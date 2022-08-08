Pratt Institute’s Cannoneers will now be competing as full members of the National Collegiate Athletic Association (NCAA) Division III. The acceptance was recently announced by the NCAA III Membership Committee. This makes Pratt eligible to compete against over 400 Division III institutions around the country and participate in NCAA Championships. Pratt is the only school in the Association of Independent Colleges of Art and Design (AICAD) to offer intercollegiate athletics at this level.

