Theresa Marie Vella
Theresa Marie Vella (nee Danner), beloved wife and mother, passed away at home on Friday, 29 July 2022, due to pancreatic cancer and the complications brought on by that disease. Theresa was born on Flag Day, June 14, 1957, to Donald Barrett Danner and Della Rae Smith Danner in Victorville,...
Elton Hasselstrom
On July 29, 2022, our dad, Elton Hasselstrom, passed away peacefully in his sleep into the arms of Jesus, his Lord and Savior. He was 102 years old, and God blessed him with a long and full life. Dad was born at home during a violent afternoon thunderstorm on July...
Randy Arvil Hanshew
Randy Arvil Hanshew, a 71 year old Rupert resident, passed away on July 28, 2022 outside of McCall, Idaho. Randy was born September 22, 1950 in Twin Falls, Idaho and was one of three children born to Arvil Frank Hanshew and Marilyn Lucille Phillips. Randy moved with his parents when he was 2 years old to Rupert, Idaho.
Nancy Cottom
An 80th Birthday Open House will be held for Nancy Cottom on Saturday, August 20th, 3-5 pm at 515 E 16th Street, Burley (white church building). Friends are invited to join her to celebrate her special day!
Minidoka County Child Find
Minidoka County School District will be holding Child Find on Friday, August 12, 2022 at the Minidoka Preschool Center located at 310 10th Street in the District Service Center, Rupert, ID. Preschool Child Find is a free screening for children from ages 3 - 5 years old. The screening includes...
