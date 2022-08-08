Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Chicago Man Shot While Confronting Thieves Attempting to Steal His Car’s Catalytic ConverterNatalie Frank, Ph.D.Chicago, IL
This Week in Chicago Visit Some of the City's Most Haunted SitesNatalie Frank, Ph.D.Chicago, IL
Chicago's Polar Express canceled this Christmas due to the railroad worker shortageJennifer GeerChicago, IL
Lighthouse History, Stories and Scenic Settings Hijacked our Summer Lake Michigan Circle Tour -- and We Loved It!DeanLandChicago, IL
Back 2 School Picnic scheduled for 8/13Adrian HolmanJoliet, IL
DuPage County inmate sentenced to eight years in prison for removing GPS device
A villa park man has been sentenced to eight years in prison for removing a GPS device he was wearing and remained on the loose for 11 days before being found.
No bail for domestic batterer who stormed home where his ex-girlfriend was: prosecutor
A 24-year-old Chicago man on probation for domestic battery allegedly invaded a Naperville home where his ex-girlfriend was at and threw landscaping bricks through windows and fought with occupants, prosecutors said.
fox32chicago.com
Suburban man found guilty of murder in death of 40-year-old man
KANE COUNTY, Ill. - A Montgomery man was found guilty of murder in the death of a 40-year-old man. Chuckie E. Chatman, 32, was found guilty of first-degree murder and three counts of aggravated discharge of a firearm. According to Kane County prosecutors, Chatman had been upset that the victim,...
wjol.com
Parents Of Oswego Man Convicted Of Murdering Family Filed Lawsuit
(AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast, File) The parents of an Oswego man convicted of murdering his wife and children are taking legal action. Christopher Vaughn’s parents filed a lawsuit in federal court claiming that investigators misled the grand jury in the case, which violated their son’s constitutional right to a fair legal process. Vaughn found guilty of the murders of his wife and children in 2007. He received four life sentences from a Will County judge.
Oswego man convicted of killing wife and 3 kids had unfair trial, lawsuit claims
The parents of convicted murderer Christopher Vaughn have filed a federal lawsuit, in which they claimed their son didn’t get a fair trial in Will County. Vaughn, of Oswego, is serving a life sentence for murdering his family in 2007.
Jury convicts 2 suburban men with trafficking meth, fentanyl, and cocaine from Mexico
Two suburban Chicago men were convicted for their role in a Mexico-to-Chicago drug pipeline, the U.S. Attorney’s Office announced Tuesday. Those drugs, including meth, fentanyl, and cocaine, were then sold across the Chicago area.
fox32chicago.com
Long Grove man fires shots after teens pull car into wrong driveway: police
LONG GROVE, Ill. - A man has been charged with firing gunshots after two teenagers pulled their vehicle into the wrong driveway Tuesday night while searching for a friend's home in north suburban Long Grove. About 9:50 p.m., a male and female mistakenly pulled into a driveway in the 1800...
wlip.com
No Arrests After Waukegan Shooting Leaves Teen Dead
(Waukegan, IL) A Hainesville teen is dead after a shooting in Waukegan. Police say they were called to the 500-block of South Genesee Street on Saturday night for a shots fired call. When officials arrived they found shell casings and a gun, but no victim. Authorities later learned that the victim had been dropped off at the hospital with serious injuries…he was pronounced dead on Sunday. At this point, the victim is only being identified as an 18-year-old male. No arrests have been announced at this point, the investigation into the incident is ongoing.
napervillelocal.com
Naperville Home Invasion: Man Denied Bail
A Chicago man accused in a Naperville home invasion was denied bail Sunday, prosecutors said. Adam Stone, 24, was out on probation after pleading guilty to aggravated domestic battery charges in Cook County. Continue Reading on Patch.
fox32chicago.com
Convicted felon charged with fatal stabbing of 17-year-old Aurora girl
AURORA, Ill. - Bond was set at $5 million for a convicted felon accused of fatally stabbing a 17-year-old girl last week in west suburban Aurora. Jose Juan Gonzalez, 26, allegedly stabbed Lizbeth Muro twice in the chest on the morning of Aug. 4, according to a statement from the Kane County State's Attorney's office. Both lived at the same residence in the 900 block of Lebanon Street, the statement said.
wlip.com
Waukegan Murder Victim ID’ed While North Chicago Police Also Report Homicide
(Waukegan, IL) A teen that died in a Waukegan shooting has been identified. Lake County Coroner’s officials say Michael Reed Jr. of Hainesville died Sunday, from a gunshot wound to the back that he sustained on Saturday night. Waukegan Police say the shooting of the 18-year-old took place in the parking lot of an apartment building in the 5-hundred block of South Genesee Street. At this point, a motive in the case is unknown, no arrests have been announced, and the investigation is considered open and active.
fox32chicago.com
Mom of Cook County detainee who died in custody speaks out: 'they burned my baby'
COOK COUNTY - Following the death of a Cook County detainee, community activists are calling for a civil rights investigation. Alteriq Pleasant, 27, died earlier this month just weeks after he experienced a medical emergency while in custody. A statement from the sheriff's office says foul play does not appear...
wcsjnews.com
Police Blotter for Tuesday, August 9th
Note to Readers: Information presented here is obtained from the city police and sheriff's departments. Individuals listed in reports who have been charged with a crime have not been proven guilty in court. From the Morris Police Department arrested was Jessica Cole, 41, of Morris, for theft and retail theft....
Aurora man charged in last week's stabbing death of 17-year-old girl
José Juan Gonzalez faces first-degree murder, criminal sexual assault, and numerous over criminal charges. According to Kane County prosecutors, Gonzalez stabbed and killed 17-year-old Lizbeth Muro in the 900 block of Lebanon Street.
fox32chicago.com
Suburban Chicago men convicted in Mexico-to-Chicago drug pipeline
CHICAGO - Two suburban men were convicted on conspiracy charges for their involvement in a 2019 drug pipeline that stretched from Mexico to Chicago. Sheldon Morales, 40, and Eduardo Santana, 45, worked with a supplier in Mexico and two inmates in a Texas prison to traffic methamphetamine, fentanyl and cocaine from Mexico to Evanston and Morton Grove, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office Northern District of Illinois.
star967.net
Chicago Man Charged In Shootout With Off-Duty Police Officer On I-55
A Chicago man is facing charges following a shootout with an off-duty Chicago police officer on the Stevenson Expressway last week. Authorities say David Abarca was a passenger in a Nissan Maxima when he fired an automatic pistol with a laser sight at the officer Thursday night on I-55 at Archer Avenue. The officer returned fire and the driver of the Nissan was hit and sent to the hospital in critical condition. Abarca was charged with attempted murder, aggravated unlawful use of a weapon and aggravated discharge of a weapon. The incident is under investigation.
17-Year-Old Chicago Girl Forced To Hand Over Her Baby During Home Invasion
The suspect remains on the loose.
fox32chicago.com
Villa Park convict gets 8 more years for cutting off GPS monitor while attending brother's funeral
VILLA PARK, Ill. - A Villa Park man previously convicted of gunrunning and then accused of cutting off his electronic GPS monitor while attending his brother's funeral was sentenced Tuesday to eight years in the Illinois Department of Corrections. On July 2, 2021, Bruce Berrier pleaded guilty to gunrunning and...
WSPY NEWS
Mendota man ticketed after crash with cow
A Mendota man has some tickets after a crash involving a cow early Tuesday morning. The LaSalle County Sheriff's Office says 29-year-old Jorge L. Rangel, of Mendota, was heading east on E. 1553rd Road near E. 14th Road, south of Earville, when a cow entered the road. Police say Rangel was not able to avoid hitting the animal. Rangel was not hurt.
cwbchicago.com
Woman foils carjacking attempt near Magnificent Mile overnight, but another woman wasn’t so fortunate in Rogers Park
Police are investigating an attempted carjacking that occurred near the Magnificent Mile overnight. Detectives are also investigating a successful hijacking in Rogers Park on Monday evening. Most recently, a 25-year-old woman foiled a carjacking as she sat in her car in the 800 block of North Rush Street around 1:31...
