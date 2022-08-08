ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlottesville, VA

cbs19news

Mike Green primed for bigger role in year two with Wahoos

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 SPORTS) -- In one of Virginia's biggest games of the season against one of the biggest tests for the Cavalier defense, Mike Green came up with his first highlight. The sophomore linebacker sacked the ACC Player of the Year to be in Pittsburgh's Kenny Pickett, forcing one...
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
cbs19news

Cavaliers taking next steps 'one percent' at a time

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 SPORTS) -- As UVA volleyball enters year two under head coach Shannon Wells, the second-year coach does not shy away from her ultimate goal for the program. "Ultimately our step here is to win a national championship, and how long that takes I don't know," Wells said,...
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
cbs19news

#16 Camps | Hornets hungry for more success

ORANGE COUNTY, Va. (CBS19 SPORTS) -- Inside the gym at Orange County High School the hornets are fighting through every challenge thrown their way. “We got a lot of fight in us and we just got to make sure we handle adversity good," said senior offensive lineman Chase Rollins, "We're not gonna give up.”
ORANGE COUNTY, VA
cbs19news

Discover Black Cville earns national recognition

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- A Charlottesville program has earned national recognition for its community-building efforts. The Charlottesville Albemarle Convention and Visitors Bureau reports the Discover Black Cville initiative received a U.S. Travel Association’s national Destiny Award. According to a release, this award program spans multiple categories and is...
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
cbs19news

Webinar held about law, democracy, and the torch march at UVA

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- Thursday marked the five-year anniversary of the torch march on the Grounds of the University of Virginia. It happened the night before the Unite the Right rally in downtown Charlottesville. UVA's Jewish Studies Program hosted the webinar to share more about the effects the march...
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
cbs19news

Remembering the Unite the Right rally

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- On Thursday, people from around Charlottesville gathered near the University of Virginia Chapel to take a moment and remember what happened in the city five years ago. It was an emotional day on UVA Grounds as they remembered the events of the torch march and...
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
cbs19news

BWRT kicks off fall series with luncheon

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- For the first time, the Business Women’s Round Table will be holding a Connections Luncheon. The BWRT, which was founded in 2004, aims to elevate the presence of women professionals by honoring, engaging and inspiring them. This works to drive business and economic and...
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
cbs19news

Congregate Charlottesville holds a walking vigil

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va (CBS19 News) -- Friday night a walking vigil hosted by Congregate Charlottesville took place. It was a one-mile walk that started at the First Baptist Church on West Main. This is the oldest Black church in Charlottesville. They made five additional stops at places where people took a...
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
cbs19news

Charlottesville Heart Walk to be discontinued

RICHMOND, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- There will be no Charlottesville Heart Walk this fall. According to a release, the American Heart Association has decided to discontinue the annual event following discussions with volunteer leaders. However, the AHA says its work will continue in the Charlottesville area. It will be launching...
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
cbs19news

Storytime returning to New Dominion

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- After two years, a childhood literacy program is resuming at a bookstore on the Downtown Mall. New Dominion Bookshop says its Storytime program will resume on Sept. 3. The program is free to attend and open to the public and it will take place weekly.
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
cbs19news

Soul of Cville expands to three-day event

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- The Soul of Cville Festival will take place this weekend at the IX Art Park. It will feature 12 musical performances, including 100 Proof GoGo Band, DJ Runway, DJ Almighty, Nenok, Heavy Gripp LT and more. There will also be dozens of vendors, aiming to...
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
cbs19news

Town hall to discuss impacts of Unite the Right

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- As part of the events to mark the fifth anniversary of the 2017 Unite the Right rally in Charlottesville, the Daily Progress will be hosting a virtual town hall. This event will discuss the impacts of that day on the city and where to go...
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
cbs19news

Tickets on sale for annual chamber music festival

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- The Charlottesville Chamber Music Festival is coming up. This year will be the 23rd year for the festival, which will include concerts, a special event at King Family Vineyards, and a free Community Concert at the Paramount Theater. Tickets are now on sale for various...
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
cbs19news

Two men accused of Greene County murder

GREENE COUNTY, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- The Greene County Sheriff’s Office says two people have been charged with murder for a shooting that occurred Wednesday. According to the sheriff’s office, officials received a 911 call Wednesday regarding a shooting in the Ruckersville area. When deputies arrived, they found...
GREENE COUNTY, VA
cbs19news

Officials prepare for test of emergency alert sirens at North Anna

LOUISA COUNTY, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- People living in the area of the North Anna Power Station may hear the sirens go off next week. The Virginia Department of Emergency Management, local officials, and Dominion Energy will be conducting a quarterly test of the early warning siren system around the station on Aug. 17.
LOUISA COUNTY, VA

