ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lawrence County, AL

Comments / 2

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Lawrence County, AL
City
Trinity, AL
Local
Alabama Crime & Safety
Lawrence County, AL
Crime & Safety
State
Alabama State
WAAY-TV

Tuscumbia murder victim identified; person of interest in custody but no charges filed

The murder victim found Thursday morning in Tuscumbia has been identified, and a person of interest is in custody, according to Tuscumbia Police. Tuscumbia Police Chief Tony Logan said officers responded to a home in the 100 block of Monroe Drive at 11:34 a.m. after a report of a possible dead body. In one of the bedrooms, they found the body of 33-year-old Jennifer Parrish.
TUSCUMBIA, AL
AL.com

Alabama man set house on fire with seven people trapped inside, authorities say

Limestone County authorities have arrested an Elkmont man for arson after they say he set fire to a home with several people inside. The charges stem from an incident on Aug. 2. At about 9 p.m., dispatchers were alerted to a structure fire in the 2000 block of Hogan Drive in Elkmont. The call came from the homeowner, who said she was inside the house with six other people, trapped in the basement. The caller said she believed her husband started the fire, authorities say.
ELKMONT, AL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Max Sanders
WAAY-TV

Tips from public lead to arrest of Central Heights man in Lauderdale County restaurant arson

The Lauderdale County Sheriff's Office says it has arrested a Central Heights man in an arson and burglary case involving a restaurant in the Cooley's Corner community. That's in large part due to the numerous tips received from the public in the days after information about the fire at Kelly's Café at Cooley's Corner was made public, according to the sheriff's office.
LAUDERDALE COUNTY, AL
WAAY-TV

Lauderdale County inmate dies at Bibb Correctional Facility

An inmate from Lauderdale County has died at Bibb Correctional Facility. Cory Luke White, 38, was found unresponsive in his cell on Aug. 9, according to the Alabama Department of Corrections. The department said life-saving measures were performed but White was pronounced dead in the prison’s health care unit.
LAUDERDALE COUNTY, AL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#North Alabama#Domestic Violence#Violent Crime
WAFF

Decatur man arrested over fraudulent lawn service

DECATUR, Ala. (WAFF) - In March 2022, Christopher Jay Britt, 28, was hired through his business Britt Lawncare and Landscaping to perform work for a Decatur resident. The resident provided Britt with a $7,000 check and for the work to be done, it was determined that Britt cashed the check on the day he received it.
DECATUR, AL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Ford
NewsBreak
Public Safety
AL.com

AL.com

Birmingham, AL
188K+
Followers
55K+
Post
66M+
Views
ABOUT

AL.com is Alabama's source for news, sports, entertainment, weather and more.

 https://www.al.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy