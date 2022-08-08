Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
cbs19news
Charlottesville Heart Walk to be discontinued
RICHMOND, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- There will be no Charlottesville Heart Walk this fall. According to a release, the American Heart Association has decided to discontinue the annual event following discussions with volunteer leaders. However, the AHA says its work will continue in the Charlottesville area. It will be launching...
20+ dead animals found in Mechanicsville; 25+ animals rescued
More than 20 dead animals were found Tuesday during an investigation into alleged cruelty at a property in Hanover County, according to authorities.
realcrozetva.com
Three Notch’d Trail Planning Funding Approved!
$2,007,045 for the Three Notched Trail Shared Use Path Plan in Albemarle County for the planning of a project that will develop a shared use path between the City of Charlottesville, the community of Crozet, and Western Albemarle and Nelson County. (the following is from the beginning of the above-referenced...
cbs19news
Soul of Cville expands to three-day event
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- The Soul of Cville Festival will take place this weekend at the IX Art Park. It will feature 12 musical performances, including 100 Proof GoGo Band, DJ Runway, DJ Almighty, Nenok, Heavy Gripp LT and more. There will also be dozens of vendors, aiming to...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
cbs19news
Town hall to discuss impacts of Unite the Right
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- As part of the events to mark the fifth anniversary of the 2017 Unite the Right rally in Charlottesville, the Daily Progress will be hosting a virtual town hall. This event will discuss the impacts of that day on the city and where to go...
NBC 29 News
Petition circulating to recall Greene Co. Circuit Court Clerk
GREENE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - People in Greene County are saying they haven’t seen the Circuit Court Clerk at work in months. Now, there is a petition to have the clerk, Susan Duckworth, recalled. This comes after claims they can’t get what they need from the Clerk’s Office....
WHSV
New animal rescue in Augusta County works to get pets out of shelters and into loving homes
AUGUSTA COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - 2020 was a great year for a lot of shelters in Virginia. Tons of people were looking to adopt a pet, but that’s not the case anymore and shelters are filling up. A new nonprofit in the Augusta County area is working to help...
NBC12
Multiple livestock animals found dead, others removed from Mechanicsville property
HANOVER Co., Va. (WWBT) - The Hanover County Animal Control and other agencies found multiple livestock animals dead and removed several others from a property in Mechanicsville. On Aug. 9, officers executed a search warrant for alleged cruelty to agricultural animals in the 6600 block of Mattawan Trail. Officials said...
IN THIS ARTICLE
schillingshow.com
BREAKING: Schilling Show Host Sues Albemarle County Supervisors Over Illegal Secret Vote
Radio host and SchillingShow.com founder, Rob Schilling today filed suit (click to view) against the Albemarle County Board of Supervisors and each of its members. The action follows a settlement agreement between Schilling and three individuals (Leo Mallek, David Carey, and Lawrence Bouterie) regarding Schilling’s assault at the hands Albemarle County elections workers. That assault took place while Schilling was attempting to cast a vote in the June 2021 Democrat Primary. In this instance, Schilling alleges that the all-Democrat Board of Supervisors illegally voted in “closed session” to approve the settlement of Schilling’s federal voting rights lawsuit, and that the County has effectively hidden the votes of all supervisors on this important issue. Worse, says Schilling, is the fact that it is unknown whether Supervisor Mallek recused herself from voting to settle a lawsuit involving her husband, Leo Mallek.
WHSV
UVA Health doctor concerned about ‘fivefold’ increase in Delta-8 THC-related calls
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WHSV) - UVA Health’s Blue Ridge Poison Center’s Medical Director says staff ‘rarely’ received calls about people suffering from adverse side effects of Delta-8 THC products. Over the last year, there has been a fivefold increase in these calls, with 112 reported between June...
cardinalnews.org
Buckingham County residents warn of impact of gold mining; more . . .
Here are some of the top headlines from other news outlets around Southwest and Southside:. Threats to kill public officials lead to Roanoke County’s first ‘red flag’ gun case. — The Roanoke Times. Online public comment portal for hemp task force open until Friday. — Richmond...
WHSV
Rockingham County axes after school childcare program due to understaffing
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Some parents in Rockingham County will be looking for new child care when school starts up in two weeks. The county informed parents on Monday night that it will not be holding its after-school childcare program at county elementary schools this year. The county’s Parks and...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
cbs19news
Upcoming hiring event in Orange County
ORANGE COUNTY, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- Job seekers in Orange County are invited to attend an upcoming hiring event. The Orange County Economic Development Office and the Virginia Career Works Center in Orange County will be hosting the event on Sept. 20 at the Orange Train Depot. Hiring managers from...
cbs19news
Experts on children navigating school with masks being optional to wear
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- It's back-to-school time for area children. This year might look different with masking being optional, but there are ways parents can prepare their children to navigate a world that looks so different. Some doctors and psychologists at the University of Virginia say that it's important...
Augusta Free Press
Data reveals high level of ‘stressflation’ in Waynesboro
The stress is on in the River City. Longer work hours thanks to increased demands at home and the COVID-19 pandemic exposed Americans to a new level of stress since 2020, and residents of Waynesboro are not immune to that stress. Now, two years after the pandemic began, Americans face...
Proposed transgender bathroom policy draws large crowd to Hanover meeting
The proposed policy would have transgender and non-binary students apply to the school board to be granted permission to use a different bathroom or locker room.
2022 Virginia Craft Beer Cup Winners
The Virginia Craft Brewers Guild (VCBG) held its award ceremony for the 2022 Virginia Craft Beer Cup winners on Aug. 8, 2022, at Hardywood Park Craft Brewery West Creek. Several Richmond-area breweries entered and walked away with awards. “It’s fitting that on the 10th anniversary of SB604, the Virginia Craft...
cbs19news
Funding to help health centers address health equity
WASHINGTON (CBS19 NEWS) -- A Nelson County health center is one of more than two dozen facilities in Virginia getting funding to help advance health equity. The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services awarded more than $1.76 in American Rescue Plan funding for 27 community health centers across the Commonwealth.
cbs19news
Collecting food and funds to help those facing food insecurity
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- A month-long food drive is underway to help people across Virginia who are facing food insecurity. The Commissioners and Cans Food and Fund Drive runs throughout the month of August. This is an annual partnership between the Commissioners of the Revenue Association of Virginia and...
Comments / 0