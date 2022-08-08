Read full article on original website
Little appoints leaders from Shoshone and Clayton to Serve Idaho Commission
BOISE, Idaho (KIFI) – Gov. Brad Little appointed two new commissioners to Serve Idaho, the Governor’s Commission on Service and Volunteerism. The new commissioners are Karma Metzler Fitzgerald of Shoshone and Amanda Gardner of Clayton. The two join the existing commission of 15 governor-appointed commissioners whose mission is...
Idaho man overcomes extreme physical odds to compete in marathon
IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) – A familiar local hero is returning to the race that started his journey halfway across the world. Rod Hutchins was 34 when he was diagnosed with Guillian Barre syndrome and paralyzed from the neck down. 24 years, 21 surgeries, two hip replacements, two scoped...
Pipeline break spills 45,000 gallons of diesel in Wyoming
BILLINGS, Mont. (AP) — A diesel pipeline in Wyoming owned by a company that’s being sued by federal prosecutors over previous spills in two other states cracked open and released more than 45,000 gallons of fuel, a state official said Friday. Cleanup work is ongoing from the spill...
COVID-19 UPDATES: 753 new Idaho COVID-19 cases, 1 new death
IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) – Idaho officials reported 753 new COVID-19 cases and 1 new death Friday. State-level case and hospital data are now being updated on the state dashboard on Monday, Wednesday and Friday, excluding holidays. That brings the total confirmed and probable cases reported since March 2020...
SIPH needs to speak to individual who dropped off a bat
POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI) – Southeastern Idaho Public Health (SIPH) needs to speak to the individual who dropped off a bat at their facility in Pocatello on Monday. SIPH has tried to call the individual many times but hasn’t been able to reach them. If you dropped off a...
IDGOP names new chairwoman
BOSIE, Idaho (KIFI) — The Idaho Republican Party is pleased to welcome Dorothy Moon as its new Chairwoman. At the close of the Idaho Republican Party’s biennial convention in Twin Falls, Moon was elected by a wide margin to serve a two-year term as chair. “It is an...
Governor wishes troops well during deployment
BOISE, Idaho (KIFI) – More than 600 members of the Idaho National Guard are being deployed. Governor Brad Little tweeted these photos saying they are protecting our freedoms and our country. “The brave men and women of the 116th cavalry brigade combat team represent the very best of what...
New WSGS map depicts Wyoming’s precambrian basement
JACKSON, Wyo. (KIFI) – The Wyoming State Geological Survey (WSGS) published a new map depicting the structural configuration of the Precambrian basement in Wyoming. “Basement” refers to very old crystalline rocks that comprise the core of most mountain ranges and define the structure of the adjacent basins. In...
Degraded Air Quality and Burn Ban for Bonneville, Clark, Fremont, Jefferson, Madison and Teton
IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) – The Idaho Department of Environmental Quality has issued an Air Quality Advisory and Burn Ban for Bonneville, Clark, Fremont, Jefferson, Madison and Teton counties. The Air Quality Advisory was issued due to degraded air quality from wildfire smoke. The Air Quality Index is forecast...
Idaho-Wyoming natural gas pipeline needs environmental study
BOISE, Idaho (AP) — U.S. officials won’t approve a natural gas pipeline from Idaho to Wyoming until additional environmental studies are completed. A U.S. District Court on Wednesday approved an agreement between the U.S. Forest Service and two environmental groups that filed a lawsuit to stop the 50-mile Crow Creek Pipeline Project.
