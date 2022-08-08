ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Jose, CA

Famous bookstore in San Jose up for sale

By Lorraine Gabbert
San José Spotlight
San José Spotlight
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3XTVNz_0h9fcjrA00

After 40 years, a beloved bookstore that many view as San Jose’s heartbeat of children’s literature is being sold.

Hicklebee’s, located on Lincoln Avenue in Willow Glen, is a family-owned business run by two sisters, Valerie Lewis and Monica Holmes. The pair are ready to retire and spend time traveling and being with friends and family. Lewis said they’re looking for a buyer who finds the bookstore as special as they do. They don’t want the store to close. They want Hicklebee’s to transition smoothly to another owner who understands what makes the bookstore special.

“We feel like Hicklebee’s is in a really good place,” Lewis told San José Spotlight. “We just want to make sure the next people who come in… have the same feeling of community and customer service that we have.”

On the bookstore’s walls cavort characters from children’s stories like “Where the Wild Things Are” and “Madeline.” There are surprises around every corner, like the key to “The Secret Garden” and the acorn that fell on Chicken Little’s head. Hicklebee’s has hosted a who’s who of authors, including Harry Potter author J.K. Rowling.

“Just imagine being able to have a job where you look forward to going to work every day,” Lewis told San José Spotlight. “You have people you work with you like and people from the community come through the front door. It’s been a wonderful job. I’m very grateful.”

Lewis opened Hicklebee’s in March 1979 alongside friends Jan Gottlieb, Georgia Osborne and Vicki Villarreal. They started the bookstore without any business experience, gaining advice from librarians and reaching out to publishers for catalogues.

When Villarreal and Osborne returned to teaching, Gottlieb and Lewis stayed on to run the store. Soon Holmes joined them. Gottlieb moved away in 1991, leaving Lewis and Holmes to run the store.

Lewis appreciates having generations of families visit the store. A man who recently came in with a child on his shoulders and another in a stroller told her he remembers climbing into the bathtub in the corner and reading a book there when he was a boy.

“Sometimes I walk through the store, and I’ll stop in my tracks because I’ll see two young siblings sitting cross-legged on the floor looking at a book together, talking and completely oblivious to the rest of the world,” she said. “The minute a book goes into the hands of a child, it becomes their story. I’ve always enthused about the fact that I have something to do with making those experiences wider.”

Key to the neighborhood

Hicklebee’s shares a close connection with nearby Willow Glen Elementary School, which runs a book fair and author in school program. Fifth grade teacher Isabel Flanagan said it’s the “go-to bookstore” and teachers make reading recommendations there. They’ve grown with the community, she said.

In late June, Flanagan requested a book for her father, “The Church of Baseball” by Ron Shelton. Hicklebee’s came through, even though it wasn’t a book they’d normally carry, she said.

“It’s comparable to Neiman Marcus or a Ferrari dealership,” she told San José Spotlight. “They are the top.”

Maureen Lowe, a fourth grade teacher at the school, said it’s been invaluable having the bookstore nearby. She said Hicklebee’s helps get students excited about reading.

“We don’t have that many brick-and-mortar bookstores anymore,” she said.

Classes take field trips to the bookstore. Teachers offer Hicklebee’s gift certificates as incentives for students to reach high reading levels or if they score well on a test, fifth grade teacher Kim Calleja-Harris said. She added the PTA provided each teacher last year with $1,000 credit at Hicklebee’s for their classroom libraries.

Sally Midgley volunteers at the school and shops regularly at Hicklebee’s. She loves taking her children there and hopes the new owner doesn’t change anything.

“A children’s bookstore is such a magical place,” she said. “It’s key to the neighborhood. It’s such an important part of our community.”

Connie Wolford, a local who has visited Hicklebee’s for 10 years with her family, said it’s always friendly and makes great recommendations.

“It just feels like home,” she said. “You feel like you can go and curl up in a corner and read a book.”

Lewis said it’s the right time for a change. She’s looking forward to spending time drawing, painting and, of course, reading.

“For the last 40 years it’s been my life,” she said. “Now’s the time to move on and get that new energy in here.”

Contact Lorraine Gabbert at [email protected]

Comments / 2

Smiler Grogan
4d ago

How many times in this town has this happened and after a bunch of 'Don't Worry's' within a couple years there's a hole in the ground with a fence around it which hangs a sign that reads, 'COMING SOON' ? Do you know what's coming soon San Jose? The end of your culture, that's what's coming soon. The same thing's happening right now in Down Town San Jose with historic buildings.

Reply
2
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
hoodline.com

Hit new outdoor public market provides evening fun each week in East San Jose

An outdoor public market in East San Jose that is only about a month old has already become a big hit. The Tully Night Market happens on Wednesday night near the Tully Road Ballfields and the public library branch. It features food trucks, art, music, and vendor booths. It was started by District 7 Councilmember Maya Esparza, who got funding for the market in last year’s budget. She had the goal of bringing community members together each week for a night of fun in an area of San Jose that often gets overlooked. “The Tully Library and ballfields have been underutilized as a whole, and that area also serves as this nexus of really underserved communities,” Esparza told San José Spotlight.
SAN JOSE, CA
getnews.info

Arya Steakhouse Opens New Location In Palo Alto, CA

Arya Steakhouse has a new address in Palo Alto, CA., to serve their authentic Persian cuisine to a broader audience. Arya Steakhouse, the place to enjoy the most authentic Persian cuisine and fine steaks, has announced its new location. They are opening a new location in Palo Alto, CA. Arya was founded by the husband and wife team of Executive Chef Mike Hashemi and Fera Hashemi.
PALO ALTO, CA
drifttravel.com

Iconic Hayes Mansion San Jose Unveils $20 Million Dollar Renovation and Debuts Food Destination, Palm & Ember

The Hayes Mansion San Jose (Hayes Mansion), a California historical landmark, announces the completion of its transformative renovations that includes 214 revamped guest rooms and suites, 33,000-square-feet of upgraded event space and a reimagined lobby. The original luxury estate structure was constructed in 1905 and is situated on six acres of prime real estate adjacent to a 20-acre park located minutes from downtown San Jose. The property hosts a variety of premier outdoor spaces that can accommodate the most intimate of celebrations to the largest of gatherings across two pristine lawns and patio areas. Hayes Mansion is owned by a joint venture lead by JMA Ventures, LLC, and operated by Aimbridge Hospitality.
SAN JOSE, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
California Business
City
San Jose, CA
City
Lincoln, CA
City
Madeline, CA
San Jose, CA
Business
losgatan.com

Discover LOST Gatos: Happy Birthday, Los Gatos!

On Aug. 10, 1887—135 years ago today—a newly created Board of Trustees voted to officially incorporate the Town of Los Gatos. Let’s mark the occasion with a quiz about our beloved town’s history. 1. Who was awarded a land grant for El Rancho Rinconada de Los...
San José Spotlight

San Jose gets sued for ignoring its billboard rules

A billboard advertising giant is suing San Jose over a decision to allow a competitor to erect two digital billboards on airport property. Outfront Media alleges in its lawsuit filed last month that the San Jose City Council “abused their discretion” and violated city policies by authorizing billboards from Clear Channel Outdoor, according to court... The post San Jose gets sued for ignoring its billboard rules appeared first on San José Spotlight.
SAN JOSE, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ron Shelton
TechCrunch

It might be time for companies in San Francisco to call employees’ bluff

The question, and one asked this week by the San Francisco Chronicle, is why San Francisco isn’t bouncing back in the same way. As reporter Roland Li writes: “There’s always been a disparity — New York has 10 times the population of San Francisco — but the coastal tourism and economic hubs have diverged in striking ways as they recover from the pandemic.”
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
San José Spotlight

Night market invigorates East San Jose

An idea for an open air pop up market on Tully Road is reinvigorating an East San Jose community. The Tully Night Market, located by the Tully Road Ballfields and community library, has become a local food, art and music destination for residents on Wednesday nights. Councilmember Maya Esparza pushed for the idea as a way... The post Night market invigorates East San Jose appeared first on San José Spotlight.
SAN JOSE, CA
Secret SF

Dragons And Unicorns Come To Life At This Enchanting AR Adventure In SF

Have you ever talked to a unicorn? Pet a dragon? You can at The Impossible Zoo, which brings 10 mythical creatures to life at SF’s Palace of Fine Arts, starting August 18th. Using special holographic headsets to interact with this magical world, you’ll embark on a series of quests together. Tickets are now on sale for this unforgettable experience that launches August 18th. The experience drops you into the mysterious Land of Privoz, where it appears that something isn’t quite right with The Impossible Zoo! Through a series of quests in this, you’ll help these mythic creatures, and earn points along the way. Augmented Reality (AR) allows you to see and interact with this amazing world of fantasy and adventure. It’s an exciting adventure for all ages.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bookstores#The Bookstore#Volunteers#Business Industry#Linus Business#Lincoln Avenue#Chicken Little
foodieflashpacker.com

The 5 Best Concord California Restaurants

Are you looking for the best Concord California restaurants? Then you’ve come to the right place!. First, I had never really thought about traveling to Concord, California. After a discussion with Visit Concord staff at a conference, I was intrigued enough to start planning the road trip there, 450 miles from Palm Springs. The next thing I knew, I was going to spend three days there in this town, 46 miles from Napa Valley and 32 miles from San Francisco. I had no expectations and decided to let the trip unfold before me.
CONCORD, CA
pajaronian.com

144-unit Hillcrest Estate breaks ground

WATSONVILLE—Major groundwork has begun on the 144-home Hillcrest Estate subdivision situated on an 11.27-acre hilltop between Ohlone Parkway and Walker Street above Watsonville Slough. “It’s a great boon that we are going to get an additional 144 units for Watsonville residents,” said Watsonville Community Development Department Director Suzi Merriam....
WATSONVILLE, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Paintings
sanjoseinside.com

Santa Clara Mayor Lisa Gillmor’s FPPC Docs Missing Thousands in Income

In her most recent filing with California’s Fair Political Practices Commission, Santa Clara Mayor Lisa Gillmor failed to include nearly $400,000 in real estate commissions and fees her company received in 2021. An examination of Gillmor’s Form 700 filings in 2021 and 2020 also revealed that the mayor under-reported...
SANTA CLARA, CA
cupertinotoday.com

Large Cupertino Apartment Complex Bought

Prometheus Real Estate Group, a landlord with buildings throughout Northern California, Oregon, and Washington, recently purchased McClellan Terrace, a 94-unit apartment complex located at 7918 through 7954 McClellan Road in Cupertino. The real estate group, headquartered in San Mateo, paid 52 million to an affiliate owned by Doris Davis, an individual based in San Jose, to purchase the apartments.
CUPERTINO, CA
San José Spotlight

Santa Clara expects increase in homeless residents

Santa Clara wants to address homelessness throughout the city, as officials expect the number of unhoused residents has grown during the COVID-19 pandemic. Advocates and residents discussed the prevalence of homelessness in Santa Clara during a Tuesday meeting of the city’s eight-member homelessness task force, which launched at the end of April and meets monthly... The post Santa Clara expects increase in homeless residents appeared first on San José Spotlight.
SANTA CLARA, CA
San José Spotlight

East San Jose council candidates speak on homelessness, police

Candidates vying to represent San Jose’s East and Central districts gathered downtown to sound off on their priorities at a recent forum. The Friday morning forum, hosted by the San Jose Downtown Association, featured District 5 city council candidates Nora Campos, a former state assemblymember, and Santa Clara County Board of Education President Peter Ortiz, as... The post East San Jose council candidates speak on homelessness, police appeared first on San José Spotlight.
SAN JOSE, CA
San José Spotlight

San José Spotlight

San Jose, CA
8K+
Followers
3K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

San José Spotlight is the city's first nonprofit news organization dedicated to independent political and business reporting. Our mission is to change the face of local journalism by building a community-supported newsroom that ignites civic engagement, educates citizens and strengthens our democracy.

 https://sanjosespotlight.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy