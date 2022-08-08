Read full article on original website
shorebeat.com
New Lavallette Ordinance Places Improvement Rules on Homes That Have Not Been Raised
An ordinance adopted by Lavallette officials will place new requirements on homes that do not meet federal height requirements for flood mitigation. The ordinance, adopted by the council at its meeting last week, is a localized variant of similar measures that FEMA is requiring coastal communities across the country to put into place. Without having the ordinance on the books, officials say, the federal government could increase flood insurance premiums for all residents and levy a number of other types of penalties against the borough and its residents.
shorebeat.com
Opinion: With Brewery Moving to Town, Brick Officials Rightly Oppose Outrageous Regulations
A slew of regulations promulgated by the New Jersey Alcoholic Beverage Commission, generally viewed to have been passed at the behest of the state’s powerful liquor lobby, has some brewery owners considering a move out-of-state – just as a local brewery is making a significant investment in Brick Township.
