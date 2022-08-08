Read full article on original website
Two charged following foiled escape attempt from Alabama county jail, authorities say
The Morgan County Sheriff’s Office says two inmates have been charged following a unsuccessful escape attempt from the jail. The incident happened Thursday, according to authorities. Corrections officers observed Orlandis Ray Bates Jr., 22, of Decatur, attempt to throw a “rope like” object up the 30 foot wall of...
Man arrested in connection with Tuscumbia woman’s stabbing death
Tuscumbia police have arrested a man in connection with the death of a woman Thursday that prompted a soft lockdown of two schools. Police Chief Tony Logan said authorities were called to a home in the 100 block of Monroe Drive at about 11:34 a.m. Thursday after a family member reported discovering a body.
Alabama man charged with stealing $7k from homeowner for promised yard work
A Decatur resident told police that they hired Christopher Jay Britt with "Britt Lawncare and Landscaping" to work on their property, giving him a check for $7,000 as a deposit.
Lauderdale County convict dies in state prison
The Alabama Department of Corrections confirms that a 38-year-old inmate at the Bibb Correctional Facility has been pronounced dead.
Tuscumbia murder victim identified; person of interest in custody but no charges filed
The murder victim found Thursday morning in Tuscumbia has been identified, and a person of interest is in custody, according to Tuscumbia Police. Tuscumbia Police Chief Tony Logan said officers responded to a home in the 100 block of Monroe Drive at 11:34 a.m. after a report of a possible dead body. In one of the bedrooms, they found the body of 33-year-old Jennifer Parrish.
Sheriff: Missing woman Taylor Haynes found dead during search
Authorities confirm they found a woman's body while searching for a missing person on a wooded area in Morgan County. Two people have been detained.
Morgan County authorities discover body of missing woman, 2 detained
Morgan County investigators say they have discovered the body of a woman near Trinity. Morgan County Coroner Jeff Chunn has confirmed the identity of the body is missing person Taylor Renae Haynes. The cause of death is still under investigation. No arrests have been made. Two people have been detained...
Alabama man set house on fire with seven people trapped inside, authorities say
Limestone County authorities have arrested an Elkmont man for arson after they say he set fire to a home with several people inside. The charges stem from an incident on Aug. 2. At about 9 p.m., dispatchers were alerted to a structure fire in the 2000 block of Hogan Drive in Elkmont. The call came from the homeowner, who said she was inside the house with six other people, trapped in the basement. The caller said she believed her husband started the fire, authorities say.
Tips from public lead to arrest of Central Heights man in Lauderdale County restaurant arson
The Lauderdale County Sheriff's Office says it has arrested a Central Heights man in an arson and burglary case involving a restaurant in the Cooley's Corner community. That's in large part due to the numerous tips received from the public in the days after information about the fire at Kelly's Café at Cooley's Corner was made public, according to the sheriff's office.
Lauderdale County inmate dies at Bibb Correctional Facility
An inmate from Lauderdale County has died at Bibb Correctional Facility. Cory Luke White, 38, was found unresponsive in his cell on Aug. 9, according to the Alabama Department of Corrections. The department said life-saving measures were performed but White was pronounced dead in the prison’s health care unit.
Walker County man charged with stalking after pulling gun on 9-year-old boy, authorities say
A Walker County man is behind bars after authorities say he pulled a gun on a young child. Jemayel Akee Scott, 37, is charged with first-degree felony stalking, sheriff’s officials announced Thursday. He is being held in the Walker County Jail on $120,000 bond. Authorities say Scott threatened to...
1 killed in crash near Cracker Barrel in Huntsville
One person was killed in a crash on Memorial Parkway in Huntsville on Friday.
Florence man charged with assault in stabbing
A man has been charged in connection with a stabbing in Florence.
Body found in field near Governors Drive
Authorities are conducting a death investigation after a body was discovered in a field off Seminole Drive near Governors Drive in Huntsville on Friday.
Decatur man arrested over fraudulent lawn service
DECATUR, Ala. (WAFF) - In March 2022, Christopher Jay Britt, 28, was hired through his business Britt Lawncare and Landscaping to perform work for a Decatur resident. The resident provided Britt with a $7,000 check and for the work to be done, it was determined that Britt cashed the check on the day he received it.
2 arrested on drug, fake identity charges in Decatur
Two people were arrested Wednesday during a traffic stop in Decatur.
Muscle Shoals teen indicted for criminally negligent homicide
A 19-year-old girl has been charged with criminally negligent homicide in connection to the death of another teen in a February crash.
Train hits, kills pedestrian near Lee High School
One person was killed on Thursday after officials confirm there was an incident involving a train.
Morgan Co. investigators get search warrant for home where missing woman Taylor Haynes was last seen
Investigators with the Morgan County Sheriff's Office on Wednesday conducted a search of the home where 25-year-old Taylor Haynes was last seen. The search took place on Seneca Drive in Trinity. Investigators searched inside the residence, as well as in the woods behind it. Haynes was reported missing by a...
Taylor Haynes body found in Trinity, old co-worker speaks in rememberance
TRINITY, Ala. (WAFF) - Two people have been detained while law enforcement investigates a body that was found in Trinity. Deputies detained the people near the designated search area for Taylor Haynes. A missing person report was filed in Decatur for Haynes on July 8. At 1:40 p.m., investigators located...
