One dead in crash on I-12 East entrance ramp
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Emergency responders confirm that one person has died in a crash on I-12 East. According to BR Traffic, “All lanes are open on the entrance ramp from Jefferson Highway to I-12 East. Congestion remains minimal.”. The Baton Rouge Police Department, EMS, Baton Rouge...
Traffic Alert: Crash at Old Baker Road and Spur Lane
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – According to local authorities, a crash occurred on Old Baker Road and Spur Lane Wednesday (August 10) evening. The collision happened around 5:22 p.m. and Zachary Police are at the scene. Area drivers should use caution or take a different route. For the latest...
EBRSO: Intoxicated driver pulled from overturned truck on Rieger Rd.
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – The East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office was called to a reported crash involving a truck. The crash took place in the 10000 block of Rieger Rd. late Thursday night. Upon arrival, deputies found a large overturned truck with someone stuck inside. EBRSO says,...
Traffic Alert: Police respond to collision on Evangeline Street at E. Brookstown Drive
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – According to local officials, a collision occurred on Evangeline Street at East Brookstown Drive Wednesday (August 10) evening. As of 4:42 p.m., Baton Rouge Police are responding to the incident and there may be traffic congestion in the area. Drivers should use caution or...
Traffic Alert: Crash on South I-110 at Harding Blvd.
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Authorities say it was around 7:12 p.m., Wednesday (August 10) when a collision occurred on South I-110 at Harding Boulevard. As a result of the crash, there may be area traffic delays. Baton Rouge Police are responding to the scene and drivers should use...
Traffic Alert: Crash on LSU campus at E. Campus Drive
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Capital area officials are reporting a Wednesday (August 10) afternoon crash on LSU campus at E. Campus Drive near Veterans Drive and Fraternity Lane. The incident occurred around 1:45 p.m. and LSU Police are at the scene. Area drivers should use caution or take...
1 injured in Plaquemine shooting Friday, Iberville sheriff’s office investigating
PLAQUEMINE, La. (BRPROUD) – The Iberville Parish Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting Friday afternoon in Plaquemine. According to the sheriff’s office, a funeral for a murdered Baton Rouge victim was taking place on the corner of Highway 77 and Talbot Drive when shots were fired around 12:30 p.m. A male victim was injured.
Deadly crash reported on I-12 near Airline Highway
BATON ROUGE - A person is dead after a reported crash along I-12 late Friday morning. Authorities reported the crash sometime before noon on the eastbound side of interstate just before Airline Highway. Sources said one person was killed. Traffic cameras showed what appeared to be a wreck blocking the...
Shooting after Plaquemine funeral leaves 1 injured
PLAQUEMINE, La. (BRPROUD) — A Friday afternoon shooting after a funeral in Plaquemine left one injured. “Today, Baton Rouge came to Plaquemine and I don’t like it,” said Iberville Parish Sheriff Brett Stassi. Sheldon Gales, originally from Plaquemine, was shot on August 3rd in Baton Rouge. A...
EBRSO warns drivers of ‘sliders’ burglaries happening at gas stations
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – The East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office is asking drivers to be aware of their surroundings when pumping gas to avoid becoming a victim in a type of burglary dubbed “sliders.”. According to EBRSO, “sliders” involves a car pulling up next to a...
BRFD responds to overnight fire on N. 32nd St.
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – The Baton Rouge Fire Department was called to a reported fire around 4:30 a.m. on Friday, August 12. Firefighters arrived at the scene and found that 60% of the home was on fire. BRFD says, “They made entry and were able to contain the...
EBRSO: Cash register taken from gas station on Coursey Blvd.
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – The East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office was called to a reported break-in early Thursday morning. EBRSO received an alarm around 3:30 a.m. from the Shell located at 11330 Coursey Blvd. Deputies arrived at the scene and found that the front door had...
One person injured in shooting on Choctaw Drive Wednesday night, police say
Entergy offering low-income families $150 off their utility bills, but there is a catch. Hundreds of doses of the monkeypox vaccine handed out at free event in Baton Rouge. Following recent police pay raise, Baton Rouge city officials ready to recruit. For some time now, BRPD’s pay scale has been...
BRPD investigate indecent exposure reports made near LSU lakes
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — The Baton Rouge Police Department is investigating several reports of people behaving inappropriately near the LSU lakes area. On the Nextdoor app, a member of the Baton Rouge Police Department posted that a man was allegedly exposing himself and another person grabbing a walker’s backside in the past month near Stanford Avenue, South Lakeshore Drive, and East Lakeshore Drive.
No suspicious activity found after reports of shots fired near local elementary school
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – A school in East Baton Rouge Parish was briefly put on lockdown after shots were reportedly heard near the school. A temporary lockdown was initiated at Villa Del Rey Elementary School out of an abundance of caution. BRPD says that a subsequent search of...
2 Mississippi armed robbery suspects lead authorities on chase to Pointe Coupee Parish
NEW ROADS, La. (BRPROUD) — Two suspects from Mississippi led multiple law enforcement agencies on a high-speed chase to Pointe Coupee Parish Friday morning. Pointe Coupee Sheriff Rene Thibodeaux said the suspects may be connected to an armed robbery. “They were on a high-speed chase, they landed in Pointe...
Gonzales man arrested for shooting in Baton Rouge apartment complex
GONZALES, La (BRPROUD) — A man was arrested early Friday morning in connection with a shooting that happened at a Baton Rouge apartment complex on August 8. Authorities with the Gonzales Police Department and State Police Taskforce arrested Jerome Bergeron. Bergeron is charged with two counts of attempted second...
BRPD investigating shooting near N 38th St.
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – The Baton Rouge Police Department was called to a local hospital late Wednesday night. Officers arrived at approximately 11 p.m. and found one shooting victim. BRPD says the victim sustained “an apparent non-life-threatening gunshot wound.”. Detectives believe the shooting took place close to...
Daughter of fallen Baton Rouge police officer gets special entrance into first day of school
CENTRAL, La. (BRPROUD) – The first day of school for students at Central Private School was Thursday, August 11. The local school welcomed a special student on the first day of class. Peyton Totty started Pre-K 4 with the help of a few friends. On Thursday, members of the...
Airline Highway armed robbery suspect stopped by officers Wednesday night
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — Officers stopped a suspect accused of an armed robbery on Airline Highway Wednesday night. The Baton Rouge Police Department said officers responded to an armed robbery in the 9600 block of Airline Highway at around 7 p.m. Wednesday. The suspect was later stopped by officers on Mississippi Street.
