Finley, WA

KEPR

Fire officials give tips as we we rise to extreme fire dangers

Tri-Cities, WASH. — Wildfires are sweeping through our region and with temperatures breaking triple-digits, Benton and Franklin County fire dangers are rating extreme until further notice. Fire officials are doing everything they can to keep up with the needs of the community, and they're asking for our cooperation to...
BENTON COUNTY, WA
KEPR

Pendleton Flour Mill on fire; officials say its a flare-up from yesterday

UPDATE: 11:00 A.M. | Firefighters are still on scene. Fire Crews said the flames have been knocked down, however they are continuing to focus on the hot spots. UPDATE 9:30 A.M. | Grain Craft, who owns the Pendleton Fire Mill released a statement confirming there have been no injuries to employees. They add they are supporting authorities but are still working to understand the situation.
PENDLETON, OR
KEPR

Walla Walla Police arrest two men for suspicion of a car prowl and stealing firearms

WALLA WALLA, Wash. — After a standoff at a home, the Walla Walla Police Department arrested two men suspected of a car prowl and stealing several firearms on August 11th. Just after 2:30 a.m., Officers responded to the 1000 Block of Reese Ave. after a report of a interrupted vehicle prowl. A homeowner reported to officers that he witnessed individuals stealing items from his vehicle including firearms.
WALLA WALLA, WA
KEPR

Teen pulled into commercial woodchipper dies

NORTH WHITEHALL TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WOLF) — A Pennsylvania teenager was killed after being pulled into a woodchipper and now an investigation is underway into the boy's death. Pennsylvania State Police and the Bethlehem Criminal Investigation Unit are investigating the death of the teenager after they say he was pulled into a commercial wood chipper.
NORTH WHITEHALL TOWNSHIP, PA
KEPR

Man dies after crashing dirt bike in Moses Lake

MOSES LAKE, Wash. — A man passed away in the hospital from injuries sustained in a dirt bike crash in Moses Lake this week. The Grant County Sheriff's Office identified the man as Don Palmen. According to the department's Motor Traffic Unit, Palmen was riding a dirt bike south...
MOSES LAKE, WA
KEPR

New multi-use sports complex in the works

PASCO, Wash. — A new multi-use sports complex could soon take form in East Pasco. The sports complex will be located near the intersection of S Elm Ave and A St. Recreation Services Manager Brent Kubalek said the entire project includes 10 athletic fields for soccer, lacrosse, rugby and ultimate Frisbee.
PASCO, WA
KEPR

'Sleepless Knights'; Pasco Fire leaders reveal newest logo in chip collection

PASCO, Wash. — Firefighter enthusiasts can now add another Pasco Fire chip to their collection. Pasco fire leaders released their newest chip in the six-piece series, highlighting Station 83, located near Rd 68 and Sandifur Pkwy. Local firefighters designed special logos to represent each of the stations in Pasco.
PASCO, WA
KEPR

Grant County Sheriff's Office identifies man killed in crash

MOSES LAKE, Wash. — The Grant County Sheriff's Office Deputies have identified the man that was killed in a single-vehicle crash in Moses Lake on July 30th. Deputies said around 6:30 a.m., a 2003 chevy cavalier was traveling west on S. Frontage Rd E. The vehicle failed to negotiate...
MOSES LAKE, WA

