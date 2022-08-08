Update at 2:45 p.m.: An exciting update on the total raised so far for the Sierra Senior Providers Meals on Wheels program after a radiothon was held this morning on The New Star 92.7. The total as of this afternoon is $123,455! That includes a $25,000 match donated by Sonora Area Foundation. Donations are still being taken at the Senior Center in Sonora by calling 209-533-2622. Clarke Broadcasting thanks all of those in the community for once again opening their wallets and giving so generously to this critical program for seniors. Further details on the program can be viewed below.

SONORA, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO