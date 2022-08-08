ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
One dead in crash on I-12 East entrance ramp

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Emergency responders confirm that one person has died in a crash on I-12 East. According to BR Traffic, “All lanes are open on the entrance ramp from Jefferson Highway to I-12 East. Congestion remains minimal.”. The Baton Rouge Police Department, EMS, Baton Rouge...
Traffic Alert: Crash at Old Baker Road and Spur Lane

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – According to local authorities, a crash occurred on Old Baker Road and Spur Lane Wednesday (August 10) evening. The collision happened around 5:22 p.m. and Zachary Police are at the scene. Area drivers should use caution or take a different route. For the latest...
Traffic Alert: Crash on South I-110 at Harding Blvd.

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Authorities say it was around 7:12 p.m., Wednesday (August 10) when a collision occurred on South I-110 at Harding Boulevard. As a result of the crash, there may be area traffic delays. Baton Rouge Police are responding to the scene and drivers should use...
Traffic Alert: Crash on LSU campus at E. Campus Drive

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Capital area officials are reporting a Wednesday (August 10) afternoon crash on LSU campus at E. Campus Drive near Veterans Drive and Fraternity Lane. The incident occurred around 1:45 p.m. and LSU Police are at the scene. Area drivers should use caution or take...
Deadly crash reported on I-12 near Airline Highway

BATON ROUGE - A person is dead after a reported crash along I-12 late Friday morning. Authorities reported the crash sometime before noon on the eastbound side of interstate just before Airline Highway. Sources said one person was killed. Traffic cameras showed what appeared to be a wreck blocking the...
Shooting after Plaquemine funeral leaves 1 injured

PLAQUEMINE, La. (BRPROUD) — A Friday afternoon shooting after a funeral in Plaquemine left one injured. “Today, Baton Rouge came to Plaquemine and I don’t like it,” said Iberville Parish Sheriff Brett Stassi. Sheldon Gales, originally from Plaquemine, was shot on August 3rd in Baton Rouge. A...
BRFD responds to overnight fire on N. 32nd St.

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – The Baton Rouge Fire Department was called to a reported fire around 4:30 a.m. on Friday, August 12. Firefighters arrived at the scene and found that 60% of the home was on fire. BRFD says, “They made entry and were able to contain the...
EBRSO: Cash register taken from gas station on Coursey Blvd.

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – The East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office was called to a reported break-in early Thursday morning. EBRSO received an alarm around 3:30 a.m. from the Shell located at ​11330 Coursey Blvd. Deputies arrived at the scene and found that the front door had...
BRPD investigate indecent exposure reports made near LSU lakes

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — The Baton Rouge Police Department is investigating several reports of people behaving inappropriately near the LSU lakes area. On the Nextdoor app, a member of the Baton Rouge Police Department posted that a man was allegedly exposing himself and another person grabbing a walker’s backside in the past month near Stanford Avenue, South Lakeshore Drive, and East Lakeshore Drive.
Gonzales man arrested for shooting in Baton Rouge apartment complex

GONZALES, La (BRPROUD) — A man was arrested early Friday morning in connection with a shooting that happened at a Baton Rouge apartment complex on August 8. Authorities with the Gonzales Police Department and State Police Taskforce arrested Jerome Bergeron. Bergeron is charged with two counts of attempted second...
BRPD investigating shooting near N 38th St.

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – The Baton Rouge Police Department was called to a local hospital late Wednesday night. Officers arrived at approximately 11 p.m. and found one shooting victim. BRPD says the victim sustained “an apparent non-life-threatening gunshot wound.”. Detectives believe the shooting took place close to...
Airline Highway armed robbery suspect stopped by officers Wednesday night

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — Officers stopped a suspect accused of an armed robbery on Airline Highway Wednesday night. The Baton Rouge Police Department said officers responded to an armed robbery in the 9600 block of Airline Highway at around 7 p.m. Wednesday. The suspect was later stopped by officers on Mississippi Street.
