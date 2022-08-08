Read full article on original website
Crime Stoppers looking for burglary suspect
SPRINGFIELD, Ill (WCIA) — Sangamon/Menard County Crime Stoppers is asking for the public’s help in helping the Springfield Police Department solve a burglary that happened last week. Crime Stoppers officials said that around 9:43 p.m. on Friday, someone walked into D&J Café at 915 West Laurel Street and took $350 in cash, $200 in gift […]
Traffic stop data reports high rates of police stops for Black drivers
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — According to data from the Illinois Department of Transportation, drivers of color on Illinois streets and highways continue to be stopped at higher rates than White drivers. American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU) officials said they are seeing the same trends year after year. In Springfield,...
Arrest made after man in wheelchair fatally hit by car
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — Springfield Police have arrested a man in a deadly hit-and-run on Clear Lake Avenue. Nicholas Mullet, 41, was arrested in late July/early August. He was indicted Wednesday on charges of leaving the scene of an accident and driving while license revoked. Police believe Mullet was...
Police Seeking Tips on Side by Side Stolen from Jacksonville Business
Crime Stoppers of Morgan, Scott & Cass Counties are requesting Information to assist the Jacksonville Police in their investigation into a recent theft. At approximately 3:30 am on July 27th, unknown person(s) removed a black side-by-side ATV from a business located in the 2200 block of West Morton. The ATV taken was a Cub Cadet Challenger MX750 EPS.
Two Hull residents arrested on methamphetamine charges
HULL, Ill. — Two Hull residents recently were arrested on drug charges. The Pike County Sheriff’s Department, while working for the Village of Hull, went to a residence located in the 600 block of Elm Street in Hull on an attempted warrant service at 4:10 p.m. July 29.
Teen Victim Of Fatal Springfield Shooting Identified
The Sangamon County Coroner has identified the teenager who was fatally shot in Springfield this week. 16-year-old Shawntel Howze, Jr. died Wednesday night, shortly after being shot in the head during an incident in the 22-hundred block of East Cedar. Another person was also wounded, but those injuries were not life-threatening.
Burglars cut hole in pharmacy wall in Ashland, later elude police during chase
Ashland police were searching for the people who broke into a drug store and later ran from the police. On the Ashland Police Facebook page, they said the burglary happened around 4:15 am Thursday. Someone cut a hole in the wall of the Kilgore's on Eastside Drive. An item that...
Sangamon Co. coroner: Teenager dead after shooting
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — Authorities are investigating after they said a teenager was killed in a shooting Wednesday night. In a news release, the Sangamon County coroner said the 16-year-old was pronounced dead at a Springfield hospital. Preliminary autopsy results indicated he died after being shot in the head. Springfield Police said they were called […]
DeMarco Jones sentenced to 44 years in Alaysia Bennett murder
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — DeMarco Jones has been sentenced to 44 years behind bars for his part in the shooting death of Alaysia Bennett during an attempted robbery. “We respect the Court’s thorough and considered analysis of the evidence in aggravation presented during the sentencing hearing," wrote Sangamon County State's Attorney Dan Wright. "The Defendant’s 44-year sentence should reverberate throughout our community to individuals who would commit acts of gun violence and participate in gang activity. You will be held accountable. This case is an example of the real life consequences of gun violence. Alaysia Bennett’s family and our entire community lost a bright light as a result of the actions of the Defendant and his associates. Demarco Jones wasn’t the first violent gang member to be removed from our streets and he will not be the last thanks to the tireless efforts of the Springfield Police Department.”
Calhoun Co. Sheriff’s Department Announce Several Arrests Last Weekend
The Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office announced several arrests over this past weekend. On July 6th, at 5:04 P.M., the Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office conducted a traffic stop on Illinois River Road near Krause Road in Brussels. Subsequent to an investigation, the driver, 34-year old Brittany Hilton of Eldred was arrested for unlawful possession of methamphetamine, unlawful possession of hypodermic syringes, and driving under the influence of drugs. Hilton was taken into custody without incident. Hilton was on probation for a previous drug conviction at the time of her arrest. She is currently lodged at the Jersey County Jail awaiting an appearance in court.
Man killed in Chatham house fire
CHATHAM, Ill. (WAND) - A man was killed in a Chatham house fire early this morning. Chatham firefighters responded to a home in the 3800 block of Mansion Rd. around 1:20 a.m. The house was fully engulfed when crews arrived. The coroner reports a 76-year-old man was found dead at...
Local law enforcement receive upgrades
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — Illinois Law Enforcement Alarm System (ILEAS) used $450,000 of Federal Homeland Security Grant funds to provide crisis negotiator phone systems and ballistic shields to units across Illinois. Applicant agencies participated in a competitive application process. They were awarded the equipment based on several factors. Twenty...
Pike Co. Sheriff’s Office Announces Several Felony Arrests
The Pike County Sheriff’s Office announced multiple felony arrests over the last week. On July 15th, at 4:42 P.M., the Pike County Sheriff’s Department, while working for the Village of Hull, conducted a traffic stop on Illinois Route 106 on the west edge of Hull on a silver 2007 Dodge truck. Subsequent to an investigation, the driver, 63 year old Rodney C. Shrader of Plainville was arrested on charges of unlawful possession of methamphetamine and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia. Police also arrested a passenger in the vehicle, 52 year old Nancy L. Taylor of Plainville on a charge of unlawful possession of methamphetamine. Taylor was also arrested on a felony Adams County warrant or failure to appear on a charge of unlawful possession of methamphetamine. Shrader and Taylor are currently out on a $5,000 recognizance bond with a next appearance in court set for September 13th.
Man dies in fire in Chatham
SANGAMON COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA)– Chatham Fire Department responded to a fire on Mansion Road in Chatham early Friday morning. The Sangamon County Coroner said they will release the name of a man that died in a fire in Chatham after contacting next of kin. Coroner Jim Allmon confirms that a 76-year-old male died at the […]
D&J Café burglarized
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — Crime Stoppers is seeking information to help the Springfield Police Department investigate a burglary at D&J Café around 9:43 p.m. on August 5. Police say the suspect broke into the business and swiped $350 in cash, $200 in gift cards, the cash register, and multiple candy bars.
Body found at scene of Chatham fire
A 76 year old man was found deceased at the scene of a residential fire on Mansion Road in Chatham around 1:20am Friday. Firefighters says when they arrived on scene the structure was completely engulfed in flame. The identity of the man is pending next of kin notification. An autopsy...
RECC Seeking Tips On Theft
Rural Electric Convenience Cooperative who services customers in Sangamon, Morgan, Macoupin, Christian and Montgomery counties is asking for tips about a recent theft that occurred at their headquarters on Illinois Route 104 in rural Auburn. RECC is offering $500 for information about a theft that occurred at their property around...
Police: Springfield gang member sentenced to 10 years on multiple gun charges
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) – A Springfield gang member was sentenced to 10 years in prison Wednesday for multiple gun charges from 2020. According to Sangamon Co. State's Attorney Dan Wright, Keanthony D. Brown was sentenced to 10 years in prison for aggravated discharge of a firearm and possession of a weapon by a gang member.
Girard man sentenced to more than 11 years in prison
CARLINVILLE, Ill. (WICS) — A Girard man will spend more than a decade behind bars for having meth. Joseph V. Greear, 50, was sentenced to 11 years and 6 months in the Illinois Department of Correction for the offense of unlawful possession of methamphetamine with the intent to deliver.
Three charged with drug felonies
Felony methamphetamine charges have been fined in Madison County against a Jerseyville resident. Kelsey S. Chandler, 31, of Jerseyville, was charged with methamphetamine trafficking and possession with intent to deliver methamphetamine, both Class 1 felonies, as well as possession... ★ FURTHER REFERENCES ★. Posted in:. Places:. 06:09. 04:13. 04:13. 04:13.
