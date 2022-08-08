ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Marietta, OH

WTAP

Crossing guards review safety procedures ahead of new school year

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - With school starting in just a few weeks, Triple A East Central and the Parkersburg Police Department held an adult crossing guard training session today. The training consisted of reviewing safety procedures such as how to hold the stop sign, what to say to kids and...
PARKERSBURG, WV
WTAP

Sand sculpture was created for a PHS class reunion

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - A sand sculpture was created for the Parkersburg High School class reunion. The sculpture was created over the past few days and was finished this evening as a part of the PHS class of 1967 reunion. The sculptors are a husband and wife team who went to PHS and in recent years started sculpting sand. Mike and Dianne Lough talked about why the class decided to have a sand sculpture.
PARKERSBURG, WV
WTAP

Aspire Autism held a ribbon cutting ceremony

MARIETTA, Ohio (WTAP) - Aspire Autism in Marietta had a ribbon cutting ceremony... The ceremony was to celebrate the opening of their new clinic. The clinic is a new addition for Aspire Autism and will be helpful with working one on one with children. Amanda Kasun is the owner of...
MARIETTA, OH
WTAP

Swimming community concerned with renovations to Southwood Park pool

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - A public information meeting was held at the Southwood Park pool Thursday evening to discuss the planned enhancements to the pool that are coming in the fall. The meeting was led by City Engineer Adam Stout and Development Director Ryan Barber. While plans are not finalized,...
PARKERSBURG, WV
WOUB

Southeast Ohio schools navigate a nationwide shortage of teachers

ATHENS, Ohio (WOUB) – Athens City Schools are fully staffed on all teacher positions for the upcoming school year, but getting there was not easy. “This has been the most difficult summer we’ve ever had in regards to filling all the positions,” Superintendent Tom Gibbs said. Schools...
ATHENS, OH
WTAP

Relay for Life will be in Belpre

BELPRE, Ohio (WTAP) - Relay for Life is having an event in Belpre. The event will take place Saturday with music starting at 4 pm at Civitan Park. The theme for the event is Dr. Seuss so to go with the theme a team is going to have a photo booth set up for people to get pictures with the Grinch.
BELPRE, OH
WTAP

Planned Mon Power outage scheduled for Friday, August 12, 2022

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Mon Power has a planned outage on Friday, August 12, 2022, from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. to replace three line support structures. The outage will affect 7,816 customers in the vicinity of Belleville, Elizabeth, Le Roy, Mineral Wells, Palestine, Parkersburg, Ravenswood, Reedy, Rockport, Sandyville and Walker.
WOOD COUNTY, WV
WTAP

WVU Medicine at Camden Clark holds heart and stroke walk kickoff

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - The heart and stroke walk will be taking place on October 13th for WVU Medicine at Camden Clark. And with the kickoff beginning, there are plenty of fun activities for employees and partners with the hospital. “So, today is our kickoff event,” says cardiologist, David Gnegy....
PARKERSBURG, WV
WTAP

Parkersburg Volleyball team prepares for run at state title

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - The Parkersburg volleyball team made the state tournament this past season after a great regular season. The Lady Big Reds finished second in their regional tournament and secured a playoff berth. They fell to Morgantown in the opening round of the state tournament but the experience...
PARKERSBURG, WV
WTRF- 7News

Firetruck nearly falls through floor in Belmont County

BROOKSIDE, Ohio (WTRF) — The Brookside Fire Department was already planning to replace their 1934 firehouse. But now it’s urgent. Assistant Fire Chief Allan Ketzell II was backing the fire truck into the garage Wednesday evening when he heard a noise. Thinking he must have hit something, he pulled back out and looked into the […]
BELMONT COUNTY, OH
WDTV

Crews dispatched to two water rescues in Harrison County

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Multiple crews responded to two water rescues in Harrison County Wednesday night. The first rescue happened around 7:20 p.m. on Beech Hollow Rd. just outside of Bridgeport, according to the Harrison County 911 Center. Responding crews included Taylor County EMS and Boothsville and Grafton Fire Departments.
HARRISON COUNTY, WV
WTAP

Obituary: Parsons, Cynthia “Cyndi” Lynn

Cynthia “Cyndi” Lynn Parsons, 53, of Parkersburg, WV, a daughter of the late Roger Lee Powell Sr. and Sandra Lynn Parsons, passed away on August 9th, 2022, after a long, difficult battle with cancer. At the time of her passing, she was surrounded by family and friends. Cynthia...
PARKERSBURG, WV
WTAP

Obituary: Blair, Larry B.

Larry B. Blair, 84, of Parkersburg, died August 11, 2022, at the Parkersburg Care Center. He was born on October 19, 1937, in Parkersburg, WV, and was the son of the late Kenneth and Willa Deem Blair. He was a US AirForce veteran and retired from John Manville after 41...
PARKERSBURG, WV

