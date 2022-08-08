Read full article on original website
Kingsport Times-News
New Hawkins County mayor discusses his goals
ROGERSVILLE — The new mayor of Hawkins County, Mark DeWitte, discussed the things he wants to do in his first term as mayor. DeWitte beat out a total of seven other candidates over the course of the election. He said he is thankful for the people who supported him while he was campaigning.
Kingsport Times-News
Sullivan election results certified
BLOUNTVILLE — Results of the county’s general election last week, along with results of party primaries for state and federal offices on the November ballot, are official. The Sullivan County Election Commission certified the results on Wednesday in a 5-0 vote.
Kingsport Times-News
Sheriff Jeff Cassidy top vote-getter on Sullivan general ballot
BLOUNTVILLE — In addition to the race for county mayor, there were three competitive races on the ballot in Sullivan County’s general election last week. Nearly every office in county government was on the ballot, however. Sheriff Jeff Cassidy (R) led the ballot with 6,758 votes.
All knotted up: Single provisional ballot could resolve tie for Cocke County Commission seat
A lone provisional ballot might break a tie for a Cocke County Commission seat between two candidates in Thursday's election. Incumbent Terry Dawson and challenger Tracy Stepp each got 420 votes in the Aug. 4 contest for Cocke County Commission District 3, Post 2. Josh Blanchard, chief of Cocke County...
Kingsport Times-News
Wise County emergency agencies to Board of Supervisors: We are not a burden
WISE — Fire and emergency services are not a burden but a necessity for Wise County, several department leaders came to tell the Board of Supervisors on Tuesday. Leaders from the Coeburn, Wise, Big Stone Gap, St. Paul, Appalachia, Sandy Ridge and Norton fire departments and rescue squads from Norton and Big Stone Gap showed up to express concerns about a July 13 letter from County Administrator Mike Hatfield.
Kingsport Times-News
Council, Hurley ask to join Cumberland District
Buchanan County schools Council, Grundy and Hurley have asked to join Russell County’s Honaker in leaving the Black Diamond District, according to appeals filed in the VHSL realignment plan. The three schools are among 16 statewide that have filed appeals to the proposed realignment that would begin with the...
Neighbors of proposed Johnson City subdivision win victory at planning commission
JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — Neighbors of a 58-acre piece of farmland won a victory Tuesday when the Johnson City Regional Planning Commission recommended the most restrictive form of residential zoning (R-2A) among three options that were being considered. Residents of the Highland Parc subdivision adjacent to the Sugg property turned out in force for […]
Kingsport Times-News
Watch now: Kingsport soon may resume use of areas around Van Huss Dome, bid on Colonial Heights still up in air
KINGSPORT — Dobyns-Bennett High School may resume using some areas around the Buck Van Huss Dome before again using the dome’s main arena, Kingsport City Schools Superintendent Jeff Moorhouse said Tuesday night. In addition, the Board of Education voted 5-0 for members to communicate individually with Moorhouse on...
Kingsport Times-News
Johnson City Public Library celebrates another anniversary
As the Johnson City Public Library celebrates the 23rd anniversary of it moving into its current location, library historian Gail Campbell shares a look at the journey that the library has undergone in its 127 years of existence. Gail Campbell, who started working at the Johnson City Public Library in...
Bristol, Va. City Council passes ordinance banning camping on public sidewalks, rights-of-way
BRISTOL, Va. (WJHL) — The Bristol, Virginia City Council on Tuesday approved an ordinance making it illegal to camp on public sidewalks and rights-of-way. The ordinance makes it “a Class 4 misdemeanor for any person within the city to camp on any city-owned street, sidewalk, alley, or other public rights-of-way.” City leaders hope the measure […]
Kingsport Times-News
Lawsuit settlement funds designated for Roan Mountain drug treatment center
JONESBOROUGH — Washington County officials have agreed to contribute $1.9 million from the county’s “Baby Doe” opioid lawsuit settlement funds to a new regional in-patient drug treatment center for state inmates being developed in Carter County. The county’s Budget Committee voted on Wednesday to approve a...
LGBTQ group opposes potential Kingsport City Schools gender identity policy
KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) – After a member of the Kingsport City Schools board proposed a new policy that bars district employees from actions that “create, facilitate or engage in classroom discussion about sexual orientation or gender identity,” a local LGBTQ+ group spoke out against the measure. John Baker, president of Pride Community Center of the […]
Kingsport Times-News
“Very smooth so far” – Wise County School Board assesses first few days of school
WISE — The Wise County School Board had its first back-to-school moment of the new school year on Tuesday. While not having firm enrollment numbers after four days in session, Superintendent Mike Goforth started his first regular board meeting by telling the members that enrollment seemed to be on an “uptick.”
Kingsport Times-News
Kingsport police hiring for several positions
KINGSPORT — The Kingsport Police Department said on Wednesday it is looking for several applicants to fill existing and upcoming vacancies. The department has scheduled the next police applicant testing session for Tuesday, Sept. 27, according to a news release.
Kingsport Times-News
Hawkins BOE weighs supply allotment for struggling families
ROGERSVILLE — The Hawkins County Board of Education will vote on providing families with an allotment to help cover school supplies as many households are struggling with the increased cost of living. “The board will take action, pending approval on Thursday, to supplement the state-provided instructional supply allotment by...
Bristol, VA business leaders support public camping ban
BRISTOL, Va. (WJHL) – The Bristol, Virginia City Council will decide on second and final reading if an ordinance to ban many forms of public camping will become law Tuesday night. The ordinance would make camping on public streets, sidewalks, alleys and other public rights of way a Class 4 misdemeanor. The council passed the […]
erwinrecord.net
County officials discuss damage to parking lot
Officials say that a parked Unicoi County school bus caused noticeable damage to a church parking lot, totaling around $700 in repair fees. According to Director of Unicoi County Schools John English, a county driver began parking the school bus at a nearby church due to a lack of space at the driver’s residence. English said that the overall weight of the vehicle caused cracks and black tire marks at the corner of the church’s lot.
supertalk929.com
Local Expected To Be Named Next President Of NESCC
The Tennessee Commissioner of Labor and Workforce Development and resident of Kingsport, Jeff McCord is expected to be recommended as the next President of NESCC Monday by the Tennessee Board of Regents. McCord, who was instrumental in the development of the Regional Center For Advanced Manufacturing in Kingsport’s Academic Village is expected to be recommended for the job by Chancellor Flora Tydings in a meeting Monday. If approved, McCord would take over as President in the fall.
Kingsport Times-News
YMCA officially opens Brighter Horizons Youth Center in Rogersville
ROGERSVILLE — The Greater Kingsport Family YMCA held a ribbon- cutting for the Brighter Horizons Youth Center, which will serve as a learning center for middle schoolers and a hub for the offices of employees involved with the eight after-school programs run by the YMCA. The ribbon cutting was...
Kingsport Times-News
Wise County Schools seeing enrollment bump from Kentucky
POUND — Wise County still is seeing fallout from July’s flash flooding, as a haven for flood-impacted Kentucky students and from new water system problems in Pound. Wise County Schools Superintendent Mike Goforth said on Monday that J.W. Adams Combined School near Pound has seen 12 new students enroll from neighboring Letcher County. He said the new students are from grades K-8, since Letcher’s Central High School appears to be on track to start classes in about a week.
