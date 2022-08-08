ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sullivan County, TN

Comments / 1

Related
Kingsport Times-News

New Hawkins County mayor discusses his goals

ROGERSVILLE — The new mayor of Hawkins County, Mark DeWitte, discussed the things he wants to do in his first term as mayor. DeWitte beat out a total of seven other candidates over the course of the election. He said he is thankful for the people who supported him while he was campaigning.
HAWKINS COUNTY, TN
Kingsport Times-News

Sullivan election results certified

BLOUNTVILLE — Results of the county’s general election last week, along with results of party primaries for state and federal offices on the November ballot, are official. The Sullivan County Election Commission certified the results on Wednesday in a 5-0 vote.
SULLIVAN COUNTY, TN
Kingsport Times-News

Sheriff Jeff Cassidy top vote-getter on Sullivan general ballot

BLOUNTVILLE — In addition to the race for county mayor, there were three competitive races on the ballot in Sullivan County’s general election last week. Nearly every office in county government was on the ballot, however. Sheriff Jeff Cassidy (R) led the ballot with 6,758 votes.
SULLIVAN COUNTY, TN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Sullivan County, TN
City
Blountville, TN
Local
Tennessee Government
Sullivan County, TN
Government
Tennessee State
Tennessee Elections
Kingsport Times-News

Wise County emergency agencies to Board of Supervisors: We are not a burden

WISE — Fire and emergency services are not a burden but a necessity for Wise County, several department leaders came to tell the Board of Supervisors on Tuesday. Leaders from the Coeburn, Wise, Big Stone Gap, St. Paul, Appalachia, Sandy Ridge and Norton fire departments and rescue squads from Norton and Big Stone Gap showed up to express concerns about a July 13 letter from County Administrator Mike Hatfield.
WISE COUNTY, VA
Kingsport Times-News

Council, Hurley ask to join Cumberland District

Buchanan County schools Council, Grundy and Hurley have asked to join Russell County’s Honaker in leaving the Black Diamond District, according to appeals filed in the VHSL realignment plan. The three schools are among 16 statewide that have filed appeals to the proposed realignment that would begin with the...
RUSSELL COUNTY, VA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Precinct#Mayor#Certify#Politics Local#Election Local
Kingsport Times-News

Johnson City Public Library celebrates another anniversary

As the Johnson City Public Library celebrates the 23rd anniversary of it moving into its current location, library historian Gail Campbell shares a look at the journey that the library has undergone in its 127 years of existence. Gail Campbell, who started working at the Johnson City Public Library in...
JOHNSON CITY, TN
WJHL

LGBTQ group opposes potential Kingsport City Schools gender identity policy

KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) – After a member of the Kingsport City Schools board proposed a new policy that bars district employees from actions that “create, facilitate or engage in classroom discussion about sexual orientation or gender identity,” a local LGBTQ+ group spoke out against the measure. John Baker, president of Pride Community Center of the […]
KINGSPORT, TN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Presidential Election
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
Kingsport Times-News

Kingsport police hiring for several positions

KINGSPORT — The Kingsport Police Department said on Wednesday it is looking for several applicants to fill existing and upcoming vacancies. The department has scheduled the next police applicant testing session for Tuesday, Sept. 27, according to a news release.
KINGSPORT, TN
Kingsport Times-News

Hawkins BOE weighs supply allotment for struggling families

ROGERSVILLE — The Hawkins County Board of Education will vote on providing families with an allotment to help cover school supplies as many households are struggling with the increased cost of living. “The board will take action, pending approval on Thursday, to supplement the state-provided instructional supply allotment by...
HAWKINS COUNTY, TN
WJHL

Bristol, VA business leaders support public camping ban

BRISTOL, Va. (WJHL) – The Bristol, Virginia City Council will decide on second and final reading if an ordinance to ban many forms of public camping will become law Tuesday night. The ordinance would make camping on public streets, sidewalks, alleys and other public rights of way a Class 4 misdemeanor. The council passed the […]
BRISTOL, VA
erwinrecord.net

County officials discuss damage to parking lot

Officials say that a parked Unicoi County school bus caused noticeable damage to a church parking lot, totaling around $700 in repair fees. According to Director of Unicoi County Schools John English, a county driver began parking the school bus at a nearby church due to a lack of space at the driver’s residence. English said that the overall weight of the vehicle caused cracks and black tire marks at the corner of the church’s lot.
UNICOI COUNTY, TN
supertalk929.com

Local Expected To Be Named Next President Of NESCC

The Tennessee Commissioner of Labor and Workforce Development and resident of Kingsport, Jeff McCord is expected to be recommended as the next President of NESCC Monday by the Tennessee Board of Regents. McCord, who was instrumental in the development of the Regional Center For Advanced Manufacturing in Kingsport’s Academic Village is expected to be recommended for the job by Chancellor Flora Tydings in a meeting Monday. If approved, McCord would take over as President in the fall.
KINGSPORT, TN
Kingsport Times-News

YMCA officially opens Brighter Horizons Youth Center in Rogersville

ROGERSVILLE — The Greater Kingsport Family YMCA held a ribbon- cutting for the Brighter Horizons Youth Center, which will serve as a learning center for middle schoolers and a hub for the offices of employees involved with the eight after-school programs run by the YMCA. The ribbon cutting was...
ROGERSVILLE, TN
Kingsport Times-News

Wise County Schools seeing enrollment bump from Kentucky

POUND — Wise County still is seeing fallout from July’s flash flooding, as a haven for flood-impacted Kentucky students and from new water system problems in Pound. Wise County Schools Superintendent Mike Goforth said on Monday that J.W. Adams Combined School near Pound has seen 12 new students enroll from neighboring Letcher County. He said the new students are from grades K-8, since Letcher’s Central High School appears to be on track to start classes in about a week.
WISE COUNTY, VA

Comments / 0

Community Policy