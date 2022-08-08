ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Phoenix, AZ

fox10phoenix.com

Maricopa County seeks sanctions against lawyers for Lake, Finchem

PHOENIX - Attorneys for the Maricopa County Board of Supervisors are seeking sanctions against lawyers representing GOP gubernatorial candidate Kari Lake and GOP Secretary of State candidate Mark Finchem, over what county lawyers claim are "false and misleading statements" about election procedures. The county is seeking legal fees from the...
MARICOPA COUNTY, AZ
Phoenix, AZ
Phoenix, AZ
Arizona Government
fox10phoenix.com

Mesa intersection reopens after overnight death investigation

MESA, Ariz. - One person has been detained after a man was found dead in Mesa, police said. University Drive and Extension Road was shut down Friday morning for the investigation, but reopened before noon. Police said one person was taken into custody, but did not release any other details.
MESA, AZ
fox10phoenix.com

Man stabbed to death in north Phoenix, suspect detained

PHOENIX - A man was stabbed to death in north Phoenix after an argument turned violent Thursday evening, police said. The alleged crime happened at around 5 p.m. on Aug. 11 near 19th Avenue and Beardsley Road. The victim, an adult man, died from his injuries at the hospital. His...
PHOENIX, AZ
fox10phoenix.com

Crash on I-17 in north Phoenix leaves 1 dead, 5 injured

PHOENIX - Officials with the Arizona Department of Public Safety say they are investigating a deadly crash along I-17 in north Phoenix. The incident happened along the southbound lanes of I-17 at Union Hills Drive, and at least one person is dead. Phoenix Fire officials said a total of five...
PHOENIX, AZ
fox10phoenix.com

Death investigation underway in Mesa

One person has been detained after a man was found dead near University Drive and Extension, police said. FOX 10's Danielle Miller has the latest.
MESA, AZ
fox10phoenix.com

2nd Arizona White Castle set to open in 2023 in Tempe

TEMPE, Ariz. - Arizona got its first taste of White Castle three years ago and now, the popular burger chain has announced plans to open another location in Tempe. The Tempe White Castle is scheduled to open in 2023 and will be located at 8755 S, Jewel St., near Interstate 10 and Warner Road.
TEMPE, AZ
fox10phoenix.com

Deadly pedestrian crash shuts down Phoenix intersection

PHOENIX - A Phoenix intersection was shut down Wednesday morning after a woman was struck and killed by a truck. The collision happened at around 5:40 a.m. on Aug. 10 near 51st Avenue and Encanto Boulevard. The pedestrian, identified as 30-year-old Alberta Cons, died from her injures. Police say a...
PHOENIX, AZ
fox10phoenix.com

Bicyclist dies after being run over by car in Phoenix

PHOENIX - Phoenix police are investigating after a bicyclist was killed after being run over by a car on Thursday. The deadly accident happened near 39th Avenue and Camelback, and the bicyclist died from his injuries at the hospital. The victim, identified only as a man in his 60s, had...
PHOENIX, AZ
fox10phoenix.com

4 injured after fiery crash in Arlington where car runs into building

ARLINGTON, Va. - Authorities are investigating after a vehicle crashed into a building Friday evening injuring at least four people in Arlington, according to police and fire officials. Alrington County Police reported the crash on Twitter around 7:00 p.m. Friday. They say a vehicle crash into a building in the...
ARLINGTON, AZ

