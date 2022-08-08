Read full article on original website
Related
Digital Trends
This smart desk’s built-in OLED screen looks like science fiction
Startup company Lumina, maker of its 4K AI-based webcam, has announced a new programmable-height computer desk that also has a built-in screen and its own operating system, Lumina OS. While an embedded display might sound a bit silly, Lumina thinks it could actually have an impact on productivity. Sit-stand desks...
Digital Trends
Save 30% on a Microsoft Office Home and Student lifetime license
Microsoft Office deals are generally at their most attractive when they involve lifetime licenses of Microsoft Office. That’s why we’re highlighting Microsoft Office Home and Student 2021 currently available at HP. Normally priced at $150, it’s down to $112 right now when you buy direct from HP. Best of all, it’s a lifetime license for one computer so you don’t have to worry about buying each year as with other deals. Here’s why Microsoft Office Home and Student 2021 is so essential for many people.
Digital Trends
Scientists just achieved a breakthrough in quantum computing
A research team from the Japanese Institute for Molecular Science has now made a great stride in quantum computing, making it happen with the help of a two-qubit gate. A qubit is the quantum equivalent of a binary bit, which is a basic unit of information used in computing. The...
Comments / 0