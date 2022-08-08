Radio host and SchillingShow.com founder, Rob Schilling today filed suit (click to view) against the Albemarle County Board of Supervisors and each of its members. The action follows a settlement agreement between Schilling and three individuals (Leo Mallek, David Carey, and Lawrence Bouterie) regarding Schilling’s assault at the hands Albemarle County elections workers. That assault took place while Schilling was attempting to cast a vote in the June 2021 Democrat Primary. In this instance, Schilling alleges that the all-Democrat Board of Supervisors illegally voted in “closed session” to approve the settlement of Schilling’s federal voting rights lawsuit, and that the County has effectively hidden the votes of all supervisors on this important issue. Worse, says Schilling, is the fact that it is unknown whether Supervisor Mallek recused herself from voting to settle a lawsuit involving her husband, Leo Mallek.

ALBEMARLE COUNTY, VA ・ 6 HOURS AGO