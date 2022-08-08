Read full article on original website
Flash Flood Warning issued for Imperial, Riverside by NWS
Effective: 2022-08-13 00:27:00 PDT Expires: 2022-08-13 04:30:00 PDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Target Area: Imperial; Riverside The National Weather Service in Phoenix has issued a * Flash Flood Warning for Northwestern Imperial County in southeastern California Riverside County in southern California * Until 430 AM PDT. * At 1227 AM PDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain across the warned area. Between 1 and 1.5 inches of rain have fallen. Additional rainfall amounts up to 1 inch are possible in the warned area. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. HAZARD...Life threatening flash flooding. Thunderstorms producing flash flooding. SOURCE...Radar. IMPACT...Life threatening flash flooding of creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses. * Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Chiriaco Summit, North Shore, Cottonwood Visitor, Bombay Beach and Imperial Hot Mineral Springs. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED FLASH FLOOD DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE
Flood Watch issued for Coachella Valley, Riverside County Mountains by NWS
Effective: 2022-08-13 03:13:00 PDT Expires: 2022-08-13 20:00:00 PDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared to take action should flooding develop. Target Area: Coachella Valley; Riverside County Mountains; San Diego County Deserts; San Diego County Mountains; San Gorgonio Pass Near Banning FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH THIS EVENING * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is possible. * WHERE...A portion of Southwest California, including the following areas, Coachella Valley, Riverside County Mountains, San Diego County Deserts, San Diego County Mountains and San Gorgonio Pass Near Banning. * WHEN...Through this evening. * IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - Scattered thunderstorms will occur, some of which will produce torrential rainfall of 1 to 2 inches. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
Heat Advisory issued for San Bernardino and Riverside County Valleys-The Inland Empire by NWS
Effective: 2022-08-13 03:13:00 PDT Expires: 2022-08-13 20:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances. Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1. Target Area: San Bernardino and Riverside County Valleys-The Inland Empire HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM PDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...High temperatures 97 to 104. Lows 70 to 75. * WHERE...San Bernardino and Riverside County Valleys-The Inland Empire County. * WHEN...Until 8 PM PDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Heat illnesses may occur.
Flood Watch issued for Chiriaco Summit, Chuckwalla Mountains, Chuckwalla Valley by NWS
Effective: 2022-08-13 03:13:00 PDT Expires: 2022-08-13 11:00:00 PDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared to take action should flooding develop. Target Area: Chiriaco Summit; Chuckwalla Mountains; Chuckwalla Valley; Imperial County Southeast; Imperial County Southwest; Imperial County West; Imperial Valley; Joshua Tree NP East; Joshua Tree NP West; Palo Verde Valley; Salton Sea FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH THIS EVENING * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues to be possible. * WHERE...Portions of southwest Arizona and California, including the following areas, in southwest Arizona, Central La Paz, Gila River Valley, Kofa, Parker Valley, Southeast Yuma County and Yuma. In California, Chiriaco Summit, Chuckwalla Mountains, Chuckwalla Valley, Imperial County Southeast, Imperial County Southwest, Imperial County West, Imperial Valley, Joshua Tree NP East, Joshua Tree NP West, Palo Verde Valley and Salton Sea. * WHEN...Through this evening. * IMPACTS...Flooding may occur in poor drainage and urban areas. Low-water crossings may be flooded. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - Slow moving scattered thunderstorms will elevate the flood risk again this afternoon and evening. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
