26#Nw Washington Fair
everettpost.com

Skagit County Transfer Station Closure Notice

The Skagit County Transfer & Recycling Station at 14104 Ovenell Road will close to garbage drop-off by self-haulers on Friday, August 12, with plans to reopen to self-haulers on Monday, August 15, 2022. The station is managing temporary capacity issues for waste storage. “Due to an equipment break-down at the...
SKAGIT COUNTY, WA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
KGMI

Bellingham says goodbye to another popular restaurant

BELLINGHAM, Wash.- Bellingham is mourning the loss of another popular restaurant that has announced they cannot remain open. Magdalena’s Bistro & Creperie took to Facebook last week to thank the community for supporting the Fairhaven dining spot over the past 13 years. The owners have been serving their fresh-made...
BELLINGHAM, WA
seniorresource.com

Best Cities Near Seattle To Retire

Seattle is a major coastal seaport in the state of Washington. It’s the largest city in the Pacific Northwest and on the west coast of San Francisco. Seattle is known for its temperate climate, expansive forests, and culturally rich downtown. Home to Starbucks and the Amazon headquarters, Seattle, Washington is world-famous for coffee, grunge, and tech. It’s no wonder this port city is so popular! Naturally, it’s safe to assume that such a large and trendy city has tons of suburbs that are perfect for retirement living. So, where are those places?
SEATTLE, WA
thenorthernlight.com

Mount Baker Lodge stood for 4 years in Heather Meadows

The Mount Baker Lodge opened to guests in 1927. Near the front entrance of the lodge was a fountain with spring water piped 600 feet from Bagley Creek. Furnished with dozens of chairs, lounges and writing tables with stationary bearing the local scenery, the lobby was 130 feet long and 50 feet wide with a large stone fireplace, big enough to accommodate a 10-foot log. Windows on one side looked toward the Nooksack River to the north upon the Cascades. On another side, windows unveiled a panoramic view of Mt. Shuksan across Sunrise Lake.
BELLINGHAM, WA
whatcom-news.com

Fight outside Cordata business results in 1 with stab wounds

BELLINGHAM, Wash. — First responders were dispatched to the intersection of Westerly Road and Cordata Parkway due to reports of a large fight in progress about 8:30pm, Wednesday, August 10th. Bellingham Police Department (BPD) Lieutenant Chad Cristelli told Whatcom News via email that BPD patrol officers responded, and witnesses...
BELLINGHAM, WA
KOMO News

Washington State Ferries is hiring, but faces recruiting challenges

SEATTLE — Washington State Ferries and local groups are working to bring more diversity to the ferry workforce, but say there are challenges with recruiting. It's not hard to see the impacts while the ferry system needs dozens of recruits. The Edmonds-Kingston route had slight delays, while routes were canceled at Port Townsend and Coupeville late Wednesday.
SEATTLE, WA

Comments / 0

Community Policy