WMBF
Lake City launches affordable housing initiative
LAKE CITY, S.C. (WMBF) - Lake City council passed a resolution on Aug. 9 launching a plan to build affordable homes in the city into action. The plan will transform unused city properties into five new, three-bedroom homes for middle-income families. “They are ordering all the supplies in bulk so...
WMBF
Realtor sees spike of Latinx families looking for affordable housing in Myrtle Beach
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - Rent keeps growing in the Myrtle Beach area and for some families in the Latinx community, it’s becoming more difficult to keep up. RentData.com reports that rent prices in Horry County are higher than the national average. As of Thursday, the fair market rent...
Bennettsville man charged in Florence stabbing
FLORENCE, S.C. (WBTW) — A 55-year-old man has been charged with attempted murder after allegedly stabbing a person Tuesday at the Suburban hotel on West Lucas Street. Leroy Thomas, Jr., was arrested on Wednesday, according to Maj. Michael Nunn with the Florence County Sheriff’s Office. Thomas remained at the Florence County Detention Center on a […]
communitytimessc.com
Florence Mayor Rolls OUT New Initiative Focused On Youth
Florence, S.C. Mayor Teresa Myers Ervin announced today the roll out of the Mayor’s Youth Initiative, a youth focused initiative part of the Mayor’s Coalition for Humanity, which was introduced in December 2020. “The youth initiative was a long time coming, as I announced it would be a...
Florence News Journal
City demolishing abandoned homes
The City of Florence has allocated $500,000 of American Rescue Plan Act Funds to demolish abandoned and blighted homes within city neighborhoods. The first group of houses to be demolished include 408 Johns Street, 1102 Harmony Street, 112 East Liberty Street, and 101 East Roughfork Street. Demolition began Aug. 1...
WMBF
‘It’s a shame’: Vandals cause $4,000 worth of damage at Clear Pond amenities center in Carolina Foreset area
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - Police are investigating a series of vandalism that occurred Wednesday morning at the amenities center of the Clear Pond community in the Myrtle Beach area. A report from the Horry County Police Department states the gym area of the community center was damaged after two...
55 animals adopted from Horry County Animal Care Center after 130+ seized
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — The Horry County Animal Care Center said on Wednesday that 55 animals were adopted at two adoption locations after more than 130 animals were seized in police investigations. “We are so grateful for every single community member who turned out to help the cause,” HCACC said in a Facebook post. […]
WMBF
‘It’s a heartfelt thing:’ 100+ pet adoptions in Horry County help reduce crowded shelter
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - While Horry County Animal Care Center started the week over its maximum capacity, dozens of adoptions have helped bring things down to more manageable numbers. Within the last two weeks, authorities in Horry County seized more than 100 animals from two different animal cruelty investigations,...
One injured in crash along Highway 544 in Conway area
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — One person was injured Friday in a crash along Highway 544 in the Conway area, according to Horry County Fire Rescue. The crash happened at 2:22 p.m. in the area of Highway 544 and Persivant Drive, HCFR said. Two cars were involved in the crash. Drivers are asked to avoid […]
SC Paramedic, biker killed when car runs into wreck scene
A paramedic and the motorcyclist he was trying to help after a wreck were killed when a car drove into the scene of emergency responders to the crash on a South Carolina highway Tuesday night, a sheriff said.
WMBF
Person of interest wanted for questioning in Florence shoplifting incident
FLORENCE, S.C. (WMBF) - Florence police are searching for a man wanted for questioning regarding a shoplifting incident at the Walmart on Beltline Drive. According to the Florence Police Department, the incident happened on Sunday at the Walmart located at 230 Beltline Drive. The subject left the area in a...
wpde.com
Florence mayor rolls out new youth initiative following violent crimes
FLORENCE S.C. (WPDE) — A new initiative begins Monday to promote the health, well-being and success of the youth of Florence. Florence Mayor Teresa Myers Ervin said the program is part of the Mayor's Coalition for Humanity, which was introduced in December 2020. The youth initiative was a long...
WMBF
Habitat For Humanity’s 170th house helps provide safe space for family
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - On Tuesday, the Habitat For Humanity of Horry County held a groundbreaking ceremony for the construction of its 170th house. It was sponsored by Horry County Home Consortium and Habitat for Humanity’s Wells Fargo Builds program. Onisha Bellamy, a mother of two, is hopeful...
abcnews4.com
Horry County police warn of 'serial killer or abductor' hoax on social media
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — Horry County police are warning the public about a hoax going around on social media saying “a serial killer or abductor is currently hunting in Myrtle beach.”. Police said they are working with public safety partners and Facebook to remove the hoax. The...
Horry County Schools in ‘dire need’ of bus drivers
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Ahead of the 2022-23 school year, Horry County Schools officials said they are still short on school bus drivers. “They really are in dire need of drivers,” said Mark Hennig, a bus driver. Ever since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic, bus driver staffing has not been the same. “The […]
Sheriff’s Office Crime Report: August 12
ELLERBE — At 7:59 p.m., deputies responded to Main Street to serve a warrant. The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office charged Trey Lamar Little. ROCKINGHAM — At 1:56 p.m., deputies responded to a residence on Back Street following a report of a suspect going into a home and stealing a silver handgun with a pearl handle, valued at $200. The case is active.
borderbelt.org
Lumbee tribe is on a home-building spree in a region that desperately needs housing
Bridget McNutt was 18 when she left Robeson County for the Army. Nearly two decades later, after traveling the world and serving in battle-torn Iraq, her home in southeastern North Carolina was foreign to her. As she worked to manage her post-traumatic stress disorder, McNutt helped others. She held jobs...
Funeral arrangements announced for paramedic killed in Florence County crash
FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Funeral arrangements have been announced for a paramedic that was killed Tuesday after a 71-year-old woman drove through a crash scene and hit her along with at least three other people. The visitation for Sara Weaver will be held from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. Friday at Carolina Funeral Home […]
WMBF
Marlboro County man shatters gas station door to steal cigarettes, cash
MARLBORO COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - A Bennettsville man is facing burglary charges after allegedly breaking in to steal cigarettes, lighters and cash from a gas station. Around 2:40 Friday morning, the Marlboro County Sheriff’s Office responded to the Boulevard Express gas station on Cottingham Blvd. in Bennettsville in reference to an alarm.
wfxb.com
CMC Adding Additional Building in Conway
Conway Medical Center will be adding an additional building to the community. The organization will take over the current ‘Office Depot’ location on Church Street in Conway. Once renovated, CMC plans to use the 15,000 square foot area to offer primary care and other healthcare services. The location is planned to open in the Spring of 2023.
