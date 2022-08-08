ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Malibu, CA

E! News

Anne Heche’s Son Homer Breaks Silence on Her Death

Anne Heche's son shared an emotional message after his mother's death. "My brother Atlas and I lost our Mom," her son Homer Laffoon said in a statement to E! News. "After six days of almost unbelievable emotional swings, I am left with a deep, wordless sadness." The actress—who remained in...
DoYouRemember?

Kirk Douglas Reveals That Early On, No Studio Was Interested In ‘One Flew Over The Cuckoo’s Nest’

Disappointments are part of life and they can come anytime. As the cliche goes, you have to learn to make lemonade when life hauls lemons at you, which is what late actor/producer Kirk Douglas became pretty adept at doing. After acquiring the rights to the book One Flew Over the Cuckoo’s Nest, he remarked that it was a frustratingly long ordeal to secure funding to adapt it to the big screen. “When I took it to Broadway,” he said, “the critics didn’t know what to make of it. I tried for nearly 12 years to make it as a movie. I took it to every studio. But they wouldn’t do it, even with a limited budget.”
UPI News

Stanley Tucci, Michelle Yeoh join 'Electric State' ensemble

Aug. 13 (UPI) -- Stanley Tucci, Michelle Yeoh and Jason Alexander have signed on to star in the Netflix sci-fi film, The Electric State. They will co-star with Millie Bobby Brown and Chris Pratt in writer-producer duo Joe Russo and Anthony Russo's screen adaptation of Simon Stålenhag's graphic novel, the streaming service announced.
