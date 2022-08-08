Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Restaurant From Chicago Opening SoonGreyson FChandler, AZ
New California Pizza Chain Opening SoonGreyson FPhoenix, AZ
A local family is helping their community by providing free car labor to those in needMadison VegaSurprise, AZ
Hollywood Based Restaurant Coming Soon To TownGreyson FPhoenix, AZ
A program is providing services to at risk families, giving them the opportunity to be successfulMadison VegaArizona State
Related
fox10phoenix.com
Lawsuit filed against city of Phoenix over failure to address homeless crisis
PHOENIX - A group of downtown Phoenix businesses and local residents have filed a lawsuit against the city over their alleged failure to tackle the homelessness crisis. "We are not seeking money damages in this lawsuit. We just want the city to do something about this crisis," said attorney Ilan Wurman.
fox10phoenix.com
New airline brings new routes to Phoenix's Sky Harbor International Airport
Breeze Airways is now adding Sky Harbor to the list of airports it services. The Utah-based airline will start flying from Phoenix come November. The airline already has 31 destinations in 19 different states. FOX 10's Danielle Miller has the details.
fox10phoenix.com
Phoenix home explosion: Residents still searching for answer months after blast levels expensive house
PHOENIX - It has been over six months since an explosion near Piestewa Peak destroyed a multimillion dollar home and damaged others nearby, residents are still searching for answers. The blast happened in February, in the area of 36th Street and Lincoln Drive. The destroyed home was nearly 5,000 square...
fox10phoenix.com
Maricopa County seeks sanctions against lawyers for Lake, Finchem
PHOENIX - Attorneys for the Maricopa County Board of Supervisors are seeking sanctions against lawyers representing GOP gubernatorial candidate Kari Lake and GOP Secretary of State candidate Mark Finchem, over what county lawyers claim are "false and misleading statements" about election procedures. The county is seeking legal fees from the...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
fox10phoenix.com
Paradise Valley students put in harm's way due to new bus route, parents say
Parents say Paradise Valley students are being put in harm's way due to a new bus route along Scottsdale Road. The new stop was created to ease the impact of a bus driver shortage, the district says.
fox10phoenix.com
Monsoon 2022: Powerful storm batters parts of Phoenix, Scottsdale
Friday saw a day of severe weather in parts of the Phoenix area, as a powerful monsoon storm brought flooding and blowing dust to parts of the Valley. We have team coverage on the weather.
fox10phoenix.com
Mesa intersection reopens after overnight death investigation
MESA, Ariz. - One person has been detained after a man was found dead in Mesa, police said. University Drive and Extension Road was shut down Friday morning for the investigation, but reopened before noon. Police said one person was taken into custody, but did not release any other details.
fox10phoenix.com
Questions remain months after explosion leveled Phoenix home
In February, an explosion destroyed a multi-million home in Phoenix and damaged several others. Months later, there's still no answer as to what happened. FOX 10's Stephanie Bennett reports.
IN THIS ARTICLE
fox10phoenix.com
Man stabbed to death in north Phoenix, suspect detained
PHOENIX - A man was stabbed to death in north Phoenix after an argument turned violent Thursday evening, police said. The alleged crime happened at around 5 p.m. on Aug. 11 near 19th Avenue and Beardsley Road. The victim, an adult man, died from his injuries at the hospital. His...
fox10phoenix.com
Crash on I-17 in north Phoenix leaves 1 dead, 5 injured
PHOENIX - Officials with the Arizona Department of Public Safety say they are investigating a deadly crash along I-17 in north Phoenix. The incident happened along the southbound lanes of I-17 at Union Hills Drive, and at least one person is dead. Phoenix Fire officials said a total of five...
fox10phoenix.com
Apache Junction community rallies around police officer's family as wife battles rare disease
APACHE JUNCTION, Ariz. - An 11-year veteran of the Apache Junction Police Department known for helping others in the community is fighting a battle of his own. Officer Josh DuPont's wife, Sarah, suffers from a disease known as Susac Syndrome. "It’s a very rare autoimmune disease," said Sarah. "They say...
fox10phoenix.com
Death investigation underway in Mesa
One person has been detained after a man was found dead near University Drive and Extension, police said. FOX 10's Danielle Miller has the latest.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
fox10phoenix.com
2nd Arizona White Castle set to open in 2023 in Tempe
TEMPE, Ariz. - Arizona got its first taste of White Castle three years ago and now, the popular burger chain has announced plans to open another location in Tempe. The Tempe White Castle is scheduled to open in 2023 and will be located at 8755 S, Jewel St., near Interstate 10 and Warner Road.
fox10phoenix.com
Monsoon 2022: Storm drenches parts of Phoenix; high winds cause damage
During the afternoon hours, a powerful monsoon storm made its presence known in parts of Phoenix, and it also left some destruction in its wake. FOX 10 has team coverage of the weather conditions.
fox10phoenix.com
Deadly pedestrian crash shuts down Phoenix intersection
PHOENIX - A Phoenix intersection was shut down Wednesday morning after a woman was struck and killed by a truck. The collision happened at around 5:40 a.m. on Aug. 10 near 51st Avenue and Encanto Boulevard. The pedestrian, identified as 30-year-old Alberta Cons, died from her injures. Police say a...
fox10phoenix.com
Pinal County certifies 2022 Primary Election results, investigates what went wrong
FLORENCE, Ariz. - The Pinal County Board of Supervisors certified their Primary Election results on Aug. 12. It comes following an onslaught of complaints and issues this election season. The Vice Chairman for the Board of Supervisors, Jeff Serby, tells FOX 10 he did approve it, but was reluctant to...
fox10phoenix.com
Suspect accused of shooting at DPS troopers near downtown Phoenix appears in court
PHOENIX - Multiple law enforcement agencies were investigating after a man reportedly shot at three Department of Public Safety troopers just off of I-17 near downtown Phoenix on Aug. 10. Investigators say Douglas Clifton refused to pull over during a traffic stop near I-17 and Grant. The 37-year-old man reportedly...
fox10phoenix.com
Bicyclist dies after being run over by car in Phoenix
PHOENIX - Phoenix police are investigating after a bicyclist was killed after being run over by a car on Thursday. The deadly accident happened near 39th Avenue and Camelback, and the bicyclist died from his injuries at the hospital. The victim, identified only as a man in his 60s, had...
fox10phoenix.com
Fentanyl, meth, Xanax found inside vehicle during Chandler traffic stop: police
CHANDLER, Ariz. - A man has been arrested after Chandler officers discovered fentanyl, methamphetamine and Xanax in his vehicle during a traffic stop. Police pulled Brooks Corbin over near Arizona Avenue and Riggs Road on Aug. 8 after they noticed that the car had a fake license plate. A search...
fox10phoenix.com
4 injured after fiery crash in Arlington where car runs into building
ARLINGTON, Va. - Authorities are investigating after a vehicle crashed into a building Friday evening injuring at least four people in Arlington, according to police and fire officials. Alrington County Police reported the crash on Twitter around 7:00 p.m. Friday. They say a vehicle crash into a building in the...
Comments / 0