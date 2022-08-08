Read full article on original website
KGMI
Upgrades on the way for Whatcom County border crossings
WHATCOM COUNTY, Wash. – Border crossings in Whatcom County will get some big upgrades thanks to the bipartisan infrastructure bill passed last year. The General Services Administration says the truck crossing in Blaine will be increased from six to ten lanes and will see other upgrades. The Lynden crossing...
cascadiadaily.com
What's the Deal With: Abandoned railroad trestles around Bellingham?
Hiking through Whatcom Falls Park, it’s easy to feel dwarfed by the rushing waters of the namesake waterfall or the outstretching fir trees. However, the most intriguing behemoths of the park are not courtesy of Mother Nature but from early 1900s railroad speculation. These derelict wooden railroad trestles, like...
whatcom-news.com
Sandy Point and Lummi Island Fire Districts to implement total burn ban (stage 2)
SANDY POINT, Wash. — Whatcom County Fire District 17 (WCFD17) and Lummi Island Fire District (WCFD11) announced today, August 12th, that all outdoor burning, including recreational campfires and beach fires, will be temporarily banned effective 8am, Monday, August 15th. Today’s announcements were “due to current fuel moisture levels and...
Who makes the best affordable burgers in Whatcom County? Vote now in our poll
From Boomer’s Drive-In, The Filling Station, Fiamma Burger and other local restaurants, we’re seeking the best affordable burgers in Whatcom County.
MyNorthwest.com
KIRO Newsradio Headlines: Port Townsend ferry service hit with another delay
It’s a rough day out on the water, especially for the state ferries. Port Townsend -Coupeville service was expected to resume by Wednesday evening, but it will be 9:30 a.m. Thursday morning before a replacement boat is in place. The ferry on the run was taken out this morning...
Here’s how Bellingham is getting millions more to fight climate change
A federal grant will help another Whatcom agency reduce its carbon footprint.
KGMI
Carl’s Mower and Saw moving into new expanded location
FERNDALE, Wash. – If you live anywhere near Ferndale and have done any kind of yard work, you’ve probably found your way into Carl’s Mower and Saw. Now the business is moving to a larger space next Monday, August 15th. Carl’s new location will be 6195 Portal...
birchrestaurant.com
20 Best Restaurants in Bellingham, WA [2022 Updated]
Bellingham, Washington is a fantastic spot to live and visit, with its sweeping scenery and abundant nature. Because of its location in the pacific northwest, Bellingham has access to amazingly fresh seafood. Restaurants in Bellingham take advantage of this and provide diners with the freshest seafood menu options along with...
Workers at two Bellingham Starbucks stores stage one-day strike. Here’s what they want
The strike happened throughout the morning on Friday, Aug. 12.
everettpost.com
Skagit County Transfer Station Closure Notice
The Skagit County Transfer & Recycling Station at 14104 Ovenell Road will close to garbage drop-off by self-haulers on Friday, August 12, with plans to reopen to self-haulers on Monday, August 15, 2022. The station is managing temporary capacity issues for waste storage. “Due to an equipment break-down at the...
My Clallam County
Port Townsend woman banned from local pool for “being discriminatory” and rude to staff
PORT TOWNSEND – The report of a Port Townsend woman that was banned for life from the YMCA-run swimming pool after she ordered a transgender employee out of the woman’s changing room has gone nationwide. 80-year-old Julie Jaman told the Port Townsend City Council this month her version...
Ten unique treats you won’t want to miss at this year’s Northwest Washington Fair
From bunny-shaped cotton candy, pickle-flavored kettle corn, scones, waffle fries and more, here’s where to find some fair favorite foods.
KGMI
Bellingham says goodbye to another popular restaurant
BELLINGHAM, Wash.- Bellingham is mourning the loss of another popular restaurant that has announced they cannot remain open. Magdalena’s Bistro & Creperie took to Facebook last week to thank the community for supporting the Fairhaven dining spot over the past 13 years. The owners have been serving their fresh-made...
Has the WDFW found any cubs following last week’s black bear encounter near Lake Whatcom?
A 5- to 6-year-old sow was killed after it encountered and injured a jogger last week on a trail northeast of Bellingham. Reports were received that she might have had two sub-adult yearlings with her.
seniorresource.com
Best Cities Near Seattle To Retire
Seattle is a major coastal seaport in the state of Washington. It’s the largest city in the Pacific Northwest and on the west coast of San Francisco. Seattle is known for its temperate climate, expansive forests, and culturally rich downtown. Home to Starbucks and the Amazon headquarters, Seattle, Washington is world-famous for coffee, grunge, and tech. It’s no wonder this port city is so popular! Naturally, it’s safe to assume that such a large and trendy city has tons of suburbs that are perfect for retirement living. So, where are those places?
Bellingham police release ‘only photos of our suspects at this time’ in Wink Wink vandalism
The boutique, which has faced repeated harassment and threats in the past year, had its front windows broken out by vandals early Sunday.
thenorthernlight.com
Mount Baker Lodge stood for 4 years in Heather Meadows
The Mount Baker Lodge opened to guests in 1927. Near the front entrance of the lodge was a fountain with spring water piped 600 feet from Bagley Creek. Furnished with dozens of chairs, lounges and writing tables with stationary bearing the local scenery, the lobby was 130 feet long and 50 feet wide with a large stone fireplace, big enough to accommodate a 10-foot log. Windows on one side looked toward the Nooksack River to the north upon the Cascades. On another side, windows unveiled a panoramic view of Mt. Shuksan across Sunrise Lake.
whatcom-news.com
Fight outside Cordata business results in 1 with stab wounds
BELLINGHAM, Wash. — First responders were dispatched to the intersection of Westerly Road and Cordata Parkway due to reports of a large fight in progress about 8:30pm, Wednesday, August 10th. Bellingham Police Department (BPD) Lieutenant Chad Cristelli told Whatcom News via email that BPD patrol officers responded, and witnesses...
KOMO News
Washington State Ferries is hiring, but faces recruiting challenges
SEATTLE — Washington State Ferries and local groups are working to bring more diversity to the ferry workforce, but say there are challenges with recruiting. It's not hard to see the impacts while the ferry system needs dozens of recruits. The Edmonds-Kingston route had slight delays, while routes were canceled at Port Townsend and Coupeville late Wednesday.
Group of young men reportedly beats ‘the daylights out’ of victim outside Bellingham
Bellingham Police say they have several suspects as they continue to investigate the incident.
