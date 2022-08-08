Effective: 2022-08-13 00:27:00 PDT Expires: 2022-08-13 04:30:00 PDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Target Area: Imperial; Riverside The National Weather Service in Phoenix has issued a * Flash Flood Warning for Northwestern Imperial County in southeastern California Riverside County in southern California * Until 430 AM PDT. * At 1227 AM PDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain across the warned area. Between 1 and 1.5 inches of rain have fallen. Additional rainfall amounts up to 1 inch are possible in the warned area. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. HAZARD...Life threatening flash flooding. Thunderstorms producing flash flooding. SOURCE...Radar. IMPACT...Life threatening flash flooding of creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses. * Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Chiriaco Summit, North Shore, Cottonwood Visitor, Bombay Beach and Imperial Hot Mineral Springs. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED FLASH FLOOD DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE

IMPERIAL COUNTY, CA ・ 5 HOURS AGO