This Beautiful Park in Indiana is Seriously UnderratedTravel MavenCarmel, IN
Eiteljorg Museum of Native American and Western Art in the heart of downtown IndyArnita M. WilliamsIndianapolis, IN
The Indiana State Fair in Indy thru August 21, 2022Arnita M. WilliamsIndianapolis, IN
The Indianapolis Museum of Art at Newfields is a place where art and nature convergeArnita M. WilliamsIndianapolis, IN
An award-winning author whose heart beats in unison with drums from the motherlandArnita M. WilliamsIndianapolis, IN
WISH-TV
Common meds raise heart attack risk during hot weather, scientists warn
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Findings from a new study show beta blockers and blood thinners, both which are drugs designed to prevent heart disease, may do more harm than good depending on the weather. Instead of decreasing the risk of a heart attack, the drugs could end up causing one...
WISH-TV
Indy Community Yoga volunteer work helping Afghan refugees integrate, navigate life in America
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The Indy Community Yoga organization is helping afghan families integrate and navigate life in the United States. What started out as a three month commitment in Indy, has turned families into friends. The Indy Community Yoga team is intentional about making yoga accessible. All of the...
WISH-TV
Conner Prairie ‘broadening the stories we can share,’ to spend $24M
FISHERS, Ind. (WISH) — Conner Prairie museum said Friday it’s spending up to $24 million on new projects. Money will be spent on an enhanced museum experiences that will include more hands-on exhibits and dedicated spots for local artists. The outdoor portion of the museum will also get...
WISH-TV
Sunshine, near- to below-normal temperatures ahead
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Isolated showers and storms moved through the area Thursday evening, but will move out later in the night. Clear conditions will return Friday, just in time for the weekend. TONIGHT: As showers and storms leave the area, we will settle into cooler and comfortable conditions. Temperatures...
WISH-TV
Indiana University, Purdue agree to split IUPUI into two separate schools
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Goodbye, IUPUI. The Indiana University Board of Trustees and Purdue University’s Board of Trustees voted Friday to transform Indiana University – Purdue University Indianapolis into two separate schools, ending a joint venture that began 52 years ago. The two schools will be responsible for...
WISH-TV
Hundreds gather for 18th anniversary of the Gatumba massacre
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Hundreds of people from across the U.S. came to Indianapolis to mark the 18th anniversary of the Gatumba massacre. The commemoration of those killed is held every year to honor the ethnic Congolese refugees killed in the east African country of Burundi. In 2004, at least 152 Congolese civilians were killed by members of the Forces for National Liberation, and another 106 were wounded at a Gatumba refugee camp.
WISH-TV
On the Aisle with Tom Alvarez: ‘IndyFringe Theatre Festival,’ ‘The Spinners,’ ‘Indiana State Fair Free Stage,
Aug.18 – Sept 2. A Night with the Crown, The Princess and the Killer. To read Tom’s reviews, previews and interviews on his “On the Aisle” blog here. Also, follow Tom on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.
WISH-TV
2nd Annual Grateful Fest brings pets, music, food, together Saturday
Spend the day at the Delaware County Fairgrounds in Muncie on Saturday, August 13 for the 2nd Annual Grateful Fest Music, Food & Pet Festival – presented by Midwest Homes for Pets. The event runs from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m., and admission is free!. Money raised benefits Grateful...
WISH-TV
Small plane carrying at least 3 crashes in West Virginia
METZ, W.Va. (AP) — Authorities say a small plane with at least three people on board has crashed in northern West Virginia. The Federal Aviation Administration says the single-engine plane was flying from Bloomfield, Indiana, to Myerstown, Pennsylvania, when it went down in a wooded area Thursday in the Marion County community of Metz.
WISH-TV
Massive runway construction underway at IND airport
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A major runway construction project is now underway at the Indianapolis International Airport. Airport officials say these changes are critical for travelers and the world’s second largest FedEx operation. “Air transportation is absolutely fundamental to our local, regional, and national economies,” the regional administrator of...
WISH-TV
Coroner: Greenwood Park Mall shooter was shot 8 times
GREENWOOD, Ind. (WISH) — The Greenwood Park Mall shooter died from eight gunshot wounds in a homicide, the Johnson County coroner said Friday. Coroner Michael D. Pruitt says in a news release that Jonathan Douglas Sapirman, 20, also had traces of cotinine, which the coroner says is a an alkaloid found in tobacco and is also the predominant metabolite of nicotine.
WISH-TV
23-year-old charged with Bloomington murder in July
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. (WISH) — A man wanted in connection with a Bloomington homicide was captured Wednesday in Illinois, according to Bloomington, Indiana, police. Bloomington Police Department was called about 4:50 a.m. July 27 to the 1600 block of North Kinser Pike. That’s at Kinser Flats Apartments, which are southeast of the I-69 interchange for state roads 45 and 46.
WISH-TV
Rain chances return this weekend
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — What a beautiful day we had statewide with refreshing air and bright skies to close out the week! We will keep. Friday night: A comfortable night will be on tap with skies becoming partly cloudy. Lows look to fall into the mid to upper 50s. Saturday:...
WISH-TV
1 not awake or breathing after shooting at 79th, Michigan Road
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A person was not awake or breathing after a shooting Wednesday afternoon at the intersection of West 79th Street and North Michigan Road, Indianapolis police said. Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department was called just after 2:45 p.m. Wednesday to the intersection. It’s a commercial area with a...
WISH-TV
Meet Dr. Scott Wyndham, superintendent of Avon Community School Corporation
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — School is back in session, meaning it’s the perfect time for parents and students to learn more about the leaders of local school districts and their plans for the academic year. Dr. Scott Wyndham is the superintendent of the Avon Community School Corporation. He became...
WISH-TV
Friends, family mourn man slain outside his Indianapolis funeral home
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Community members, family and friends on Wednesday gathered to remember the Rev. James Dixon III. Dixon was killed during a robbery early Saturday morning near the funeral home he owns on North Belleview Place in Indianapolis. U.S. Rep. Andre Carson, a Democrat from Indianapolis, spoke during...
WISH-TV
FBI can’t recover data from Greenwood Park Mall shooter’s computer
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The FBI said Thursday the agency cannot recover any information from the laptop computer found in the home of the Greenwood Park Mall shooter. The laptop was severely damaged. Police found it inside an oven that had been turned on along with a can of butane.
WISH-TV
Decatur County farmer charged with animal cruelty; 300 sheep relocated
GREENSBURG, Ind. (WISH) — James Hamilton lived on a farm until a few days ago when the Decatur County Health Department declared the home uninhabitable. Hamilton raised hair sheep — they produce hair instead of wool — on the farm about a 15-minute drive northeast of Greensburg.
WISH-TV
Drum Corps International World Championship returns to Indy
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The Drum Corps International World Championship has returned to Indianapolis with 35 drum corps marching for first place as they take over Lucas Oil Stadium this weekend. The preliminary round of 35 was Thursday, as bands started performing as early as 10 a.m., and as late...
WISH-TV
‘The Fantasticks’ musical comes to Myers Dinner Theatre stage next week
It’s the longest-running stage production of any kind in the history of American theatre and it’s called. Beginning next week, this show hits the stage at the Myers Dinner Theatre in Hillsboro. Two of this production’s performers joined us Thursday on “All Indiana” to discuss this timeless and...
