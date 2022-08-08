Read full article on original website
Sticking To Trails To Help Forest Ecosystems
Tuolumne County, CA — Forest officials want to remind ATV and other off-road vehicle riders not to go off the beaten path. As the temperatures start to dip in the upcoming months, those geared up to hit the trails on off-highway vehicles (OHV) can help the Stanislaus National Forest ecosystem. Enjoy recreating, but remember to stick to designated OHV trails. Forest Service officials detailed, “When users venture off the beaten path, it can impact sensitive ecosystems and species, like wetlands, moss patches and salamanders. Knowing how to minimize your impact on the environment when you ride is critical.”
Update: Radiothon To Benefit Meals On Wheels
Update at 2:45 p.m.: An exciting update on the total raised so far for the Sierra Senior Providers Meals on Wheels program after a radiothon was held this morning on The New Star 92.7. The total as of this afternoon is $123,455! That includes a $25,000 match donated by Sonora Area Foundation. Donations are still being taken at the Senior Center in Sonora by calling 209-533-2622. Clarke Broadcasting thanks all of those in the community for once again opening their wallets and giving so generously to this critical program for seniors. Further details on the program can be viewed below.
Weekend Events Around Mother Lode
Sonora, CA — There are various events and activities taking place around the Mother Lode this weekend. This is National Farmers Market week, and there will again be numerous ways to purchase locally sourced fruits, vegetables and artisan food items. The Groveland Farmer’s Market at the Mountain Sage Nursery runs today (Friday) from 4-7pm, the Peaceful Valley Farmers Market in East Sonora is today from 4-8pm, and the Angels Camp Farmers Market in Utica Park from 5-9pm. Then on Saturday morning will be Sonora’s Certified Farmers Market from 7:30am-11:30am on Theall Street, between Shepherd and Stewart streets.
One Shelter Packed With Pooches, Another Face Staffing Shortage
Sonora, CA — Two Mother Lode shelters are experiencing differing dilemmas, resulting in one temporarily closing its doors and the other turning to the public for help. Calaveras County Animal Shelter officials say they are “packed to the rafters” with pooches. They detailed, “We are in need of finding homes for these wonderful dogs and opening up some kennels for future strays.” The shelter offers an incentive to bring home a four-legged friend—half off adoption fees of $40, which include spaying or neutering, vaccines, microchip, and rabies vaccination. Residents of Calaveras County will also be charged a licensing fee of $12, and $7 for seniors.
Phoenix Lake Road Repaving Period Extended
Sonora, CA — After initially hoping that repaving work underway would be completed by the end of this week, TUD now reports that activity in the Phoenix Lake area will likely impact traffic through Friday, August 19. It will take a week longer than initially anticipated. TUD hired a...
Oak Fire Nearing Full Containment
Mariposa County, CA — There has been minimal activity over the recent days on the Oak Fire in Mariposa County. CAL Fire reports that it remains 19,244 acres and there is now 98-percent containment. The fire ignited on July 22 near Highway 140 and Carstens Road near Midpines. Cleanup continues in the area as 193 structures were destroyed. All of the earlier evacuation orders have been lifted.
Henderson, Leigh
Leigh Henderson, 75, of Sonora, CA passed away Thursday, August 4, 2022 at St. Jude Care Center in Manteca, CA. Terzich & Wilson Cremation-Funeral Home entrusted with arrangements. Date of Death: 08/04/2022. Age: 75. Residence: Sonora, CA. Services: Terzich & Wilson Cremation-Funeral Home entrusted with arrangements.
Angels Camp Man Dies In Solo Vehicle Crash
Angels Camp, CA – An Angels Camp man was pronounced dead at the scene of a crash on Murphys Grade Road in Calaveras County this morning. The collision happened around 10:25 a.m. west of Ranch Road. The 62-year-old man was the only occupant in a 2003 Ford F150 when it collided with a tree, causing fatal injuries. The Calaveras County Coroner is not releasing the name of the deceased pending notification of the family.
Roof Repairs To Slow Traffic In Sonora
Sonora, CA – Traffic may be slow going later this week during the morning and evening commutes due to roof work shutting down a section of roadway in downtown Sonora. Tuolumne County road officials relay that crews will be doing roof maintenance on the Tuolumne County Veterans Hall across from Courthouse Park. It will require the complete closure of Veterans Way/E Jackson Street, between North Washington Street and North Stewart Street.
Boy Scout Patches Trip Up Two Alleged Burglars
Tuolumne County, CA – A call to help a stuck pickup truck on Beardsley Reservoir Road off Highway 108 in Tuolumne County resulted in the arrest of two local men. On Monday morning, a caller asked the Sonora CHP to help his friend whose truck was stuck in the mud. When CHP officers arrived, they found the driver, 36-year-old Joshua Lee Helsel of Copperopolis, whose truck and trailer were blocking the roadway. Then an officer noticed miscellaneous items inside the pickup, which included Boy Scout patches and a map of Camp John Mensinger, a nearby Boy Scouts of America camp. That piqued the interest of the officers, who also noticed that the trailer had numerous items on it that were suspected to be stolen property.
Lee Jr., Russell “Buddy” Allen
Russell “Buddy” Allen Lee Jr., 33, passed away Thursday, August 4, 2022 at his residence in Sonora, CA. Terzich & Wilson Cremation-Funeral Home entrusted with arrangements. Date of Death: 08/04/2022. Age: 33. Residence: Sonora, CA. Services: Terzich & Wilson Cremation-Funeral Home entrusted with arrangements.
Egan, Richard
Richard Egan, 81, of Groveland, CA passed away Saturday, August 6, 2022 in Avalon Care Cebter, Sonora, CA. Terzich & Wilson Cremation-Funeral Home entrusted with arrangements. Services: Terzich & Wilson Cremation-Funeral Home entrusted with arrangements.
Silva, Lorain A.
Lorain A. Silva, 74, of Sonora, CA passed away Sunday, August 7, 2022 at Doctors Medical Center in Modesto, CA. Terzich & Wilson Cremation-Funeral Home entrusted with arrangements. Date of Death: 08/07/2022. Age: 74. Residence: Sonora, CA. Services: Terzich & Wilson Cremation-Funeral Home entrusted with arrangements.
Evacuation Needs And Preparedness
San Andreas, CA — Calaveras County is turning to residents for direction to understand evacuation needs and create a plan for preparedness. The goal is to build resiliency into the county’s transportation system from the impacts of catastrophic events and facilitate adequate and sustained access to and from high-risk communities during and after events. To facilitate a plan, county officials will combine Geographic Information Systems (GIS) mapping with community-provided anecdotal data to identify:
Calaveras County Reports Two COVID Deaths, Tuolumne Numbers Decreased
Calaveras Public Health updates weekly on Tuesdays. They report two deaths due to Covid; one woman in her 60s and one in her 80s. There are 47 new lab-confirmed cases from August 3rd to the 9th. The number of cases is down from 105 new lab-confirmed cases among residents last week. Calaveras reports 50 active cases, last week there were 80 active cases. There are four active Covid hospitalizations.
Adventist Health And Anthem Reach Contract Agreement
Sonora, CA — Those with Anthem Blue Cross health insurance will be able to continue utilizing Adventist Health Sonora as an in-network hospital. After weeks of negotiations, a new multi-year contract has been announced by the two sides. John Pickett, regional VP of Anthem Blue Cross, says, “We are...
Surveillance Image Released From Sonora Armed Robbery
Sonora, CA — The Sonora Police Department has released a surveillance photo captured of the suspects who carried out an armed robbery at the AM-PM Express Mart on Pesce Way. It happened this morning (August 11) at around 4am. They held the cashier at gunpoint, stole an undetermined amount of cash, and ran away toward Highway 49.
