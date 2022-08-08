ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bolingbrook, IL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
fox32chicago.com

Suburban man found guilty of murder in death of 40-year-old man

KANE COUNTY, Ill. - A Montgomery man was found guilty of murder in the death of a 40-year-old man. Chuckie E. Chatman, 32, was found guilty of first-degree murder and three counts of aggravated discharge of a firearm. According to Kane County prosecutors, Chatman had been upset that the victim,...
MONTGOMERY, IL
wjol.com

Parents Of Oswego Man Convicted Of Murdering Family Filed Lawsuit

(AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast, File) The parents of an Oswego man convicted of murdering his wife and children are taking legal action. Christopher Vaughn’s parents filed a lawsuit in federal court claiming that investigators misled the grand jury in the case, which violated their son’s constitutional right to a fair legal process. Vaughn found guilty of the murders of his wife and children in 2007. He received four life sentences from a Will County judge.
OSWEGO, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Bolingbrook, IL
State
Arizona State
Bolingbrook, IL
Crime & Safety
Local
Illinois Crime & Safety
wlip.com

No Arrests After Waukegan Shooting Leaves Teen Dead

(Waukegan, IL) A Hainesville teen is dead after a shooting in Waukegan. Police say they were called to the 500-block of South Genesee Street on Saturday night for a shots fired call. When officials arrived they found shell casings and a gun, but no victim. Authorities later learned that the victim had been dropped off at the hospital with serious injuries…he was pronounced dead on Sunday. At this point, the victim is only being identified as an 18-year-old male. No arrests have been announced at this point, the investigation into the incident is ongoing.
WAUKEGAN, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sentencing#Convicted Felon#Prison#Violent Crime#Jewel#State#Home Invasion
napervillelocal.com

Naperville Home Invasion: Man Denied Bail

A Chicago man accused in a Naperville home invasion was denied bail Sunday, prosecutors said. Adam Stone, 24, was out on probation after pleading guilty to aggravated domestic battery charges in Cook County. Continue Reading on Patch.
NAPERVILLE, IL
fox32chicago.com

Convicted felon charged with fatal stabbing of 17-year-old Aurora girl

AURORA, Ill. - Bond was set at $5 million for a convicted felon accused of fatally stabbing a 17-year-old girl last week in west suburban Aurora. Jose Juan Gonzalez, 26, allegedly stabbed Lizbeth Muro twice in the chest on the morning of Aug. 4, according to a statement from the Kane County State's Attorney's office. Both lived at the same residence in the 900 block of Lebanon Street, the statement said.
AURORA, IL
wlip.com

Waukegan Murder Victim ID’ed While North Chicago Police Also Report Homicide

(Waukegan, IL) A teen that died in a Waukegan shooting has been identified. Lake County Coroner’s officials say Michael Reed Jr. of Hainesville died Sunday, from a gunshot wound to the back that he sustained on Saturday night. Waukegan Police say the shooting of the 18-year-old took place in the parking lot of an apartment building in the 5-hundred block of South Genesee Street. At this point, a motive in the case is unknown, no arrests have been announced, and the investigation is considered open and active.
NORTH CHICAGO, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
wcsjnews.com

Police Blotter for Tuesday, August 9th

Note to Readers: Information presented here is obtained from the city police and sheriff's departments. Individuals listed in reports who have been charged with a crime have not been proven guilty in court. From the Morris Police Department arrested was Jessica Cole, 41, of Morris, for theft and retail theft....
MORRIS, IL
fox32chicago.com

Suburban Chicago men convicted in Mexico-to-Chicago drug pipeline

CHICAGO - Two suburban men were convicted on conspiracy charges for their involvement in a 2019 drug pipeline that stretched from Mexico to Chicago. Sheldon Morales, 40, and Eduardo Santana, 45, worked with a supplier in Mexico and two inmates in a Texas prison to traffic methamphetamine, fentanyl and cocaine from Mexico to Evanston and Morton Grove, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office Northern District of Illinois.
CHICAGO, IL
star967.net

Chicago Man Charged In Shootout With Off-Duty Police Officer On I-55

A Chicago man is facing charges following a shootout with an off-duty Chicago police officer on the Stevenson Expressway last week. Authorities say David Abarca was a passenger in a Nissan Maxima when he fired an automatic pistol with a laser sight at the officer Thursday night on I-55 at Archer Avenue. The officer returned fire and the driver of the Nissan was hit and sent to the hospital in critical condition. Abarca was charged with attempted murder, aggravated unlawful use of a weapon and aggravated discharge of a weapon. The incident is under investigation.
CHICAGO, IL
WSPY NEWS

Mendota man ticketed after crash with cow

A Mendota man has some tickets after a crash involving a cow early Tuesday morning. The LaSalle County Sheriff's Office says 29-year-old Jorge L. Rangel, of Mendota, was heading east on E. 1553rd Road near E. 14th Road, south of Earville, when a cow entered the road. Police say Rangel was not able to avoid hitting the animal. Rangel was not hurt.
MENDOTA, IL

Comments / 0

Community Policy