INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Hundreds of people from across the U.S. came to Indianapolis to mark the 18th anniversary of the Gatumba massacre. The commemoration of those killed is held every year to honor the ethnic Congolese refugees killed in the east African country of Burundi. In 2004, at least 152 Congolese civilians were killed by members of the Forces for National Liberation, and another 106 were wounded at a Gatumba refugee camp.

INDIANAPOLIS, IN ・ 8 HOURS AGO