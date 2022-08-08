Read full article on original website
Raymond Swarmer
4d ago
If the City needs help in tearing down some of these deralict structures, I’m sure the local National Guard engineer company would love the work. Call it a training exercise.
WRDW-TV
McDuffie County Animal Shelter remains closed, investigation continues
MCDUFFIE COUNTY, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A padlock and chains are keeping the doors of the McDuffie County Animal Shelter shut for now. The shelter closed at the end of July and was supposed to open this week after renovations. Instead, investigations are ongoing after several serious allegations. We have more...
wfxg.com
RCSO on scene of shooting on Broad St
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WFXG) - Deputies from the Richmond County Sheriff's Office are on the scene of a shooting on Broad St near 5th St in Augusta. Deputies say the call came in just after 8pm Friday. One person was found to have at least one gunshot wound and was transported to a hospital.
WRDW-TV
Richmond County deputies respond to shooting on Broad Street
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Richmond County deputies responded to the scene of a shooting on the 500 block of Broad Street. According to the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office, the call came in at 8:04 p.m. Friday. An adult subject was shot at least once and taken to the hospital...
Two current or former SC General Assembly members connected to Project Pascalis litigation
At least three current or former members of the South Carolina General Assembly are connected to the litigation over Aiken's Project Pascalis redevelopment project. Filings on the S.C. Judicial Department's website provide information about the attorneys representing the nine people and entities that are plaintiffs in the lawsuit and 40 people and entities named as defendants in the suit.
City of Thomson looking for funding for new public space
THOMSON, Ga (WJBF)- Thomson is looking for funding for a proposed park after being denied a grant from the Georgia Department of Community Affairs. There is about $1 million earmarked from the most recent Special Purpose Local Option Sales Tax (SPLOST) for this park, which may cost nearly $2 million. The park is is planned […]
WRDW-TV
Roadway roundup: New signal greets Columbia County drivers
EVANS, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A new traffic signal entered flash mode Friday on William Few Parkway at Berkley Hills Pass. Once operational, drivers will see yellow flashing lights on William Few Parkway and red flashing lights on Berkley Hills Pass and Georgia Pine Trail. Flashing yellow means to proceed with...
‘The Voice of Black Business’: August is National Black Business Month
An initiative that started 18 years ago, National Black Business Month goes through the month of August.
WRDW-TV
Teen sought for questioning after Augusta shooting
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A day after a shooting at an apartment complex in the 200 block of Boy Scout Road, deputies said they’re looking to question someone about an aggravated assault in the same block. Matecus Barnes, 17, is wanted for questioning in reference to an aggravated assault...
WRDW-TV
4th serious crime in same block sends shooting victim to hospital
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A shooting at an apartment complex left a man injured Wednesday afternoon. It was the fourth serious crime within weeks in the same block. The shooting was reported at 2:56 p.m. at The Hendrix apartments in the 200 block of Boy Scout Road, according to the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office.
WRDW-TV
1 suspect in custody, 1 at-large in Augusta home invasion
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Authorities say one of the suspects in a July home invasion is now in custody, but another remains at-large. The home invasion occurred July 5 at a Motel 6. Raymond Fluellen Jr. and Pamela Shelton were identified as the suspects in the invasion at the motel...
Investigation underway after victim found shot on Broad Street
Richmond County Sheriff's Office says one person was found shot on Friday evening on the 500 block of Broad Street in Downtown Augusta.
WRDW-TV
New arrest made in Burke County murder of Augusta man
WAYNESBORO, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A fourth person has been arrested in the July murder of an Augusta man whose body was found in Burke County. Ramando Cartrellis Moore, 38, of Grovetown, was taken into custody Thursday and booked into Burke County jail in the murder of Morris Harden Jr., according to the Burke County Sheriff’s Office.
Temporary lane closure on Evans to Locks Road in Columbia County
COLUMBIA COUNTY, Ga. (WJBF) – Drivers need to be aware of a temporary lane closure on Evans to Locks Road. According to Columbia County traffic officials, the lane closure will be in the westbound lane of Evans to Locks Road from Mims Road to Jennings Roads. Officials say the lane closure will be from 9 […]
wfxg.com
Bomb threat at Augusta University Medical Center
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WFXG) - The Richmond County Sheriff's Office and Augusta University Police are responding to a bomb threat at the hospital. According to dispatch, the call came in at around 1:21 p.m. Witnesses on the scene tell FOX54 there are K-9 units searching the hospital. This story is developing.
wgac.com
Fourth Person arrested for Ninth Avenue Murder in Augusta
A fourth person is now behind bars in connection with a deadly shooting at a home on Ninth Avenue in Augusta last month. Morris Harden Jr. was murdered in Augusta, but investigators say his body was found in Burke County later. Investigators say Harden was last seen at his home...
WRDW-TV
Aiken County school district having problems with phone system
AIKEN, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - Aiken County Public Schools is having problems with its phone system, the district reported Wednesday. “We are aware of the problem and working to fix it as quickly as possible,” the district posted on Facebook. “We appreciate your patience as we work to resolve this!”
Code enforcement regarding local property to be discussed by commissioners
A Dover Street property will be front and center at the Augusta Commission’s Public Service Committee meeting Tuesday.
Commissioners hear concerns from residents at committee meeting
Augusta, Ga (WJBF)- Plenty of concerns from people all over Augusta inside the commission chamber. “now, if something else happens where does that leave me “ said Resident who lives on Ellis street. A long time problem of flooding and mold from a pipe drainage on Calhoun expressway is causing damage to homes on Ellis street. […]
Proposed auto sales business on Hampton Avenue in Aiken moves closer to fruition
A plan to establish an automobile sales business moved a step closer to reality Tuesday. The Aiken Planning Commission voted unanimously to recommend to Aiken City Council, with conditions, the approval of a request for city water service for a building where the proposed enterprise would be located. The site...
Aiken City Attorney Gary Smith denies allegations made in Project Pascalis lawsuit
Aiken City Attorney Gary Smith has denied violating state ethics laws regarding Project Pascalis and asked for the court to dismiss him from a lawsuit challenging the actions of the city, its municipal development corporation and design review board on the project. Aiken attorney Clarke W. McCants III filed an...
