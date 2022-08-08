Read full article on original website
Related
KEPR
Fire officials give tips as we we rise to extreme fire dangers
Tri-Cities, WASH. — Wildfires are sweeping through our region and with temperatures breaking triple-digits, Benton and Franklin County fire dangers are rating extreme until further notice. Fire officials are doing everything they can to keep up with the needs of the community, and they're asking for our cooperation to...
KEPR
Pendleton Flour Mill on fire; officials say its a flare-up from yesterday
UPDATE: 11:00 A.M. | Firefighters are still on scene. Fire Crews said the flames have been knocked down, however they are continuing to focus on the hot spots. UPDATE 9:30 A.M. | Grain Craft, who owns the Pendleton Fire Mill released a statement confirming there have been no injuries to employees. They add they are supporting authorities but are still working to understand the situation.
KEPR
Walla Walla Police arrest two men for suspicion of a car prowl and stealing firearms
WALLA WALLA, Wash. — After a standoff at a home, the Walla Walla Police Department arrested two men suspected of a car prowl and stealing several firearms on August 11th. Just after 2:30 a.m., Officers responded to the 1000 Block of Reese Ave. after a report of a interrupted vehicle prowl. A homeowner reported to officers that he witnessed individuals stealing items from his vehicle including firearms.
KEPR
Teen pulled into commercial woodchipper dies
NORTH WHITEHALL TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WOLF) — A Pennsylvania teenager was killed after being pulled into a woodchipper and now an investigation is underway into the boy's death. Pennsylvania State Police and the Bethlehem Criminal Investigation Unit are investigating the death of the teenager after they say he was pulled into a commercial wood chipper.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
KEPR
Local and federal law enforcement coming together to combat problems at Carbody Beach
PASCO, Wash. — Local and federal law enforcement agencies are joining forces to help put a stop to growing problems at Carbody Beach. The Franklin County Sheriff's Office said one major problem they're facing is littering. Officials said the area will be cleaned up, and within days the beach is trashed again.
KEPR
Man dies after crashing dirt bike in Moses Lake
MOSES LAKE, Wash. — A man passed away in the hospital from injuries sustained in a dirt bike crash in Moses Lake this week. The Grant County Sheriff's Office identified the man as Don Palmen. According to the department's Motor Traffic Unit, Palmen was riding a dirt bike south...
KEPR
New multi-use sports complex in the works
PASCO, Wash. — A new multi-use sports complex could soon take form in East Pasco. The sports complex will be located near the intersection of S Elm Ave and A St. Recreation Services Manager Brent Kubalek said the entire project includes 10 athletic fields for soccer, lacrosse, rugby and ultimate Frisbee.
KEPR
'Sleepless Knights'; Pasco Fire leaders reveal newest logo in chip collection
PASCO, Wash. — Firefighter enthusiasts can now add another Pasco Fire chip to their collection. Pasco fire leaders released their newest chip in the six-piece series, highlighting Station 83, located near Rd 68 and Sandifur Pkwy. Local firefighters designed special logos to represent each of the stations in Pasco.
IN THIS ARTICLE
KEPR
Grant County Sheriff's Office identifies man killed in crash
MOSES LAKE, Wash. — The Grant County Sheriff's Office Deputies have identified the man that was killed in a single-vehicle crash in Moses Lake on July 30th. Deputies said around 6:30 a.m., a 2003 chevy cavalier was traveling west on S. Frontage Rd E. The vehicle failed to negotiate...
KEPR
Boys & Girls Clubs of Benton and Franklin Counties receives donation for STEM programs
PASCO, Wash. — UScellular is helping the Boys & Girls Clubs of Benton and Franklin Counties further their STEM programs through a large donation. UScellular is donating $30,000 to the Boys & Girls Club to help provide educational opportunities for kids in our community. Through the investment, they hope...
Comments / 0