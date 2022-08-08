ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kalamazoo, MI

95.3 WBCKFM

A Steamy Day At Kalamazoo Ribfest 2022

Ribfest 2022 on Saturday, August 6th, was a rather hot and somewhat steamy day, however, the crowds endured and enjoyed the annual fest. Here's a look at some of the goings-on and the people who took part in the fun. Looking Back At Kalamazoo Ribfest 2022. Ribfest 2022 on Saturday,...
WOOD

A great golf course to check out in Kalamazoo

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – It seems we’ve been celebrating and highlighting green spaces all summer, including many golf courses around West Michigan and our next stop takes us to Kalamazoo! Eastern Hills Golf Course has a 27 hole layout. It’s owned by the city of Kalamazoo and regularly hosts city and county tournaments and today we’re taking you there!
KALAMAZOO, MI
Mix 95.7FM

Things To Do This Weekend: August 12-14, 2022

You are not allowed to say "I'm Bored" this weekend. We have put together 19 different events going on around the West Michigan area over the next couple of days. There will be music, carnivals, festivals, cars, movies, beer, surfing, and even a giant slip-n-slide. Get out there and enjoy the weekend!
COOPERSVILLE, MI
1077 WRKR

These are the Top Dog Names in Kalamazoo

There was a National Poll that went out recently, asking the most popular names for dogs in the United States, and by a LAND SLIDE, the name "Luna" was the top choice. In that same poll, it was determined that Michiganders chose the name second to the name "Bella." But...
KALAMAZOO, MI
Grand Rapids Business Journal

Fresh Thyme Market reopens

Fresh Thyme Market recently reopened the doors of its Grand Rapids location. The newly remodeled store, at 2470 Burton St. SE, features more than 4,000 new items, including hundreds of new beer, wine and liquor products from Michigan and Grand Rapids vendors. There’s also a new sushi counter with sushi to go, a flower section and self-checkout counters.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
wilcoxnewspapers.com

Around the Board Game Cafe opens in Plainwell

Inspiration struck Eric Luthy four years ago. A fan of tabletop gaming since the 1980s, Luthy came across an article about a board game café in Chicago. Soon, Luthy and his wife Susan—whose own interest in board games had begun in earnest about a year prior—started having discussions about what it would be like to operate a board game café of their own.
PLAINWELL, MI
103.3 WKFR

7 Bars You Should Check Out if You Just Moved to Kalamazoo

Just yesterday, I put together a list of eateries you must visit if you've newly relocated to the Kalamazoo area:. The included recommendations come from a recently posted question on Kalamazoo's Reddit page that reads,. Hey all, I’m moving to Kzoo this month! I’m super excited and was hoping for...
KALAMAZOO, MI
103.3 WKFR

Just Moved to Kalamazoo? Locals Say These 6 Eateries Are a Must

As someone who just moved to Kalamazoo within the last two years, I appreciate it when someone asks this kind of question on a public forum:. Hey all, I’m moving to Kzoo this month! I’m super excited and was hoping for some recommendations for everyone’s favorite things there. Favorite restaurants, favorite activities, anything really! It’s my first time moving from my home town and am trying to make it the best experience possible.
Alina Andras

3 Great Steakhouses in Michigan

If you are someone who knows their steak and you love to try new restaurants whenever you get the chance then you are in luck because that's what this article is all about - three amazing steakhouses in Michigan that you should really visit if you haven't already. All of these places are great options for a casual meal with friends or family members but are also a good choice if you are looking for a place where you can celebrate a special occasion. If you are curious to see if your favorite steakhouse is on the list, here are the three great steakhouses in Michigan that are highly praised:
MICHIGAN STATE
abc57.com

Whirlpool donates backpacks in Benton Harbor

BENTON HARBOR, Mich. -- Whirlpool Cooperation is putting together and donating backpacks with school supplies for Berrien County schools this year. The bags will be distributed at 600 W Main Street, Benton Harbor, Michigan 49022. Volunteers will pack 975 K-5 bags and 525 6-12 grade bags. For more information go...
BENTON HARBOR, MI
WWMTCw

Ongoing issue: Waste services delayed in Kalamazoo neighborhoods

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Yard waste services were delayed for Kalamazoo residents Wednesday, an ongoing issue neighbors said has happened multiple times throughout the summer. “It (garbage can) sat out for a number of days before we got tired of waiting and took it back into the garage," Kalamazoo resident Michael Parr said.
KALAMAZOO, MI
103.3 WKFR

Free ORV Weekend Coming to Michigan’s Trails

It only comes twice a year! Free Off-Road Vehicle (ORV) Weekend returns to Michigan state trails this month. With over 4,000 miles of state-dedicated ORV trails and routes, Free ORV Weekend means the required ORV licenses and trail permits that are typically needed to take advantage of these routes are waived, though all other ORV rules and laws still apply, including age restrictions.
MICHIGAN STATE
98.7 WFGR

The Most Dangerous Beach On Lake Michigan In 2022

With four deaths already this summer, and nine in the last four years, this may be Lake Michigan's deadliest beach. After Two More Drownings This Week, South Haven Is Becoming A Deadly Spot. Two drownings at South Beach in South Haven on Monday brought the total of deaths on that...
SOUTH HAVEN, MI
103.3 WKFR

New Mobile Recycling Center Will Tour Calhoun County

Calhoun County has announced a new mobile Recycling Center program. The mobile recycling trailer will begin touring the county, beginning in September. The goal of the pilot program is to increase recycling access to rural townships. Based on data collected from the use of the C&C Landfill Recycling Passes, the pilot program will start with collection dates in Athens Township and Tekonsha Township. The trailer will also be available for local community events.
CALHOUN COUNTY, MI
103.3 WKFR

103.3 WKFR

Kalamazoo, MI
