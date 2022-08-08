Effective: 2022-08-10 19:37:00 PDT Expires: 2022-08-10 19:45:00 PDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Yavapai FLASH FLOOD WARNING WILL EXPIRE AT 745 PM MST THIS EVENING FOR YAVAPAI COUNTY Flood waters have receded. The heavy rain has ended. Flooding is no longer expected to pose a threat. Please continue to heed remaining road closures. A Flood Watch remains in effect until 900 PM MST for portions of east central Arizona, north central Arizona, northeast Arizona and west central Arizona.

YAVAPAI COUNTY, AZ ・ 2 HOURS AGO