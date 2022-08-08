Microsoft Office deals are generally at their most attractive when they involve lifetime licenses of Microsoft Office. That’s why we’re highlighting Microsoft Office Home and Student 2021 currently available at HP. Normally priced at $150, it’s down to $112 right now when you buy direct from HP. Best of all, it’s a lifetime license for one computer so you don’t have to worry about buying each year as with other deals. Here’s why Microsoft Office Home and Student 2021 is so essential for many people.

