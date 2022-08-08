Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
3 Great Steakhouses in MichiganAlina AndrasMichigan State
Popular retail cannabis dispensary chain opens new location in MichiganKristen WaltersKalamazoo, MI
Major retail chain opening two new store locations in Michigan on August 5thKristen WaltersMuskegon, MI
5 Things to Know About Skyy MooreChiefs Focus News And More.Kansas City, MO
This Middle of Nowhere General Store has some of the Best Pizza in MichiganTravel MavenMichigan State
Related
A Steamy Day At Kalamazoo Ribfest 2022
Ribfest 2022 on Saturday, August 6th, was a rather hot and somewhat steamy day, however, the crowds endured and enjoyed the annual fest. Here's a look at some of the goings-on and the people who took part in the fun. Looking Back At Kalamazoo Ribfest 2022. Ribfest 2022 on Saturday,...
Kalamazoo Is A Great City To Take Your Racoon For A Walk Apparently
I've seen some unusual pets in my life. My brother has ferrets and birds, I've known people who have snakes and spiders, and even one person who kept a few llamas as pets. But a raccoon is one I've never personally seen... until this video went viral in Kalamazoo this week.
WOOD
A great golf course to check out in Kalamazoo
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – It seems we’ve been celebrating and highlighting green spaces all summer, including many golf courses around West Michigan and our next stop takes us to Kalamazoo! Eastern Hills Golf Course has a 27 hole layout. It’s owned by the city of Kalamazoo and regularly hosts city and county tournaments and today we’re taking you there!
Things To Do This Weekend: August 12-14, 2022
You are not allowed to say "I'm Bored" this weekend. We have put together 19 different events going on around the West Michigan area over the next couple of days. There will be music, carnivals, festivals, cars, movies, beer, surfing, and even a giant slip-n-slide. Get out there and enjoy the weekend!
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Red Hot Inn owner to launch food truck
An iconic piece of food history is coming back to Grand Rapids.
These are the Top Dog Names in Kalamazoo
There was a National Poll that went out recently, asking the most popular names for dogs in the United States, and by a LAND SLIDE, the name "Luna" was the top choice. In that same poll, it was determined that Michiganders chose the name second to the name "Bella." But...
Grand Rapids Business Journal
Fresh Thyme Market reopens
Fresh Thyme Market recently reopened the doors of its Grand Rapids location. The newly remodeled store, at 2470 Burton St. SE, features more than 4,000 new items, including hundreds of new beer, wine and liquor products from Michigan and Grand Rapids vendors. There’s also a new sushi counter with sushi to go, a flower section and self-checkout counters.
wilcoxnewspapers.com
Around the Board Game Cafe opens in Plainwell
Inspiration struck Eric Luthy four years ago. A fan of tabletop gaming since the 1980s, Luthy came across an article about a board game café in Chicago. Soon, Luthy and his wife Susan—whose own interest in board games had begun in earnest about a year prior—started having discussions about what it would be like to operate a board game café of their own.
IN THIS ARTICLE
7 Bars You Should Check Out if You Just Moved to Kalamazoo
Just yesterday, I put together a list of eateries you must visit if you've newly relocated to the Kalamazoo area:. The included recommendations come from a recently posted question on Kalamazoo's Reddit page that reads,. Hey all, I’m moving to Kzoo this month! I’m super excited and was hoping for...
Just Moved to Kalamazoo? Locals Say These 6 Eateries Are a Must
As someone who just moved to Kalamazoo within the last two years, I appreciate it when someone asks this kind of question on a public forum:. Hey all, I’m moving to Kzoo this month! I’m super excited and was hoping for some recommendations for everyone’s favorite things there. Favorite restaurants, favorite activities, anything really! It’s my first time moving from my home town and am trying to make it the best experience possible.
3 Great Steakhouses in Michigan
If you are someone who knows their steak and you love to try new restaurants whenever you get the chance then you are in luck because that's what this article is all about - three amazing steakhouses in Michigan that you should really visit if you haven't already. All of these places are great options for a casual meal with friends or family members but are also a good choice if you are looking for a place where you can celebrate a special occasion. If you are curious to see if your favorite steakhouse is on the list, here are the three great steakhouses in Michigan that are highly praised:
abc57.com
Whirlpool donates backpacks in Benton Harbor
BENTON HARBOR, Mich. -- Whirlpool Cooperation is putting together and donating backpacks with school supplies for Berrien County schools this year. The bags will be distributed at 600 W Main Street, Benton Harbor, Michigan 49022. Volunteers will pack 975 K-5 bags and 525 6-12 grade bags. For more information go...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Ann Street eyesore OK’d for demolition
A rat-infested eyesore may soon come down in Grand Rapids.
Holland’s Mayor Goes Minion Mode For City Council Meeting And Viral Tiktok
Politicians aren't generally known for being trendy, hip or funny. And honestly, we aren't looking for them to be. And when they want to participate in a viral internet trend, it always feels like the most cringe version of the challenge imaginable. Holland Mayor Nathan Bocks was a great sport...
Mr. & Mrs. Crab opens Monday in Grand Rapids
A new restaurant serving up Southern seafood boils is officially open in Grand Rapids.
WWMTCw
Ongoing issue: Waste services delayed in Kalamazoo neighborhoods
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Yard waste services were delayed for Kalamazoo residents Wednesday, an ongoing issue neighbors said has happened multiple times throughout the summer. “It (garbage can) sat out for a number of days before we got tired of waiting and took it back into the garage," Kalamazoo resident Michael Parr said.
Free ORV Weekend Coming to Michigan’s Trails
It only comes twice a year! Free Off-Road Vehicle (ORV) Weekend returns to Michigan state trails this month. With over 4,000 miles of state-dedicated ORV trails and routes, Free ORV Weekend means the required ORV licenses and trail permits that are typically needed to take advantage of these routes are waived, though all other ORV rules and laws still apply, including age restrictions.
The Most Dangerous Beach On Lake Michigan In 2022
With four deaths already this summer, and nine in the last four years, this may be Lake Michigan's deadliest beach. After Two More Drownings This Week, South Haven Is Becoming A Deadly Spot. Two drownings at South Beach in South Haven on Monday brought the total of deaths on that...
BRRR It is cold! Farmer’s Almanac Predicts the First Frost for Michigan
This is not my first walk in the park with a Farmer's Almanac. Growing up, I would collect the actual printed-out Farmer's Almanacs for my grandfather. Since my grandfather was blind, little Lisha B would sit in his lap and read to him the specific predictions and news he wanted to hear about.
New Mobile Recycling Center Will Tour Calhoun County
Calhoun County has announced a new mobile Recycling Center program. The mobile recycling trailer will begin touring the county, beginning in September. The goal of the pilot program is to increase recycling access to rural townships. Based on data collected from the use of the C&C Landfill Recycling Passes, the pilot program will start with collection dates in Athens Township and Tekonsha Township. The trailer will also be available for local community events.
103.3 WKFR
Kalamazoo, MI
13K+
Followers
6K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT
103.3 WKFR plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Kalamazoo, Michigan. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0