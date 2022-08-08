The Tennessee Commissioner of Labor and Workforce Development and resident of Kingsport, Jeff McCord is expected to be recommended as the next President of NESCC Monday by the Tennessee Board of Regents. McCord, who was instrumental in the development of the Regional Center For Advanced Manufacturing in Kingsport’s Academic Village is expected to be recommended for the job by Chancellor Flora Tydings in a meeting Monday. If approved, McCord would take over as President in the fall.

KINGSPORT, TN ・ 2 DAYS AGO