An ordinance adopted by Lavallette officials will place new requirements on homes that do not meet federal height requirements for flood mitigation. The ordinance, adopted by the council at its meeting last week, is a localized variant of similar measures that FEMA is requiring coastal communities across the country to put into place. Without having the ordinance on the books, officials say, the federal government could increase flood insurance premiums for all residents and levy a number of other types of penalties against the borough and its residents.

LAVALLETTE, NJ ・ 23 HOURS AGO