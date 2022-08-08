BELPRE, Ohio (WTAP) - Relay for Life is having an event in Belpre. The event will take place Saturday with music starting at 4 pm at Civitan Park. The theme for the event is Dr. Seuss so to go with the theme a team is going to have a photo booth set up for people to get pictures with the Grinch.

