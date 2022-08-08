ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Louis, MO

Recent weather causes mold levels to rise in St. Louis region

By Jaime Travers
FOX 2
FOX 2
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2zb1Qi_0h9fcgCz00

ST. LOUIS – Historic rainfall with multiple flash flooding events from July 25 – July 28, coupled with extreme heat and humidity has caused mold levels to rise in the St. Louis region.

Dr. Barbara Jost, a physician, and allergist said the recent weather has been the exact recipe for mold spore formation in the outdoor environment as well as the indoor environment.

She said people with mold allergies are experiencing a lot of nasal congestion, sinus pressure, frontal headaches, and fullness in the ears. Some people experience trouble breathing, and mold is also a big trigger for those with asthma.

Trending: Suspect in fatal hit and run near Ted Drewes released

Jost said calls have been going up and she said she expects the mold spore count to continue to increase a lot over the next few weeks due to the recent weather.

One problem is that there’s some overlap between allergy flare-ups from mold and COVID-19 symptoms. People with mold allergy have a history of it and know that when mold counts are high they’re going to feel the impact.

Jost said it’s important to get it checked out if you think you have a problem with mold because it can lead to a lot of other medical complications.

“And right now, since we still have a lot of COVID-19 in the community, it takes a lot of questions to try to divide this out,” said Jost. “You know, could this be COVID-19, or is this a flare of their allergies due to asthma and mold. It can cause asthma to worsen, it can cause recurring sinus infections, and that can lead to a lot of antibiotic and steroid use which has other downstream effects. So, it’s important that if someone feels they are allergic or sensitive to mold that they see an allergist.”

Jost said she recommends keeping the windows closed both in your house and in the car. Dehumidify your indoor environment. The best way to do that is by running the A/C, but as the weather cools down it might be important to run a dehumidifier.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX 2.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
FOX2Now

FOX 2 teams up with St. Louis Crisis Nursery for fundraiser

ST. LOUIS – FOX 2 news anchor Shirley Washington will be participating in the St. Louis Crisis Nursery Celebrity Night fundraiser event to prevent child abuse. More than 100 people and dozens of restaurants gather in support of the annual event. Donations are being collected ahead of the fundraiser, planned for Aug. 18.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Illinois State
City
St. Louis, MO
City
Saint Louis, MO
FOX2Now

557 area code now activated in St. Louis region

ST. LOUIS – Officials have activated a new area code in St. Louis City and St. Louis County. Earlier this year, the North American Numbering Plan Administrator (NANPA) announced the 314 area code would be exhausted by the third quarter of 2022, prompting the creation of an overlay plan with a new 557 area code.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
FOX 2

$19M grant will help reconstruct Lambert’s runways

ST. LOUIS – St. Louis Lambert International Airport will be getting some upgrades.  Congresswoman Cori Bush and St. Louis Mayor Tishaura Jones announced a $19 million grant to reconstruct runway infrastructure. The grant will fund the reconstruction of 3,600 feet of runway. This will help maintain the structural integrity of the pavement and to minimize foreign […]
SAINT LOUIS, MO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Asthma
FOX2Now

Take a guided tour of changing fall leaves along the Mississippi bluffs

GRAFTON, Ill. – The Great Rivers & Routes Tourism Bureau is now offering a series of guided fall color and river road history tours in Grafton and Elsah. The first-ever fall colors and river road history tours are 20-passenger guided shuttle tours that will highlight the stunning fall colors found on the river bluffs. Tours will begin and end at the Grafton Sky Tour.
GRAFTON, IL
FOX 2

People injured in crash on Highway 67 in Festus

FESTUS, Mo. – People were injured in a head-on crash Friday morning in Festus. The crash happened at about 5:45 a.m. on Highway 67 at Buck Creek Road. One person was taken to the hospital from the scene. It is unknown at this time how many people were injured. FOX 2 will continue to update […]
FESTUS, MO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
Allergy
KMOV

2 dead in South City shooting

ST. LOUIS (KMOV) – Homicide detectives are investigating after two men were shot Friday in south St. Louis. The shooting happened in the 6100 block of Alaska around 11:45 a.m. The men were not conscious nor breathing when officers arrived on the scene. Police later told News 4 that...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
RFT (Riverfront Times)

Flash Flooding Expected Again Tonight in the St. Louis Area

Even more potential for flash flooding is heading into St. Louis this afternoon. The National Weather Service of St. Louis has issued a flood watch starting at 4 p.m. today. Up to 5 inches of rain is expected in the St. Louis area and east of the St. Louis area and “isolated flash flooding is likely.”
SAINT LOUIS, MO
FOX 2

FOX 2

38K+
Followers
10K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

St. Louis news, weather, and sports is on FOX2Now.com.

 https://fox2now.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy