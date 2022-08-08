Read full article on original website
WTAP
Crossing guards review safety procedures ahead of new school year
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - With school starting in just a few weeks, Triple A East Central and the Parkersburg Police Department held an adult crossing guard training session today. The training consisted of reviewing safety procedures such as how to hold the stop sign, what to say to kids and...
WTAP
Sand sculpture was created for a PHS class reunion
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - A sand sculpture was created for the Parkersburg High School class reunion. The sculpture was created over the past few days and was finished this evening as a part of the PHS class of 1967 reunion. The sculptors are a husband and wife team who went to PHS and in recent years started sculpting sand. Mike and Dianne Lough talked about why the class decided to have a sand sculpture.
WTAP
Marietta Community Foundation sees increased interest and registration for Imagination Library
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - The Marietta Community Foundation says that it is seeing a significant increase in interest from the Washington County community in its Imagination Library. The foundation is reporting that the program has 11 hundred children under the age of five already registered for the imagination library, which...
WTAP
Aspire Autism held a ribbon cutting ceremony
MARIETTA, Ohio (WTAP) - Aspire Autism in Marietta had a ribbon cutting ceremony... The ceremony was to celebrate the opening of their new clinic. The clinic is a new addition for Aspire Autism and will be helpful with working one on one with children. Amanda Kasun is the owner of...
WTAP
Swimming community concerned with renovations to Southwood Park pool
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - A public information meeting was held at the Southwood Park pool Thursday evening to discuss the planned enhancements to the pool that are coming in the fall. The meeting was led by City Engineer Adam Stout and Development Director Ryan Barber. While plans are not finalized,...
WOUB
Southeast Ohio schools navigate a nationwide shortage of teachers
ATHENS, Ohio (WOUB) – Athens City Schools are fully staffed on all teacher positions for the upcoming school year, but getting there was not easy. “This has been the most difficult summer we’ve ever had in regards to filling all the positions,” Superintendent Tom Gibbs said. Schools...
WTAP
Relay for Life will be in Belpre
BELPRE, Ohio (WTAP) - Relay for Life is having an event in Belpre. The event will take place Saturday with music starting at 4 pm at Civitan Park. The theme for the event is Dr. Seuss so to go with the theme a team is going to have a photo booth set up for people to get pictures with the Grinch.
WTAP
Planned Mon Power outage scheduled for Friday, August 12, 2022
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Mon Power has a planned outage on Friday, August 12, 2022, from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. to replace three line support structures. The outage will affect 7,816 customers in the vicinity of Belleville, Elizabeth, Le Roy, Mineral Wells, Palestine, Parkersburg, Ravenswood, Reedy, Rockport, Sandyville and Walker.
WOUB
Athens bowling alley could become a storage facility if no one steps in to reopen it
ATHENS, Ohio (WOUB) — The shuttered Rollerbowl Lanes bowling alley in Athens could be converted into storage units, but the family that owns it is open to alternatives. The bowling alley, which has operated in Athens for decades, has not reopened since it was forced to close at the start of the pandemic.
WTAP
WVU Medicine at Camden Clark holds heart and stroke walk kickoff
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - The heart and stroke walk will be taking place on October 13th for WVU Medicine at Camden Clark. And with the kickoff beginning, there are plenty of fun activities for employees and partners with the hospital. “So, today is our kickoff event,” says cardiologist, David Gnegy....
WTAP
Rivers, trails and ales festival returns to Marietta for the weekend
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - The festival is back in full force for the first time since the pandemic. Festival director, Eric Dowler, says last year they held a smaller event but it isn’t the magnitude they expect it to be this week. Dowler says they pride of the festival...
WTAP
Parkersburg Volleyball team prepares for run at state title
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - The Parkersburg volleyball team made the state tournament this past season after a great regular season. The Lady Big Reds finished second in their regional tournament and secured a playoff berth. They fell to Morgantown in the opening round of the state tournament but the experience...
WTAP
Quality Care Associates and Rockstar Fitness holds drive for people in Ky.
MARIETTA, Ohio (WTAP) - A group of Marietta residents are coming together to provide help for those in Kentucky who were affected by the floods. Quality Care Associates and Rockstar Fitness are holding a drive to raise supplies for the flood victims in Kentucky. Quality Care Associates registered nurse, Chris...
Firetruck nearly falls through floor in Belmont County
BROOKSIDE, Ohio (WTRF) — The Brookside Fire Department was already planning to replace their 1934 firehouse. But now it’s urgent. Assistant Fire Chief Allan Ketzell II was backing the fire truck into the garage Wednesday evening when he heard a noise. Thinking he must have hit something, he pulled back out and looked into the […]
Your Radio Place
Trial set in Muskingum County for Cambridge woman charged with over 150 felonies
ZANESVILLE, Ohio – A September trial has been set in the Muskingum County Court for Rhonda Boyd of Cambridge. Boyd was indicted and then arrested in May with over 150 felony charges. She was a former bail bondsman with Anytime Bail Bonds in Cambridge. Her indictment alleged that she...
WTAP
Arts and entertainment events happening August 11th-14th across the Mid-Ohio Valley
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Here is a look at all the arts and entertainment events happening this weekend across the Mid-Ohio Valley. A complete list of events can be found at artsbridgeonline.org. Ongoing. Layered & Stitched: 50 Years of Innovative Art Exhibit at the Dairy Barn Art Center, Wed-Sun 12-5...
WDTV
Crews dispatched to two water rescues in Harrison County
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Multiple crews responded to two water rescues in Harrison County Wednesday night. The first rescue happened around 7:20 p.m. on Beech Hollow Rd. just outside of Bridgeport, according to the Harrison County 911 Center. Responding crews included Taylor County EMS and Boothsville and Grafton Fire Departments.
2 arrested in Gallia County, Ohio after suspect barricaded in home
GALLIA COUNTY, OH (WOWK) – Two people in Gallia County are under arrest after a suspect barricaded himself in a home. According to the Gallia County Sheriff’s Office, the incident began Thursday, Aug. 11, when deputies and the U.S. Marshal’s Service Southeast Ohio Fugitive Apprehension Strike Team were serving an arrest warrant to a wanted […]
WTAP
Obituary: Parsons, Cynthia “Cyndi” Lynn
Cynthia “Cyndi” Lynn Parsons, 53, of Parkersburg, WV, a daughter of the late Roger Lee Powell Sr. and Sandra Lynn Parsons, passed away on August 9th, 2022, after a long, difficult battle with cancer. At the time of her passing, she was surrounded by family and friends. Cynthia...
WTAP
Obituary: Blair, Larry B.
Larry B. Blair, 84, of Parkersburg, died August 11, 2022, at the Parkersburg Care Center. He was born on October 19, 1937, in Parkersburg, WV, and was the son of the late Kenneth and Willa Deem Blair. He was a US AirForce veteran and retired from John Manville after 41...
Comments / 0