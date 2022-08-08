ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florence, SC

Lake City launches affordable housing initiative

LAKE CITY, S.C. (WMBF) - Lake City council passed a resolution on Aug. 9 launching a plan to build affordable homes in the city into action. The plan will transform unused city properties into five new, three-bedroom homes for middle-income families. “They are ordering all the supplies in bulk so...
LAKE CITY, SC
Bennettsville man charged in Florence stabbing

FLORENCE, S.C. (WBTW) — A 55-year-old man has been charged with attempted murder after allegedly stabbing a person Tuesday at the Suburban hotel on West Lucas Street. Leroy Thomas, Jr., was arrested on Wednesday, according to Maj. Michael Nunn with the Florence County Sheriff’s Office. Thomas remained at the Florence County Detention Center on a […]
FLORENCE, SC
Florence Mayor Rolls OUT New Initiative Focused On Youth

Florence, S.C. Mayor Teresa Myers Ervin announced today the roll out of the Mayor’s Youth Initiative, a youth focused initiative part of the Mayor’s Coalition for Humanity, which was introduced in December 2020. “The youth initiative was a long time coming, as I announced it would be a...
FLORENCE, SC
Florence, SC
Florence, SC
City demolishing abandoned homes

The City of Florence has allocated $500,000 of American Rescue Plan Act Funds to demolish abandoned and blighted homes within city neighborhoods. The first group of houses to be demolished include 408 Johns Street, 1102 Harmony Street, 112 East Liberty Street, and 101 East Roughfork Street. Demolition began Aug. 1...
FLORENCE, SC
One injured in crash along Highway 544 in Conway area

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — One person was injured Friday in a crash along Highway 544 in the Conway area, according to Horry County Fire Rescue. The crash happened at 2:22 p.m. in the area of Highway 544 and Persivant Drive, HCFR said. Two cars were involved in the crash. Drivers are asked to avoid […]
CONWAY, SC
Florence mayor rolls out new youth initiative following violent crimes

FLORENCE S.C. (WPDE) — A new initiative begins Monday to promote the health, well-being and success of the youth of Florence. Florence Mayor Teresa Myers Ervin said the program is part of the Mayor's Coalition for Humanity, which was introduced in December 2020. The youth initiative was a long...
FLORENCE, SC
Horry County Schools in ‘dire need’ of bus drivers

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Ahead of the 2022-23 school year, Horry County Schools officials said they are still short on school bus drivers.  “They really are in dire need of drivers,” said Mark Hennig, a bus driver. Ever since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic, bus driver staffing has not been the same.  “The […]
HORRY COUNTY, SC
Sheriff’s Office Crime Report: August 12

ELLERBE — At 7:59 p.m., deputies responded to Main Street to serve a warrant. The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office charged Trey Lamar Little. ROCKINGHAM — At 1:56 p.m., deputies responded to a residence on Back Street following a report of a suspect going into a home and stealing a silver handgun with a pearl handle, valued at $200. The case is active.
RICHMOND COUNTY, NC
Marlboro County man shatters gas station door to steal cigarettes, cash

MARLBORO COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - A Bennettsville man is facing burglary charges after allegedly breaking in to steal cigarettes, lighters and cash from a gas station. Around 2:40 Friday morning, the Marlboro County Sheriff’s Office responded to the Boulevard Express gas station on Cottingham Blvd. in Bennettsville in reference to an alarm.
MARLBORO COUNTY, SC
CMC Adding Additional Building in Conway

Conway Medical Center will be adding an additional building to the community. The organization will take over the current ‘Office Depot’ location on Church Street in Conway. Once renovated, CMC plans to use the 15,000 square foot area to offer primary care and other healthcare services. The location is planned to open in the Spring of 2023.
CONWAY, SC

