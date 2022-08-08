Read full article on original website
Mike Green primed for bigger role in year two with Wahoos
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 SPORTS) -- In one of Virginia's biggest games of the season against one of the biggest tests for the Cavalier defense, Mike Green came up with his first highlight. The sophomore linebacker sacked the ACC Player of the Year to be in Pittsburgh's Kenny Pickett, forcing one...
Cavaliers taking next steps 'one percent' at a time
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 SPORTS) -- As UVA volleyball enters year two under head coach Shannon Wells, the second-year coach does not shy away from her ultimate goal for the program. "Ultimately our step here is to win a national championship, and how long that takes I don't know," Wells said,...
#16 Camps | Hornets hungry for more success
ORANGE COUNTY, Va. (CBS19 SPORTS) -- Inside the gym at Orange County High School the hornets are fighting through every challenge thrown their way. “We got a lot of fight in us and we just got to make sure we handle adversity good," said senior offensive lineman Chase Rollins, "We're not gonna give up.”
UVA Student Council Executive Board on anniversary of 2017 events
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- To mark the fifth anniversary of the events of Aug. 11 and 12, 2017, the University of Virginia Student Council Executive Board says it continues to support the people impacted. In a message sent on Thursday, the board urges UVA to take several steps to...
Back to School Bash coming up, no registration required this year
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- The Back to School Bash is coming up, and parents don’t need to register for it this year. Each year, the Charlottesville City Schools and Albemarle County Public Schools divisions team up to help families in need. The bash offers free school supplies and...
Discover Black Cville earns national recognition
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- A Charlottesville program has earned national recognition for its community-building efforts. The Charlottesville Albemarle Convention and Visitors Bureau reports the Discover Black Cville initiative received a U.S. Travel Association’s national Destiny Award. According to a release, this award program spans multiple categories and is...
Webinar held about law, democracy, and the torch march at UVA
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- Thursday marked the five-year anniversary of the torch march on the Grounds of the University of Virginia. It happened the night before the Unite the Right rally in downtown Charlottesville. UVA's Jewish Studies Program hosted the webinar to share more about the effects the march...
Congregate Charlottesville provides presence for support at Heather Heyer Way
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va (CBS19 News) --Friday, members of a local activist clergy organization, Congregate Charlottesville, spent time on Heather Heyer Way. Heather Heyer was an American Paralegal, who became a symbol for civil rights, after she was murdered during the 2017, "Unite the Right" rally in Charlottesville. People gathered there to...
Remembering the Unite the Right rally
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- On Thursday, people from around Charlottesville gathered near the University of Virginia Chapel to take a moment and remember what happened in the city five years ago. It was an emotional day on UVA Grounds as they remembered the events of the torch march and...
BWRT kicks off fall series with luncheon
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- For the first time, the Business Women’s Round Table will be holding a Connections Luncheon. The BWRT, which was founded in 2004, aims to elevate the presence of women professionals by honoring, engaging and inspiring them. This works to drive business and economic and...
Feel Good Friday: Scrappy Elephant opens new location in Charlottesville
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- From art teacher to business owner, Sarah Sweet has changed the way artists can get supplies. She opened a second location of her store, the Scrappy Elephant, on Thursday, and she is already receiving a lot of support. “The Scrappy Elephant is a creative reuse...
Congregate Charlottesville holds a walking vigil
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va (CBS19 News) -- Friday night a walking vigil hosted by Congregate Charlottesville took place. It was a one-mile walk that started at the First Baptist Church on West Main. This is the oldest Black church in Charlottesville. They made five additional stops at places where people took a...
Charlottesville Heart Walk to be discontinued
RICHMOND, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- There will be no Charlottesville Heart Walk this fall. According to a release, the American Heart Association has decided to discontinue the annual event following discussions with volunteer leaders. However, the AHA says its work will continue in the Charlottesville area. It will be launching...
Storytime returning to New Dominion
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- After two years, a childhood literacy program is resuming at a bookstore on the Downtown Mall. New Dominion Bookshop says its Storytime program will resume on Sept. 3. The program is free to attend and open to the public and it will take place weekly.
Soul of Cville expands to three-day event
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- The Soul of Cville Festival will take place this weekend at the IX Art Park. It will feature 12 musical performances, including 100 Proof GoGo Band, DJ Runway, DJ Almighty, Nenok, Heavy Gripp LT and more. There will also be dozens of vendors, aiming to...
Daily Progress hosts webinar discussing Unite the Right anniversary
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- On Thursday evening, the Daily Progress hosted a forum to discuss the anniversary of the 2017 Unite the Right rally. The goal was to talk about moving forward because there's no solving the issues without talking about them. Five years after hate groups held a...
Town hall to discuss impacts of Unite the Right
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- As part of the events to mark the fifth anniversary of the 2017 Unite the Right rally in Charlottesville, the Daily Progress will be hosting a virtual town hall. This event will discuss the impacts of that day on the city and where to go...
Tickets on sale for annual chamber music festival
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- The Charlottesville Chamber Music Festival is coming up. This year will be the 23rd year for the festival, which will include concerts, a special event at King Family Vineyards, and a free Community Concert at the Paramount Theater. Tickets are now on sale for various...
Two men accused of Greene County murder
GREENE COUNTY, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- The Greene County Sheriff’s Office says two people have been charged with murder for a shooting that occurred Wednesday. According to the sheriff’s office, officials received a 911 call Wednesday regarding a shooting in the Ruckersville area. When deputies arrived, they found...
Officials prepare for test of emergency alert sirens at North Anna
LOUISA COUNTY, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- People living in the area of the North Anna Power Station may hear the sirens go off next week. The Virginia Department of Emergency Management, local officials, and Dominion Energy will be conducting a quarterly test of the early warning siren system around the station on Aug. 17.
