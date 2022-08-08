Read full article on original website
Can you recognize the core values that existed within you long before becoming a firefighter? — One day in 1982, my grandmother got off the bus and was walking home in the Hollywood Heights area of Shreveport, Louisiana. Sometimes I’d go and meet her on her way back to the house after work. I can still see her uniform – an overcoat over a white uniformed dress, white stockings and white shoes. She always had a smile on her face, no matter the time or day.
‘Back to center’: We must refocus our safety culture where it matters most
It’s time instructors and firefighters alike reassess their focus on recklessness vs. aggressiveness and fear vs. respect — I recall in the early 1980s sitting in a burning farmhouse wondering whether I was going to make it out alive. I remember people yelling at me to stand up, sit down, get out, move in further – an odd direction for the layperson, I am sure. Alas, I was no lay person per se. I was a firefighter-in-training. I was using the best full protective clothing we had at the time – a Scott 2215 SCBA (no positive pressure), three-quarter pull-up-boots (no bunker pants), and my trusty leather helmet (just the leather bowl, no cage, frame or harness). Yes, I was a fully clothed firefighter at an acquired structure burn following all the rules and learning what it would be like when the “real deal” happened.
SFPE names 6 new fellowship recipients, honors 14 with awards
GAITHERSBURG, Md. — The Society of Fire Protection Engineers announced the 2022 fellowship class and additional award recipients this week. SFPE fellows are selected for their “accomplishments and stature in fire protection engineering.” The 2022 fellowship recipients include:. Warren D. Bonisch, PE, FSFPE; Wiss, Janney, Elstner Associates.
Retired German firefighter cycling across U.S. to raise awareness of children with rare diseases
LOCKPORT, N.Y. — Jörg Richter, a native of Germany, is cycling the breadth of the United States, from San Fransisco to New York City, to raise awareness of children living with rare diseases. The charity that Richter is riding for is Care-for-Rare America, which notes that 30 million...
N.C. county firefighters, telecommunicators honored for saving lives
HENDERSON, N.C. — Employees of Vance County Fire Department were awarded medals for a fire call that took place earlier this year. Fire Chief Chris Wright and Firefighter Tyler Crews were awarded with the Medal of Valor, the highest award given by Vance County Fire Department. It is conferred on an employee "who saves the life of another person on the conditions of extreme danger and personal risk," Wright said.
