Spokane Valley deputies stop convicted felon with PIT maneuver, find a gun and fentanyl

Boodrow Malone
2d ago
Bond is to low. It should be four times as much.
14-Time Felon Arrested Again After Spokane Valley Deputies Use Spike Strips to Stop Eluding Vehicle
SPOKANE - On Thursday, July 28, Spokane Valley Deputies used spike strips to stop a vehicle that is believed to have fled from Deputies three times in the last month. The driver, a multi-time convicted felon (14 felony convictions), was arrested for Attempting to Elude a Law Enforcement Vehicle, Violation of a Domestic Violence Order of Protection, and Reckless Driving.
nbcrightnow.com
'I’ll always run from you.' Spokane chase shows law enforcement's pursuit problem
(The Center Square) – Spokane County Undersheriff John Nowels says the recent arrest of a man with 14 prior felony convictions who recklessly fled from deputies is a prime example of what has gone wrong in Washington’s criminal justice system. The recent pursuit of Bryan D. Bewick, 36,...
KHQ Right Now
Spirit Lake man charged with 2nd degree murder of his friend, victim identified
SANDPOINT, Idaho - The Bonner County Coroner's Office has identified the victim found deceased at a residence on Spirit Lake Cutoff Road as Steve M. Moore. Moore was 66 years old and from Westminster, Maryland. His next of kind were notified. The coroner's office is still looking into the cause...
KHQ Right Now
Former Spokane surgeon pleads guilty to attempting to hire hitmen to addict wife to heroin and more
SPOKANE, Wash.- The physician accused of trying to hire hitmen on the dark web to harm a former colleague and also kidnap his wife, has pleaded guilty to several felony charges. Dr. Ronald Ilg was in Federal Court Wednesday, where he agreed to the plea deal, which calls for between...
FOX 28 Spokane
Woman found dead in Spokane Valley house fire had blunt force trauma to the head
SPOKANE, Wash. – The woman found deceased inside a burning home in Spokane Valley suffered blunt force trauma to her head, according to newly released court documents. According to a report by our partners at the Spokesman Review, the manner of the woman’s death is still undetermined. Spokane County Sheriff’s Office is investigating her death as a potential homicide.
KHQ Right Now
Man arrested for breaking into church in Deer Park, being sprayed by skunk
DEER PARK, Wash. - The Spokane County Sheriff's Office said they arrested a man for burglary after finding he broke into a church in Deer Park early on August 4. Deputies said 28-year-old Grant M. Simonson was arrested for second degree burglary after he was found walking through the Church of the Nazarene in Deer Park at around 3 a.m.
KHQ Right Now
Car theft turned RV fire leaves auto sales business hurting
SPOKANE, Wash. - Days after a motor home exploded on their car lot, Ronnie Marks and his son, Hank, are picking up the pieces. "They could've killed somebody simply," Ronnie Marks said. "The blast was a blast I've never heard before. It shook the building," he said. The two men...
FOX 28 Spokane
Man banned from Spokane Valley Walmart for 99 years after allegedly stealing shoes, fleeing police
SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. – A 27-year-old was booked on multiple charges and banned from Walmart for 99 years after attempting to flee police in shoes stolen from the store. Walmart’s loss prevention team called police when they observed Jacob Lockard walking around the store in shoes that he had not paid for. They showed the arriving deputy the rack where he had placed his old, worn shoes.
KHQ Right Now
Man arrested for robbing Spokane Valley 7-11 at knifepoint
SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. - The Spokane County Sheriff's Office said they arrested a man that robbed a 7-11 at knifepoint on Monday. 48-year-old Shawn M. Moller was arrested for first degree robbery when he was found in a park north of the 7-11 Monday night. Deputies said they got a...
KXLY
12 year old girl behind wheel in Perry District collision
SOUTH PERRY DISTRICT — Spokane Police say that a 12- year old girl was driving Tuesday morning and crashed the car in the Perry District. Police say the girl ran a stop sign, and hit another car coming down 9th Avenue at Helena Street. Spokane Police say nobody was seriously injured.
Chronicle
12-Year-Old Driver Involved in Spokane Crash
A 12-year-old crashed a car into a pole and another car at about 7:30 a.m. Tuesday on the South Hill, Spokane police spokeswoman Julie Humphreys said. The juvenile was uninjured in the crash, which took place at Helena Street and Ninth Avenue. The person in the other vehicle was taken to the hospital but didn't appear to have any serious injuries, Humphreys said.
‘Tired of this’: Local rancher loses thousands of dollars from cougar attack
SPOKANE, Wash. — A local rancher lost thousands of dollars after a cougar terrorized his small farm. “I’m getting tired of this,” said Randy Vigil. He’s owned and managed a small ranch in North Spokane County for almost 30 years. On Sunday, he found all seven...
‘Your honor, I was a broken man’: Spokane doctor pleads guilty to charges he tried to hire hitman on the dark web
SPOKANE, Wash - A Spokane doctor accused of trying to hire a hitman on the dark web changed his plea to guilty in federal court.
KHQ Right Now
Spokane Police: 12-year-old driver involved in car accident on 9th and Helena
SPOKANE, Wash. - A 12-year-old was reportedly behind the wheel of one of the cars involved in an accident Tuesday morning, according to police. The two-car crash happened on 9th and Helena in Spokane's South Perry District. While police haven't officially reported any injuries. A person who was in the...
Bonner County Daily Bee
Man facing second-degree murder charge
SPIRIT LAKE — A Spirit Lake man has been arrested on a second-degree murder charge following a Friday shooting. Michael L. Schofield, 64, called Bonner Dispatch late Friday afternoon saying he had just shot his best friend in the head, according to a Saturday, Aug. 6, Facebook post by Bonner County Sheriff Darryl Wheeler.
KHQ Right Now
Local law enforcement honors longtime firefighter Dan Patterson
SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. - Local law enforcement honored 53-year-old Dan Patterson, the firefighter who went into cardiac arrest shortly after one of his shifts ended and died on Aug. 4, with a processional on Wednesday. "Firefighters when they serve their communities, we've always put ourselves last and service before self,"...
Tri-City Herald
Walmart bans man for 99 years after he’s accused of shoplifting shoes in Washington
Walmart banned a man from its stores for 99 years after he was accused of stealing a pair of shoes, Washington authorities said. The man was seen wearing the shoes while walking down aisles at a Walmart in Spokane Valley on Monday, Aug. 8, the Spokane County Sheriff’s Office said.
KHQ Right Now
Spokane fire unit investigating attic fire started with Molotov cocktail
SPOKANE, Wash. - Spokane firefighters were put in danger Monday night after a Molotov cocktail was used to start a fire in a vacant house. The fire broke out at a structure on the 2900 block of E. Evertt in Hillyard. Arriving crews entered the house and searched for anyone...
KHQ Right Now
Cheney man's cows go missing in Williams Lake fire
CHENEY, Idaho - The aftermath of the Williams Lake Fire is starting to appear. Longtime Chen…
KHQ Right Now
Nespelem man sentenced to 22 years in federal prison for assault
SPOKANE, Wash. - A Nepselem man has been sentenced to 22 years in federal prison for assault, arson and shooting a firearm after a kidnapping spree in the summer of 2020. 35-year-old John Edward McGinnis was sentenced in federal court after pleading guilty in May 2021. According to court documents,...
