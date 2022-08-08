Crews battle 2-alarm fire in Pittsburgh’s Hill District neighborhood

PITTSBURGH — Crews responded to Pittsburgh’s Hill District neighborhood to battle a two-alarm fire Monday.

The house fire was near the intersection of Seneca and Watson streets. The response caused Fifth Avenue to be shut down between Seneca and Jumonville streets as well.

There were no injuries reported in the blaze. The road was reopened around 8 p.m.

It’s not clear at this time what could have caused the fire.

